June 5, 1868: Reporting on a recent marriage, the East Tennessee Union Flag shared, “On Thursday, the 28th of May, at the residence of the bride’s mother, near this place, by Rev. John Rubush, Mr. H.C. Grimm, of Greene county (sic), to Miss Harriet Millard, of this County.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead.
June 5, 1890: The Comet opined words that we would be wise to remember and practice more than 130 years later. “It is always well to remember that in saying things against any religion you are not only guilty of bad taste, but you do not know whose feelings you may hurt.”
“It is good to remember that many words and a loud voice never constituted conversation.”
Readers were urged to remember, “That the long lane which has no turning” is to be compared to that one which says, ‘The darkest hour is just before dawn.’”
Remember “That your own children are not swans, nor your neighbors’ children ugly ducklings.”
June 5, 1902: The Comet reported a variety of items of interest to Johnson Citians. “Geo. W. Hardin was down from Cranberry Friday.”
“U. S. Archer bought a fine pair of mules Wednesday morning from W.C. Swingle. The price paid was $260.” Two hundred and sixty dollars in 1902 is now worth about $8,075, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
“Romeo Russell, deputy trustee, was up from Jonesboro Wednesday and spent the day in the city on business and pleasure.”
“J.C. Campbell is having a stone wall built along his lot on Roan street (sic). It will add much to the appearance of his premises.”
“R.C. Hunter is able to be out and looks better since having his stomach relined and other internal improvements made at a New York hospital.”
“John Harrison Hold Price is a distinguished guest at the home of Dr. and Mrs. W.B. Price. He arrived Sunday and weighed 15 pounds.”
“G.S. Preston, the druggist, went to Knoxville last week and returned with his family, including his mother. They are occupying the new cottage on Watauga avenue (sic), just built by Dr. W.J. Miller.”
“The residence of S.R. Taylor, the liveryman, was discovered to be on fire Tuesday morning about nine o’clock, but the blaze was soon extinguished. The damage was fully covered by insurance.”
“Will Miller has accepted a position with Wm. E. Uptegrove & Bro. as bookkeeper and Hugh Boring takes his place as chief book keeper (sic) with Wofford Bros. Stanley Miller takes the desk heretofore held by Hugh.”
“H.W. Lyle & Co. have given the fire company a box of cigars as an evidence of their appreciation of service rendered Monday night in fighting the fire in their store. The fire made them smoke and they want to make the boys smoke.”
Cranberry is located in North Carolina, and is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
According to a retired GI specialist, stomach relining was likely the repairing of a large hiatal hernia. The specialist also suggested that the patient may have had his stomach “realigned” instead of “relined”, since neither the specialist, nor any other medical personnel consulted were familiar the term, “relining”, when applied to the stomach.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1902.
June 5, 1911: The Daily Journal and Tribune, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “The Boone’s Creek lodge (sic) of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows will celebrate the ninety-second anniversary of the founding of that order in America on Saturday, June 10, 1911. This is one of the oldest and best lodges in Washington county (sic) and has as members some of the most prominent men in East Tennessee. The Boone’s Creek section of the county has long been known for its splendid schools and its high class citizenship. The Boone’s Creek seminary located there is one of the old educational places of this county and has produced a great many men of more than local prominence. Senator Robert L. Taylor went to school there, as well as his brother, Col. A.A. Taylor, A.R. Nelson and several others who have gained wide notoriety in law and politics. “
Boone’s Creek was spelled that way in 1911.
As referred to here, the seminary was not a graduate institution for religious studies, but was a high school.
The Daily Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. The Johnson City Staff only published one issue in June 1911, according to our records. The Comet was published weekly.
June 5, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Accompanied by her brother, H.C. Miller, Mrs. W.J. Barnes here for the past several days on a visit is in a Knoxville Hospital for surgical treatment.”
June 5, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, the Nashville Banner reported, “Mrs. Alf A. Taylor and daughters, Misses Mary and Katherine, left Saturday evening to join Gov. Taylor at their country home, ‘Happy Valley,’ near Johnson City. Gov. Taylor will leave Monday for Knoxville to attend the dedication of the new University of Tennessee building.”
The Nashville Banner ceased being published in 1998. If Johnson City had any newspapers published in 1921, we do not have a record of them.
June 5, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried “Polly’s Pointers”, which featured housekeeping hints. Readers on this day were reminded that the United States was at the height of the Vietnam War when they read the following hint: “Dear Polly: My Pointers are for mothers sending packages to their boys who are overseas in service. When using newspaper to cushion the contents of a box, be sure to include the complete Sunday comic sheets and pages with items they may enjoy. My son reads them and passes them around.”
The Pointer continued, “In all my packages, I hide a surprise. It need be very little – just something different to look for. I also send him the daily paper to keep him in touch with home.”
“It is hard to address a package as there is no place to rest one’s arm. I put a box or something of equal height at the side of the package to hold my arm so I can write the address easier and better. I do hope you publish my letter because every little thing we at home can do to make life a bit more enjoyable for our boys in the service is so important.” The letter was signed, “Mrs. J.H.”
June 5, 2016: Larry and Norma Proffitt, owners of Ridgewood Barbeque in Bluff City and Burgie Drug Store in Elizabethton, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. (Source: The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbeque by Fred W. Sauceman.)