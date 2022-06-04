June 4, 1891: The Comet opined, “Our townsman, Mr. Cargille, the photographer, is doing some very fine work in his line. We noticed on exhibition this week a very fine specimen. It was an enlarged picture of Andrew Johnson and corresponded with the original in every particular. There is no one who can surpass Mr. Cargille in this work, and he should have the undivided patronage of the city.”
June 4, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported “The Johnson City Tigers defeated the Turkeytown Red Sox ball team on Thursday afternoon on the local diamond by the score of 7 to 4 in a very slow game of ball.”
Turkeytown is a community in rural Carter County.
June 4, 1922: A century ago today, according to news in the Johnson City Chronicle, “A. G. Barber, an experienced cigar manufacturer, is in the city prospecting with a view to locating a cigar factory here. Mr. Barber has been in this business for a number of years in Florida, and recently connected with a large tobacco house in Ohio; and stated yesterday that Johnson City appeared to offer an excellent field for such an industry.”
“He contemplates the establishment of a plant on a comparatively small scale at first, but states that the prospects appear bright for an extensive establishment to be built. His experience and connection with tobacco industries in the country will enable him to manufacture a high grade of cigars, the greater portion of which, he believes, will be handled by local trade, and, through the jobbers, in this territory.”
“Mr. Barber was in conference with the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce yesterday, with a view to looking over the situation and endeavoring to secure a suitable building.”
June 4, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “The marriage of Mr. Millard Cruise Thompson, of New York, and Miss Florence Elizabeth Summers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Pinckney Summers, was brilliantly solemnized Tuesday evening at half past eight o’clock at the Saint John’s Episcopal Church in the presence of a fashionable gathering of relatives and admiring friends. Rev. Harry F. Keller, rector of the church, officiated, using the beautiful Episcopal service.”
June 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of George Kelly, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that “Johnson City will get a brand new mayor today.”
“A special session of City Commission is set for 9 a.m. for organization purposes. A mayor, vice-mayor, and city attorney will be elected.”
“Barring an unforeseen upset, the Commission will elect Sam R. Taylor mayor and Roy L. Waddell vice-mayor.”
“The PRESS-CHRONICLE learned from a source it considers wholly reliable that a Taylor-Waddell one-two election is assured unless, at the last minute, some political quirk knocks the cards off the table.”
“Call for the special session went out to commissioners late yesterday. It was issued by City manager Dewey Leonard. The charter permits a special session to be called by the city manager, the mayor, or two commissioners. Twelve hours notice is required.”
“While Taylor and Waddell appeared assured of election, there as a strong indication the vote would not be unanimous. The five commissioners, three newcomers and two holdovers, have demonstrated no tendency toward unanimity in any of the pre-organization maneuvering. They are not likely to come all the way around today.”
“It was lack of a solid front that made the mayoralty guessing game one of the most spirited Johnson City had known in years, with practically every member of the Commission considered in the running at one stage or another. And even as commissioners (several indecipherable words) dissension to hold the possibility, however remote, of a surprise development.”
“By getting their reorganization pains relieved today, commissioners will be in position to knuckle down to business at their regular session Thursday night. That was one reason for scheduling the special meeting.”
“Taylor, incumbent vice mayor, has been a commissioner for six years. His last election was in 1945 for four years.”
“Waddell rode into office on a three-man Citizens Ticket in the May 13 election. It was his first bid for elective office.”
“Other commissioners are M. C. Rousch, a holdover, William E. Washburn, and Ted Deakins, elected along with Waddell on the Citizens Ticket. Washburn was the popular vote leader, and for the reason many of this friends advocated his election as mayor.”
“The mayoralty election will be the first order of business today. The vice mayor election will follow, then will come choice of a city attorney. It was freely predicted that Hastings Winston, city attorney since the onset of city manager government, would be ratified.”
“Taylor, or whoever is chosen mayor, will succeed Welsford P. Artz, who retired from the Commission this year after serving since 1939. Artz was a member of the first commission elected under the city manager charter.”
George Kelly was executive editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle in June of 1947.
June 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was offering a unique service to area students. “So you’re a student and want a summer job?”
“The Johnson City Press-Chronicle’s Classified Advertising Department will help.”
“Herbert Miller, manager of the department, said in the interests of helping young people who want summer employment, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, for a limited time, will carry a three-day ad free for any high school or college student.”
“Miller said the students must write up the ads about themselves and bring them to the Classified Department on the third floor of the newspaper building.”
June 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported sad news. “Authorities were still trying to locate family members of a man who was killed early Sunday after being struck by a train between Broadway and New streets.”
“According to city police, the man was lying on the tracks at the Norfolk Southern Railway train yard and apparently was unable to move when the train struck him about 12:15 a.m.”
“Officials said the man’s name would not be released until the next of kin are notified of his death.”