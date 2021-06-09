June 9, 1887: Readers of The Comet learned of several items of local interest. Quoting from the Tomahawk, the newspaper reported, “P.G. Kiser left last Tuesday morning for Johnson City where he goes to take a position in the Johnson City Furniture Establishment. We wish him success.”
“Messers. Thos. E. Teegarden, F.W. Teegarden and Geo. S. Finney, of Chicago, were in the city Monday. They had just returned from Carter county (sic), where they own large iron interests.”
“A game of base ball (sic) has been arranged between the Knoxville and Bristol teams to be played here on the 18th. Both teams are strong and lovers of the sport may expect a good game.”
“Mr. H.C. Remine has opened a marble yard in Johnson City, opposite J.W. Hunter & Bro.’s store, and is ready to take orders for all kinds of monuments, tombstones, and other marble work.”
“A nine-pound girl caused Sam Simcox to smile and step around pretty lively yesterday. He may step around livelier and smile less, however, before the summer is over.”
“The Hoss House has received a new coat of paint inside and out and is otherwise greatly improved. Johnson City now affords better hotel accommodations than any town in the state.”
“The Johnson City Furniture Company have (sic) received a new furniture wagon this week. It is a great piece of workmanship, handsomely painted and lettered, and was made by Messers. Sheridan & Quincy, of Knoxville.”
The Tomahawk was, and still is, a newspaper published in Mountain City.
June 9, 1892: The Comet reported, “N.W. Taylor, J.M. Barker, B.I. Dulaney, president of B. & E. railroad John H. Caldwell, and C.R. Boyd, geologist, of Bristol, passed through the city last evening en route to Elizabethton to attend the meeting of a projected railroad from Asheville to Bristol via Elizabethton.”
June 9, 1893: Readers of The Comet learned “Miss Nannie Emmert has completed her studies at the State Normal at Nashville and is now a full-fledged teacher in any of the schools of Tennessee.”
“Miss Elva Hodges and cook made a hurried trip to the country Saturday evening. It was a real, fashionable, city call. Come again and spend more time.”
The State Normal at Nashville is now a part of the Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt University.
June 9, 1895: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported, “A new enterprise is soon to be started in this city. A stock company has been formed to put a first-class creamery in operation at an early date. This industry has been talked of for several months, and the required amount to complete the subscription has been made up. It has been figured that $4,500 would meet the requirement. The company has $4,800, and they expect to raise the subscription to $5,000 or $6,000. A lot has already been purchased on which to locate the creamery. T. A. Gillespie, of Limestone, F. K. Mountcastle and Capt. W. O Harris, of this place, are among the leaders of this enterprise.”
Forty-five hundred dollars in 1895 is now worth about $143,045. Forty-eight hundred dollars in the same year is currently worth about $152,600. Five thousand dollars in 1895 currently has the purchasing power of almost $159,000, and six thousand dollars in that same year is now worth approximately $190,750. (Source: www.in1923dollars.com)
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1895. The Comet was published every week.
June 9, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported sad news. “A particularly sad death occurred yesterday morning at 8:30 o’clock at Green Mountain, N.C., when Mrs. Meena Miller Wallen yield (sic) within two hours after accouchement. The infant, a son, was brought to this city with the remains of the mother who gave her life for it. The deceased was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.Q. Miller, of this city and would have been twenty years old next October. She was a young woman and her death in the morning of a happy life is sincerely regretted by a large circle of friends who sympathize deeply with the bereaved. Mrs. P.Q. Miller was at the bedside of her daughter when death occurred. The funeral services will be held at the residence of the parents on Unaka avenue (sic)
Accouchement is a term that means to give birth. According to a retired local physician, Mrs. Wallen died from complications of childbirth.
June 9, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago, the Herald and Tribune opined, “A town is merely a collection of people. The people make the town. So if we say that Jonesboro is a better town than Smithville we mean that the people who live in Jonesboro are better, or do things better, than the people who live in Smithville. We can’t mean anything else.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough. However, in 1921, the town was spelled Jonesboro. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we are unaware of them.
June 9, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle printed an interesting letter to the editor. It began, “Dear Editor,” and continued, “Please pardon me, but I wish to express my endorsement of your editorial, ‘Work Will Do it.’ It is sane, sound and fundamental; and such constructive articles certainly should have a good effect on the minds of the public.” The letter was signed, “W. E. Medearis.”
June 9, 1948: Newsprint was in short supply, as evidenced by this front-page story in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. ”This paper seem a little funny to you?”
“Same here!”
“The irregular sheets are evidence that the newsprint shortage is pinching – and hard! We of the P-C are having to do a little improvising, and this edition is a result. We hope you can improvise some way to keep it together.”
“And we hope we will have more paper soon!”
June 9, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a story with the byline of Moody Hamrick, reported news of the state championship baseball team. “Johnson Citians put out the red carpet yesterday morning to welcome back home from Memphis the Science Hill baseball team which brought back with them the 1963 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association baseball trophy.”
The story continued, “It was the second time in as many years that a John Broyles-coached baseball team has returned from the state tournament with the state baseball title, and the third title a Johnson City baseball team has won under the direction of Broyles.”
June 9, 1987: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge told readers a bit about Texas history. “Fort Worth has the distinction of being the only city in Texas to be founded as a military post, June, 1849, and to continually increase in military importance all through the years. Today it is the home of Carswell Air Force Base and the 2nd Air Force Strategic Air Command.”