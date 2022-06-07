June 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City and Bristol ball clubs seem to hold out with unparralled tenacity.”
“They played again yesterday, the Johnson City boys remaining over for that purpose. They are not playing to see if they can beat each other, it seems, but to re-establish their record as made in the first game. They did some better yesterday. The score stood 6 to 11 in favor of Bristol.”
June 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from June 6 that “Mrs. Gov. R.L. Taylor and children have arrived from Nashville, and will live at home here during the summer. The Governor is expected home soon.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 7, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published a full-page advertisement for the H.P. King Department Store, which was located in Bristol. The store was having their 33rd anniversary sale.
June 7, 1944: There could be no doubt that the United States was at war as the big, black, bold headlines of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “Allies Smash Inland on Broad Front in Normandy.”
June 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A talk by Nat T. Winston Jr. and installation of two new members and one former member, were highlights of the Kiwanis Club meeting held this week in the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Winston, who spent more than a year overseas in the Pacific area and returned early this spring, told of Communistic activities in Korea. The Johnson City former officer told of many of his experiences as an intelligence officer in combating Russian Communistic inspired activities within the American zone.”
“Winston expressed opinion that it is not the radical that one needs to fear, but the communist who works quietly to undermine confidence of the common people in the democracies.”
“The two new members installed were Fred Hart and Ike Green. Frazier Cochrane was reinstated as a member.”
“Plans for an open meeting to be held on Roan Mountain on June 25 were announced.”
June 7, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth details of the recent wedding of Nancy Jean Smalling to Harry Lee Gibson. “Nancy Jean Smalling became the bride of Harry Lee Gibson in a double-ring ceremony Friday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian.”
“Rev. Jess W. Johnson performed the ceremony before an altar decorated with baskets of white gladioli, chrysanthemums, daisies and four seven-branches candelabra entwined with greenery. The family pews were marked with white satin bows.”
“Bill Anderson, soloist, and Sandra Peugeot, organist , presented nuptial music.”
“The bridge is the daughter of Mrs. Hagan Price Smalling, 342 Highland Ave., and the late Mr. Smalling. She is a senior at East Tennessee State University. where she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi honor society.”
“The bridegroom, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Gibson, is a junior at ETSU and is employed locally.”
“Given in marriage by her uncle, Grady Caughron, the bride wore a floor-length gown of veiled silk organza featuring a sweetheart neckline. The basque bodice was adorned with re-embroidered Alencon lace. The long sleeves ended in bridal points above the wrists. The modified skirt featured motifs of Alencon lace. The back extended into a full chapel sweep. Her English veil of illusion fell in tiers from a spray of pearls and crystalized orange blossoms. She carried a bouquet of roses and daisies centered with white gardenias.”
“Carolyn Sells was maid of honor. She wore an ice blue floor-length gown of tissue taffeta fashioned with scooped neckline and short sleeves. The long overskirt featured three self bows in the back. Her headpiece was a matching self bow with a short front veil. She carried a bouquet of blue, white and pink daisies.”
“Bridesmaids were Judy Gail Caughron, junior bridesmaid and cousin of the bride; Mrs. Fred Deneen III; Mrs. Bernie Gray; Kay Stevens, and Peggy Gibson, sister of the bridegroom. Their dresses, designed identically to that of the honor attendants, were also ice blue. Their bouquets were blue daisies.”
“Bill Hughes, brother of the bridegroom, was best man. Ushers were Kenneth Lyons; Jimmy Grubbs; Art Cantrell; Mike Caughron, cousin of the bride; and Ralph Smalling, cousin of the bride.”
“For her daughter’s wedding, Mrs. Smalling wore a beige lace dress with bell-shaped skirt and matching accessories. She wore a green cymbidium orchid corsage.”
“The bridegroom’s sister, Mrs. Cecil Tyree, wore a blue two-piece lace dress with matching accessories and a corsage of pink glamelia.”
“A reception for the couple was given in the fellowship hall of the church. Mrs. Roy Meade was director. She was assisted by Mrs. Leslie Lovelace, Mrs. Ray Garber and Betty B. Spencer.”
“For the wedding trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., the bride chose a charcoal gray-striped suit with white accessories and the gardenia from her bridal bouquets.”
“The couple will reside on Greenwood Drive.”
“Out-of-town guests were Mr. and Mrs. John Kerr, Knoxville, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Caughron, Woodberry Forest, Va.; Mrs. Don Lindemann, and Jeannie Lindemann, Cocoa, Fla.”
June 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “These things will happen ….”
“A mayor will pave the wrong street …”
“A wrecking crew will demolish the wrong house …”
“A builder will place his stakes on the wrong lot …”
“These things happen to public officials and private enterprisers alike, and they get funny as time goes on, though there is nothing to laugh about at the time.”
“Which brings us to the access road the Unicoi County highway people started cutting to some property owned by Tax Assessor Ike Briggs, only to discover they were poaching on the Clinchfield Railroad. There must have been red faces where the crew came upon the railroad’s ‘No Trespassing sign’ and the roadblock that accompanied it.”
“Oh well, the red will disappear, and maybe the taxpayers will be understanding. Anybody can make a mistake, you know.”
June 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Jim Wozniak, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Johnson City Medical Center has closed a for-profit subsidiary that was established in 1983 for medical loans but was used more frequently as a place to obtain money for other items.”
“Medical Financial Assistance Inc.’s board of directors decided in March to move its collections, archiving and account management components to other JCMC subsidiaries and sell the finance division. That division was sold to American General Finance on Tuesday.”