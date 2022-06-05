June 5, 1890: The Comet opined, “In August, the election for county officers occurs. With one exception every candidate is from Jonesboro or thereabouts. We want to remind the gentlemen that Johnson City votes as it works, for the advancement of the greatest town in the Central South and the man or set of men that tries to impede our progress cannot have the endorsement of our people at the ballot box.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
June 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported two news items, both with datelines from Johnson City. Both of the news item carried dates of June 4. “United States Leather company’s tannery here will put in a new leaching process in a short time. I. R. Richie has just returned from Cumberland and Newport, Pa., and Pawpaw, W. Va., where he inspected the new process, and is now prepared to build the same for the Watauga tannery.”
The next news item reported, “An association has been organized to conduct a fair at Austin’s Springs this summer, beginning July 28, and holding three days. The officers of this association are: Dr. J. W. Cox, president; Mr. Jackson and E. C. Baldwin, vice-presidents; H. D. Gump, secretary and treasurer, and Henry George, general manager. The directors are Paul Wofford, W. W. DeVault, Tae L. Earnest, W. C. Snapp, W. W. Faw and S. T. Harris.”
“The fair will consist of a stock exhibit, poultry show, bicycle racing and baby show.”
Austin’s Springs is now known as Austin Springs and is in Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news from the Associated Press with a dateline from Moscow and a date of June 4. Readers learned that “confirmation was obtained today of the report that Nikolai Lenin, the Bolshevik premier, had suffered an apoplectic stroke. It is declared his condition is serious, but that he is improving.”
An apoplectic stroke is more commonly currently referred to as a cerebral vascular accident.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. June 5 in 1922 fell on a Monday.
June 5, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City’s school board controversy will come before the state supreme court at Nashville for a final decision today.”
“The court today will hear an appeal from a decision by Chancellor S. E. Miller in chancery court denying a petition of the ousted board of education that a legislative act creating a new city school commission be declared unconstitutional.”
“Adam E. Bowman and W. E. Miller are in Nashville to act as counsel for the new school commission in the hearing. City Attorney Jack Chalkley and D. M. Guinn will represent the old board. Mayor Ben B. Snipes, a leader in the fight against scrapping the old board, is also in Nashville for the hearing.”
June 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle gave news regarding the new mayor. “Johnson City’s vice-mayor, Sam R. Taylor, yesterday stepped up in full-fledged mayoralty status in an energetic called session of the City Commission yesterday morning. The organization meeting formed a prelude to the first ‘regular’ session to be held tonight at 6 o’clock.”
“Though he led the ticket as the No. 1 vote-getter in the reentry city election, William E. Washburn, a local attorney, and a former combat veteran of the Army in the European theater, was edged out in a 3 to 2 showdown.”
“A member of the city commission for the past six years, Taylor heads the Washington County Election Commission, and is a member of the Johnson City Power Board. By occupation he is a furniture dealer.”
June 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Johnson City Housing Authority reported Sunday that a house at 501 Belmont St., had been broken into. However, the report added that nothing was missing from the building which had been entered through a broken window. The occupant of the house was in the hospital at the time of the incident. The report was investigated by Officer Eugene Denton.”
“Norman Green, Green’s Gulf Station, Broadway and Unaka Avenue, reported that the station had been broken into Saturday. Entry was gained through a door on the North side. According to the report, nothing was missing. The report was investigated by Det. Louis Auer and Officer Ron Kelley.”
“Two teen-agers were dismissed from Memorial Hospital yesterday after their motorcycle struck a utility pole at Boyd and Southwest Ave.”
“Operator of the motorcycle, Vincent K. Brooks, 14, Rt. 7, sustained a laceration to the right arm, while a passenger, Kevin Gouge, 15, Rt. 7, received an injury to the right leg.”
“Police said the accident occurred when Brooks failed to execute a turn properly from Southwest onto Boyd, left the road and hit the utility pole.”
“Officer Carl Dykes cited young Brooks with operating the vehicle with no driver’s license.”
L. P. Auer Road is named for Det. Auer.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Mark Rutledge, and with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press reported, “A lack of available child care services in Unicoi County has the industrial division of the Erwin/Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce looking into the possibility of recruiting additional baby sitters.”
“Made up of local industry leaders, the industrial division has had numerous discussions regarding (several indecipherable words) services for employees of various companies represented by the division. Those discussions apparently led to the discovery of a county-wide lack of available services in certain areas of child care.”