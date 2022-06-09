June 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a Johnson City dateline and a date of June 8.
Readers learned, “The board of education met yesterday afternoon and elected a superintendent and teachers of the public schools for the ensuing year, as follows: S. C. Brown, of Knoxville, superintendent; W. C. Crouch and J. F. Templin, principals; Miss Mattie Johnston, teacher of high school; Leroy Reeves, Misses Nora Cunningham, Clara Cloyd, Kate Simpson, Helen Patterson and Ruth Pugh, of Shelbyville, and Emma Burleson, of Milligan, teachers. All except the superintendent and last two named teachers have taught in the schools here.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 9, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers of a train wreck in Johnson City. “Two freight trains collided on the main line of the Southern Railway near the E. T. and W. N. C. railroad depot this morning between two and three o’clock, completely demolishing one box car loaded with coal tar; derailing and damaging another box car, and taking the pilot off one of the engines and otherwise damaging it.”
“From the meagre information obtainable just before going to press, it seems that there was a mix-up as to the place of meeting of the two trains. The east bound train was coming into Johnson City evidently intending to (indecipherable) one of the (indecipherable) tracks in the city, while the west bound train apparently intended to use the lower side-track near the Model Mill, or probably the ‘Y’ beyond the Soldiers Home. The west bound engine was backing, pulling the cars and was struck by the east bound through freight. The damaged cars were in the east-bound train immediately back of the engine, and it is thought that the telescoping of these cars was due to the impact of the heavy train behind them.”
“Local railroad officials and workmen came to the scene of the wreck within a few minutes and began clearing the track, stating that it would be cleared within a few hours. The track does not appear to be damaged. The line is not blocked, however, as the wreck occurred near a side track which ran (several indecipherable words) used by trains going in either direction.”
The Model Mill now houses the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, as well as several businesses.
The Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
June 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported several news items of interest regarding area residents. “Dr. E. L. Caudill, Sr., is in Atlantic City, N. J., where he is attending the 100th annual convention of the American Medical Association. He is expected to return home Saturday.”
“James A. Ray, seaman second class, USN, son of Mrs. Callie Ray, of 416 Field Road, has visited Glasgow, Scotland and Bergen, Norway, recently while serving aboard the USS Wilkes-Barre, his mother has been advised.”
“Two members of Dashiell Lodge of F & AM, Walter Jack and Millard Burleson, will leave tomorrow for Knoxville where they will take the Scottish Rite degrees of the East Tennessee Consistory from the fourth through the 32nd degree. The ceremonies will last three days. Nathaniel C. Burfield, Nat Birchfield and other 32 degree Masons will attend the reunion.”
“George Crowe, Jr., who was involved in a fight in a Carter County joint last week, is in Carter County jail awaiting his return to the state penitentiary at Petros, Tenn. Crowe had been released on parole before completing a sentence of two to ten years for manslaughter. Judge Vines revoked the payroll (parole) this morning and Crowe will be sent back to finish his sentence.”
“Five Daily Vacation Bible Schools opened today in Elizabethton. The First Baptist church, reported an enrollment of 199 children, the First Christian an enrollment of 113 children and 24 faculty members, making a grand total of 137, the Grace Baptist Church enrolled 54 children and the Immanuel Baptist 76 children. The First Methodist Church, which is also having its Bible School, made no report on the enrollment.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947; June 9 of 1947 fell upon a Monday.
June 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with the byline of Mildred Dalton and a dateline from Abingdon, Virginia, reported, “’Last Of The Red Hot Lovers’ currently on the boards of Barter Theatre is a winner from the opening line to the final curtain call?”
“A sure-fire recipe for a hit production is a script by Neil Simon, a producer of the caliber of Rex Partington, a director with the touch of deft genius like Owen Phillips, and a superb cast. This play has them all.”
“’Last Of The Red Hot Lovers’ is a must for lovers of legitimate theatre, an experience not to be missed.”
“The play may be seen through June 18. Curtain times are 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Wednesday and special showings at 5 and 9 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays, except this coming Saturday when Barter’s 40th Anniversary Special will be at 2 p.m.”
June 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, strawberries were in the news. In an article with the byline of Michael Joslin, and a dateline of Bakersville, N.C., the Johnson City Press reported, “Wild strawberries — they are the Southern Appalachians’ first you-pick-um crop. While they are difficult to gather, the price is always right.’
“From late May through August, you can find the small red nuggets of sweetness. While snow and ice still cover the highest peaks, the white flowers of the wild strawberry dot the pastures and fields of the valleys. Throughout the spring and summer the cheerful blossoms climb the mountain sides, as the red fruit replaces them lower down.”
“Ripening first in the valleys, the berries climax on the mountaintops. The grasses on the balds of the Roan Highlands wave over an abundant crop late in the summer, providing hikers as well as rabbits, deer, possums, ground squirrels and other beasts a fortifying feast.”
Bakersville, North Carolina, is about 37 miles from Johnson City.