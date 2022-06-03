June 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers about several interesting items.
“Mrs. J. E. Crandall has moved from the Governor Taylor property to the house on Watauga avenue formerly occupied by E. T. Hart.”
“Mrs. D. A. Patton, after an illness of more than a year, was able to visit her daughter, Mrs. P. S. Cox, at Oliver Springs, last Monday.”
“Capt. W. A. Nelson, of Backwoods, was in the city Tuesday en route to Nashville to attend the reunion of the survives (sic) of the Sultana.”
“P. H. Pouder went to Knoxville yesterday to take a temporary position in the Southern Express office. He will be money clerk in the place of S. B. Getts, who will go to Texas on a months (sic) vacation.”
“Misses Aleen Galloway of Boone’s Creek and Miss Mollie Swadley of Marbleton, passed through the city Saturday enroute to Bristol to attend commencement exercises at South-west Virginia Institute.”
“The ladies of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association will give a strawberry and ice cream festival next Friday afternoon at the Opera House from 2 to 9 o’clock. The proceeds will be used in fencing the cemetery and otherwise beautifying the grounds.”
“Mrs. Thad A. Cox entertained the embroidery circle and a few guests at her new residence on Myrtle avenue last Thursday afternoon from 2 to 5 o’clock. The arrangements were perfect, the refreshments elegant and bounteous and the guests departed delighted with their host’s manner of entertaining.”
“Geo. Simcox went to Bristol last night after his brother, Embree, who went there a few days ago to take a position in the S. A. & O. shop, and who has been unable to work on account of a serious attack of inflammatory rheumatism.”
Oliver Springs is about 135 miles from Johnson City.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin; the Sultana was a steamboat that sank in the Mississippi River in 1865 after an explosion; Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County; we now know inflammatory rheumatism as rheumatoid arthritis.
June 3, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Montrose Court, the magnificent big apartment house in the Southwest Addition opened formally yesterday. It was stated that more than half of the apartments are already rented.”
“A number of families began moving in, and it is considered that the house will be filled within a short time. The inside work has been completed with the exception of the installation of some minor fixtures on the lower floor. Outside, the concrete work has been finished; and all that remains now is the grading and planning of the lawns, park and (indecipherable).”
“The central machinery, furnishing hot water, vacuum cleaning service, elevator service, garbage disposal, etc., has been put in motion; and connections have been made for gas, electricity, telephone and electric signals.”
June 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Members of the retail division, Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, in a noon meeting yesterday in the Hotel John Sevier, approved stores closing on three additional holidays, approved a proposed bus line from Mountain City to Johnson City, and discussed the new state sales tax.”
“Heretofore, local business houses have not closed on Memorial Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Day, but these occasions will be observed by the merchants this year, T. F. Beckner, Jr., chairman of the retail group, explained. Next holiday closing is July 4, he said.”
“A franchise has not been granted for the proposed Mountain City-Johnson City bus route, but has the endorsement of merchants here.”
“Although no official action was taken by the group, retailers had a roundtable discussion on various problems arising in connection with the new state sales tax.”
June 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “It was ‘Graduation Day’ for 400 seniors at Science Hill High School last night.”
“Amid the traditional sounds of Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ and the color and sharp movements of the school’s ROTC Color Guard, the seniors accepted diplomas from C. Howard McCorkle, superintendent of the city school system.”
“Featured speakers for the occasion were Amelia Goulding, 1972 class valedictorian, and David G. Reynolds, salutatorian, both of whom were introduced to the capacity audience by McCorkle.”
“Following the address, the seniors were presented for graduation by Paul Slonaker, principal at Science Hill, and Duard Aldridge, assistant principal.”
“Several city ministers participated in the exercises which included music by the Science Hill Band under the direction of Jerry Cole.”
“The invocation was delivered by Rev. Frank Smith, pastor of the Midway Presbyterian Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Robert O Fife, dean of the Milligan College Chapel, reading the scripture.”
“The benediction was pronounced on the class by Rev. Fred. C. Greninger, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.”
“In addition to Miss Goulding and Reynolds, 38 seniors were graduated with honors as the top 10 per cent of the class. They were:”
“Ann C. Beeson, Jeffrey J. Blackburn, Marla D. Carriger, Beverly K. Cline, Cheryl A. Clock, David L. Coffey, Donna M. Erwin, and”
“Robert D. Fife, Linda A. Foster, Twana A. Fox, Gwendolyn Greenwell, Thomas D. Greenwell, Merri R. Hager, and”
“Karen A Hankle, Julia C Harris, Rebecca Hartman, Vicky K. Jent, Janet S. Johnson, Jay D. Kleven, and”
“Reba A. Masters, Jean L. Moore, William C. Murphy, Jr., Ricky K. McDavid, Robert H. McLellan, Kathy J. Oxendine, and”
“Beverly M. Pierce, Charlotte J. Roberts, Jane B. Seward, Frank J. Smith, Martha L. Snapp, Sarah L. Snyder, and”
“Susan B. Tannewitz, David J. Tieman, Rachael J. Tinsley, Sylvia K. Vines, Jeannie S. Welch, Sidney P. Wright, and Rebecca Young.”
“These honor students and their parents were honored with a dinner earlier in the week by the city board of education.”
“Viola Mathes, chairman of the board gave the welcoming address at last night’s commencement exercises.”