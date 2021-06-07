June 7, 1888: News of a recent wedding awaited readers of The Comet.
“Last Wednesday evening, the 30th, ult, at the residence of the bride’s parents at Haws X Roads, Miss Mary, daughter of Mr. W.W. Epps and Dr. D.M. Ramsey, of Tusculum, were united in marriage. Rev. Geo. D. French officiated. The attendants were: Misses Julia Hannah and Lula Naff, and Messers Will Kennedy and Geo. Jewel. The costumes worn by the ladies were elegant and the gentlemen looked well in Prince Alberts. The bride is well known in this place and has many warm admirers. Her beauty of face and manner made her many friends where-ever (sic) she was known. The wedding supper was well prepared and was enjoyed by many friends among whom we noticed Dr. Ferguson and Jake Bewley. Dr. Ramsey and wife will live at Tusculum College. The Comet joins numerous friends in wishing them a long life of happiness and prosperity.”
“Ult.” is an abbreviation meaning in the previous month, so the wedding took place on May 30, 1888.
June 7, 1891: The Comet reported the outcome of a recent baseball game. “The Johnson City and Bristol ball clubs seem to hold out with unparralled tenacity.”
“They played again yesterday, the Johnson City boys remaining over for that purpose. They are not playing to see if they can beat each other, it seems, but to re-establish their record as made in the first game. They did some better yesterday. The score stood 6 to 11 in favor of Bristol.”
June 7, 1897: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent property transfer in Unicoi County. “The biggest transfer of real estate that this county has had since boom times was made in Unicoi county (sic) a few days ago. The International Fraternal Alliance, of Baltimore, Md., transferred to the Southern Industries company (sic), 8,579 acres of mineral lands for the sum of $100,000. The deed has been made and is now in the register’s office of Erwin to be recorded. The Southern Industries company (sic) was organized under the laws of West Virginia, and is able to improve or carry on mining operations on any lands which it may see money in. These lands are in Unicoi county (sic), are filled with iron ore of a good quality, and it is for the iron that the company bought the tract. It is expected that the company will begin mining operations soon and perhaps build a blast furnace.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth approximately $3,217,518, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
June 7, 1900: Sad news awaited readers of The Comet. “The announcement of the death of Mrs. R.L. Taylor brought sadness to many hearts in Johnson City, where she had lived so long and been loved by so many. Since her marriage to Gov. Taylor, almost twenty years ago, until this spring Johnson City has been her home and it is but simple justice to say that no town ever contained a nobler woman or one more universally loved for her many charming qualities of mind and heart. She was a loving wife, a fond mother and an admirable neighbor, and the death of this good woman is peculiarly sad to her friends here. It was not generally known that she was ill and the notice of death came as a sad shock. We know how fondly this woman was loved and looked up to by every member of the household, and we know how poignant is their grief. The Comet sympathizes very sincerely with the Governor and the sorrowing children in their bereavement, and mourns not only the loss of a good woman and a friend but the death of the wife of its founders.”
June 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “An influenza epidemic is sweeping over China. Just fancy all the sneezes!”
June 7, 1921: One hundred years ago today, readers of the Nashville Banner learned of horrific news. With a dateline from Kingsport, the newspaper reported, “This city was thrown into great excitement this morning by the groundkeeper of the baseball park, who discovered the body of Elsie Lawson, who had been murdered Monday night, the instrument used being a 2x4 stick. Bloodhounds have reached here from Johnson City and others are expected from Virginia this afternoon. The coroner’s jury has not acted, nor is suspicion fixed on anyone. The girl was seen alive last night at 9 o’clock.”
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have record of it.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
June 7, 1944: Johnson Citians must surely have had the news coming from Europe on their minds as they read the headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle: “Allies Smash Inland On Broad Front In Normandy.”
June 7, 1955: Polio was still quite prevalent, as readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned when they read, “Sally Ann Brooks, who has been a patient in Memorial Hospital’s polio ward since Oct. 6, 1954, has been discharged.”
“The 10-year-old daughter of Coach and Mrs. Madison Brooks, Rt. 1, who can now walk without the aid of her braces, was released from the hospital during the weekend.”
The front-page article concluded by saying, “Two patients, also admitted last year, remain in the polio ward, hospital officials said.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 7, 1967: With an Elizabethton dateline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Elizabethton is to be the site of new facilities for the Moody Bible Institute missionary aviation training program, according to an announcement made yesterday by Moody and Elizabethton officials.”
“The Elizabethton airport was selected for the new location because it offers belter flying conditions as well as the mountainous terrain which is more typical of areas in which Moody-trained pilots will serve, the announcement said.”
More details stated, “Moody Bible Institute has been training missionary pilots since 1946 and is the only school in the world that specializes in this type of aviation training.”
“The Institute plans to build training facilities costing several thousand dollars on the south side of the Elizabethton airport.”
Sources: