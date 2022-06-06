June 6, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news items, all with datelines from Johnson City and dates from June 5. Readers learned that “The young people joined in their annual picnic at Austin’s Springs last Wednesday and spent a most pleasant day there. Those who participated were: Misses Bessie Ball, Sannie Riddle, Maude Boucher, Lydia Boucher, Alice Carr, Carrie Carr, Lizzie Carr, Eva Carr, Gertrude Mitchell, Nannie Martin, Belle Miller, Pearls Painter, Nenah Painter, Luster Painter, Gussie Way, Messrs. Walter Cargille, Robert Martin, Folsom Beckner, Will Crumley, Sam Miller, Thomas Kirkpatrick, John Miller and Edie Wade.”
“The Embroidery circle was highly entertained at the home of Mrs. Thad A. Cox Thursday afternoon. The elegant refreshments which their hostess had prepared more than delighted all that were present.”
“According to announcement the ceremony which united in marriage Dr. R.S. Bolten and Miss Dora Range, was performed at the home of the bride Wednesday at noon by Dr. S.C. Herron, of Bristol. Those attending the marriage were Mrs. (sic) and Mrs. S.P. Bolton and daughter, Miss Fannie, and son Milton, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Cardwell and Miss Laura King, of this city; Mrs. N.L. Bolton and daughter, of Bristol; Mr. an Mrs. D.S. St. John of Abingdon.”
“Misses Lucile Alexander and Alma Lemming, of Tusculum, are visiting with their cousin, Mrs. S.B. White, this week.”
“Miss Gussie May, of Telford, has been the guest of Miss Sannie Riddle.”
“Mrs. A.S. Gump, of Bristol, was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. D. Gump, on Watauga avenue several days recently.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Taylor, of Fall Branch, have been the guests of relatives here for a week.”
“Miss Clara Brownlow, of Jonesboro, is the guest of her sister, Mrs. Thad A. Cox.”
“Miss Jessie Smith and brother, Bruce, daughter and son of Judge Smith, have returned from college at Maryville.”
“S.L. Morrison, of Gate City, Va., is visiting her daughter, Mrs. J.M. Buck, on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“T.C. Blair, of Henderson, Ky., has been here looking after his property this week.”
“Will Butterworth has returned from college at Mossy Creek.”
Austin’s Springs is now known as Austin Springs. It is located in Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Mossy Creek is located in Jefferson County, Tennessee. Mossy Creek is approximately 78 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “An artistic exhibit painted by John A. Maxwell of scenes around Johnson City, is being shown in the windows of Pouder Brothers’ store on Main street. Mr. Maxwell returned to Johnson City only a few days ago from a session of study in the Corcoran and Washington Schools of Art, where he has been developing his well known talent. He is a native Johnson City boy, and already his work is attracting wide spread attention.”
June 6, 1944: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle could not help but note the big, black, bold headlines regarding the war in Europe: “Allied Troops Landing on the Northern Coast of France.”
June 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Judge Ben Allen, vice-president of the Rayon Industries at Elizabethton, addressed the Citizen’s Club of Roan Mountain, Thursday night. Judge Allen congratulated the club on its activities and objectives.”
“’It takes organization and cooperation to get anywhere; no one man can accomplish very much in this age and there has been only one man in the history of the world that accomplished anything by himself,’ said Judge Allen.”
“The speaker pointed out the necessity of more industries in the county, saying, just in case one industry should go down, the others of some of them would be operating and that it was well to have back log to fall back on.’”
“Judge Allen said there wasn’t too much rayon industry in the county but a lack of other industries. He spoke of the Roan Mountain as an asset that could not be taken away from the people in that section.”
“’The only way to achieve objectives is to all pull together, forgetting who would get the credit,’ the Judge said.”
“During the business session plans for entertaining U.S. Senator Steward on June 22 were discussed and more than twenty members agreed to bring baskets of food to the top of the mountain for the occasion. It was stated that Forestry rangers estimated there would be something like 1,000 at the flower gardens on this date. Last year without any promotion of much publicity, 500 cars made the trip.”
“Bryon Graybeal was in charge of the program and Paul Cates, president, presided. Thirty-one members were present.”
June 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about the sad death of a prominent jurist. “Washington County’s first general sessions court judge, Will H. Clark, 80, died at 10:30 a.m. yesterday.”
“Death came at Colonial Hill Nursing Home after a lingering illness.”
“Mr. Clark, 305 W. Main St., Jonesboro, was the county’s first general sessions court judge after the court was created by legislative act in the 1950s. He served eight years before retiring because of ill health.”
“He had served as mayor of Jonesboro, as clerk and master of Washington County, and as a member of County Court.”
“Mr. Clark had served as state senator for two terms and as state representative for one term.”
“A native of Telford, he was the son of the late Jesse D. and Eliza Fox Clark. He attended Washington County schools and at the age of 13, went to work in the car shops at Lenoir City, where about five years later he lost his right arm in an accident.”
“He returned to school and in 1911 was granted an elementary certificate. He taught school for one year, then entered Carson-Newman College for three years before teaching another year.”
“In 1915, he entered Daleville Junior College, Daleville, Va., and graduated in 1917. He served as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, then attended Milligan College, graduation with a B.A. degree in 1920.”
“Later he graduated from John R. Neal Law School in Knoxville. He practiced law a number of years.”
“Mr. Clark had been president of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club and he taught the Men’s Bible Class. First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, where he was a deacon and elder as well.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Eva Mickelson Clark, a daughter, Mrs. John Dibble, Satellite Beach, Fla.; six sons, Will H. II, Cocoa Beach, Fla., John R., Nashville, Howard D., San Pedro, Calif., Thomas H., South Gate, Mich., James D. of the home, and Robert M., Rt. 11, Jonesboro; two brothers, Roy E., Blountville, and D. L. Clarke, Bristol, seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild.”
“Dillow-Taylor is in charge.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University. It is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.