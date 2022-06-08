June 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Misses Laura and Marie Faucette, of Johnson City, were in the city yesterday on a shopping expedition.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 8, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news of a Johnson City society wedding.
“A wedding of interest to their many friends was that of Mr. James A. Green to Miss Leone Lacey, which was solemnized on yesterday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the home of the bride’s mother, Mrs. Lydia Lacey, on Tenth avenue, in the presence of relatives and intimate friends. The reception rooms were artistically decorated, a color scheme of pink and white being effectively carried out in the use of quantities of Dorothy Perkins roses. An improvised altar of roses was arranged in the living room, where the ring ceremony was impressively performed by Rev. Pitts of the First Methodist Church. The bride was beautifully dressed in a white crepe costume with touches of lace from her mother’s wedding dress; she carried a lovely shower bouquet of bride’s roses and valley lilies. Her only attendant was her cousin, Miss Pauline Lacey, who wore a green organdie frock, with picture hat, and carried an arm boquet (sic) of pink roses. Mr. Green had as his best man Mr. Charles Green. The dainty flower girls were little Misses Evelyn Lacey and Thelma Green, who wore dainty white organdie dresses, and carried white wicker baskets filled with sweet peas. Master Charles Green, Jr., dressed in a white suit, carried the ring in the heart of a lily. At the close of the ceremony congratulations were showered upon this couple.”
“The guests were invited into the dining room, where the picture table had as its central decoration a bowl of pink sweet peas. A tempting ice course was served carrying out the color scheme.”
“Mr and Mrs. Green will make their home with Mrs. Lydia Lacey.”
June 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of the activities of several area residents.
“Mrs. C. L. Norris of Erwin, who has been confined to her home for the past several weeks because of an injury, has returned from Roanoke, Va., where she received treatments. She was accompanied there by her son Butler Norris, her daughter, Mrs. Homer Harvey, and Betty Lou Smith.”
“Mrs. Frances H. Tranum of Johnson City left Thursday evening for New York City, where she will spend some time.”
“Major and Mrs. Frank Taylor and son, Drew, of Washington, D.C., were expected to arrive yesterday by plane to be the guests of friends and relatives in Johnson City and Elizabethton. Mrs. Taylor is the former Dorothy Starr.”
“Robert Byrd has returned to his home in Hattiesburg, Miss., after spending the past week visiting his grandmother, Mrs. G. E. Elliott, of 102 West Maple street.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Wiley of Johnson City are spending the week-end in Chapel Hill, N.C., where they plan to attend the graduation exercises of her brother, David Massengill of Bristol, from University of North Carolina.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M. L. Goldstein and daughter, Miss Anita Goldstein, and son, Gordon, are spending the week-end in Knoxville and will attend the graduating exercise at the University of Tennessee. Buford J. Goldstein is a 1947 graduate.”
“Mrs. A. T. Romaine and son, Dick, of 1103 Southwest avenue, left Saturday for Boston, Mass., where they plan to spend the remainder of June.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Edwin H. Hunter have returned to their home at 1001 East Ninth avenue from Texas where they attended commencement exercises at the University of Texas. Their daughter, Kathryn, who was a member of the graduating class, accompanied them home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M. X. Garinger will leave Monday for Knoxville to attend the commencement exercises at the University of Tennessee. Their son, L. D. Garinger, is a member of the graduating class.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Smalling, R. M. Anderson and Miss Frances Anderson of Piney Flats, will drive to Knoxville today, where they will attend the graduating exercises at the University of Tennessee of Miss Virginia Lee Anderson and Herman Smalling.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Crapper have returned to their home in Washington, D. C., after a short visit with their mother, Mrs. Goldia Steppe. Mrs. Crapper is the former Ruth Steppe of Johnson City.”
“Bob Griffith and Bob Fields are spending a week in Atlanta, Ga., as guests of Horace Cupp.”
“Dr. James Gordon McFaddin, who is interning at the John Gaston Hospital in Memphis, is spending the week-end with his wife at 301 East Watauga avenue.”
“Robert Hunter, Lennox apartment 7, Elizabethton, is undergoing treatment at the Appalachian Hospital in Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John L. Saylor of 206 West Locust street have named their son, born June 1 at Appalachian Hospital, Ronald Wayne Saylor.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Phelps, Jr., announce the birth of a son, W. H., III, on May 22 at the King’s Mountain Memorial Hospital in Bristol. Mrs. Phelps is the former Evelyn Steppe of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Monk of 405 West Pine street, announce the birth of a son, James Hubert, II, on June 6 at the Appalachian Hospital. Mrs. Monk is the former Helen Byrd.”
“Mr. and Mrs. David Sampson, 712 North East street, Elizabethton, announce the birth of a son on May 22, who has been named Paul Leslie.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
June 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Worley and a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “A freak accident killed a Johnson City man and critically injured a Stoney Creek resident yesterday about 1:30 p.m. when a house they had just moved fell, crushing both to the ground.”
“Apparently killed instantly was Wallace Edward Estes, 22 Rt. 1, Johnson City. Listed in poor condition at Johnson City Memorial Hospital this morning is Robert L. Carver, 37, Rt. 5. Carver sustained injuries to his right shoulder, left leg, contusions, and facial fractures.”
“The two were employed by Rowe House Moving Co., Rt. 1, Johnson City, owned by Herman Edwards. Edwards is the victim’s brother-in-law.”
“The men had moved a single story, four-room house from South East Street to 222 Berry Rd. The house had been bought by Willie Grant, 222 Berry Rd., who was going to put the structure beside his residence. It was moved because it was in the urban renewal area here.”
