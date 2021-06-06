June 6, 1889: According to The Comet, “A week or two ago the Johnson City Furniture Company advertised in the Comet for a good turner. The secretary, Mr. Hoppel, told the Comet representative Monday that he had received letters from all parts of the county in response to the advertisement. Advertising pays, and if you want anything, advertise in the Comet.”
June 6, 1893: The Comet opined, “The train which runs from Johnson City to Unaka Springs over the Three C’s on Sunday was fairly well loaded with human freight, and a royal time was had by all, so says report. We were not there ourself, as we lacked a ticket, or its price, and had to stay at home.”
Unaka Springs was near Erwin.
June 6, 1895: The Comet reported on the passage of a recent ordinance. “Be it ordained by the board of mayor and aldermen of the town of Johnson City, That it shall be unlawful for any person to allow cattle of any description to run at large in said town under a penalty of fifty cents a head, for each day that said cattle are allowed to run after 5 days notice has been given of said ordinance by publication.”
Fifty cents in 1895 would now be worth about $16, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 6, 1901: The Comet was full of news items of interest to Johnson Citians. “Bishop D.A. Goodsell, of Chattanooga, preached at the M.E. Church in this city last Sunday morning to a large and appreciative audience. Before the service closed a special collection was taken up to pay off the parsonage debt and the result was entirely satisfactory.”
“The first kiln of brick made by the East Tennessee Brick Co. is being opened and it is a first-class burn. The repressed brick are especially good, showing an even color and being a delightful gray. If all goes well with this plant the brick famine is at an end in this section.”
“The city is going to put in a granolithic gutter and curbing on the north side of Main street (sic) from Public Square to Roan street (sic). The contract has been awarded to S.O. Bolton & Bro. A granolithic pavement will be made in front of the Mathes building (sic) and along the side through the alley.”
“The post office has been moved into the Mathes building and is now comfortably quartered in the handsomest and best appointed building in the city.”
“The Tennessee Furniture and Supply Company will move to the room vacated by the post office as soon as some necessary repairs can be made.”
June 6, 1907: Readers of The Comet learned sad news of the death of a small child. “Welling Davidson, the two year old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Davidson, died last Friday night at Palatka, Fla., with cholera infantum. P.Q. Miller, the grand father (sic), left for Florida with two of the children on Friday but did not reach there before the death occurred.”
Cholera infantum was a disease that seemed to affect infants and children in the warmer months of the year.
June 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported ”Master John, son of Dr. and Mrs. John P. Lamb, who has been ill, is improving.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John W. Hunter went to Knoxville yesterday where Mrs. Hunter will take treatment.”
June 6, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago today, according to the Hickory Daily Record, “Miss Lillian Field returned yesterday to Johnson City, Tenn., to resume her work in the East Tennessee Normal after spending several days with her mother, Mrs. T.E. Field. She was accompanied by her guests, Misses Porter, Stafford and Bennett. They accompanied Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Buchanan to Boone, taking the train there for Johnson City. Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan spent the day in the mountains.”
The East Tennessee Normal is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Hickory Daily Record was, and still is a newspaper published in Hickory, North Carolina. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City during 1921, we have no record of them.
June 6, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “The city commission voted immediate payment of statements amounting to $59,193.41 to contractors and architects, in connection with their services on the public school and fire department building programs, at its meeting Friday morning.”
That amount of money in 1930 now has the purchasing power of approximately $946,577, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 6, 1944: There could be no doubt in the minds of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers of the dire situation in Europe as they read the headlines of the day: “Allied Troops Landing on Northern Coast of France.”
June 6, 1954: A piano recital was in the news, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “This afternoon at 4 o’clock Ann Brading will give her first ‘solo’ piano recital in the State College auditorium. Anne who is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E.T. Brading has been hard at work for many months preparing for the big event and today she is in top form.”
“Home from Vanderbilt University just in time for his sister’s recital is Jim Brading, who will be home for a week before going to Michigan where he will work this summer.”
In the original news item, Miss Brading’s given name was spelled as both “Ann” and “Anne.”
The State College referred to is now known as East Tennessee State University.
June 6, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mary Bennett, 80, of Relief, N.C., was undergoing surgery at the hospital last night for a broken hip. She suffered the injury in a fall at her home.”
Relief, N.C. is a small community in Mitchell County, N.C., and is located approximately 30 miles from Johnson City.
June 6, 1974: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for graduating seniors at Science Hill High School. “Graduating seniors of Science Hill High School will begin their commencement activities early this year with special student sponsored ceremonies in Rotary Park tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.”
“The activities, planned solely by the students, will be in addition to tomorrow night’s regular graduation ceremonies, from which student spokesmen have been barred.”
“Four speakers will be featured at the student ceremonies: David Reagan and Patricia Patterson, SHHS students, Rev. James Dampier, a Baptist minister; and Bette Shulman, a SHHS graduate, East Tennessee State University student and unsuccessful candidate for city commission in 1972.”
June 6, 1989: With a byline from Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned about plans for the Majestic Theater. “A group of about 25 people gathered in Downtown Johnson City to discuss the possible demolition of the old Majestic Theater and hear about the need for city residents to become involved in downtown rebirth.”
The article continued, “At a meeting at the Eatwell Café, 216 E. Main St., some of the group expressed concerns about retaining the theater’s spirit and residents’ memories alive. Others refuted Assistant City Manager Steve Schertel’s belief that the Majestic, 235 E. Main, is not historically or architecturally significant.”
“A city inspection in April of the Majestic, which has been closed for eight years, found the interior walls had deteriorated and the roof, electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems needed replacing. The city building department recommended demolition.”