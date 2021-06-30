June 30, 1841: The Whig reported that it had regretted to learn from a source, “that the Hon. E.H. Foster, is again confined to his bed on account of the wound he received at the hands of Mr. Brown — The facts are, that a few days after the occurrence, the wound healed up, and all apprehensions of danger passed away, and his Physicians were of opinion, that the knife blade, which broke off and was supposed to be in his body, was not there.”
“But after Col. Foster had recovered, and was supposed to be out of all danger, he was troubled incessantly with a severe pain, in the neighborhood of the wound, and his Physicians were induced to change their opinions, and open consultation determined on making a search for his broken blade – Accordingly, on Thursday the 17 inst., an incision between 3 and 4 inches long, was made over the surface of the wound, and down to the membrane that covered the bone but after a painful and attentive search, no blade was discovered. During the operation a small cavity was discovered, and a reck (sic) perceived containing matter, the contents of which, the blood did not permit the Physicians to ascertain. The incision was then closed, and it was hoped, that the blade, if there would find its way into the fresh wound and escape with the matter.”
“On Saturday evening, the 19th the wound was dressed for the first time, and on Sunday the 20th, Col. Foster was in very little pain though he had suffered a great deal.”
“We must sincerely hope, that nothing serious will grow out of this occurrence – We should regret the loss of Col. Foster, as much as that of any one in our ranks in Tennessee. We hope to hear of his final recovery soon. And then, when we can see it announced in a Nashville paper, that he has left home, (next winter) to take his seat in the United States Senate, we shall be at rest.”
“Inst.” was an often-used abbreviation meaning “in the same month”. Therefore, we know that Col. Foster had the surgery on June 17.
Col. Foster was a Senator from Tennessee. He died in 1854.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
June 30, 1887: The Comet reported, “Engine No. 3, belonging to the Tennessee & Ohio R.R., that was overhauled in the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works some time ago, was taken down to Rogersville last week. S. Simcox, Master Mechanic, went down with it to see that every thing (sic) worked right.”
June 30, 1921: A century ago today, and with a dateline from Bristol, Tennessee, The Nashville Banner reported, “Harry Carpenter of this city, who was injured in an automobile accident a few days ago near Johnson City, Tenn., is dead, according to advices received here.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We have no record of any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1921.
June 30, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported that rabies was present in the area. “Chief of Police Tom Carriger has issued several warnings during the past two weeks, urging dog owners to keep their animals from running at large, particularly in view of the approaching ‘dog days’ when canines are supposed to be particularly susceptible to hydrophobia — but today Carriger reported that the first case of rabies reported this summer involved a cat.”
“Yesterday, Captain Gus Henry and Patrolmen Roosevelt Biddix, Bob Green and Albert Hall were called to the 700 block of West Main street (sic) by a report that a cat had bitten four persons – two Wilson avenue (sic) residents, a Hamilton street (sic) man, and a West Main street (sic) woman.”
“The animal was shot and the head sent to State Teachers College laboratory, from which a report was later received, Desk Sergeant Bill Stroup said, pronouncing the cat to be ‘unmistakably rabid.’”
“As far as the officers could ascertain, the cat had not previously been bitten by a dog, although rabies, without some such source of contact, is comparatively rare in cats.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
June 30, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle explained how Independence Day would likely be celebrated locally. “It’s going to be a real old-fashioned Fourth of July for a lot of people.”
More details revealed, “Most business houses will follow their regular Wednesday afternoon closing schedule and then stay closed all day Thursday, the Fourth. Nearly all other phases of usual activities will be suspended, for at least the day of the Fourth.”
“For Mr. and Mrs. Johnson City, and all the little Johnson Citians, the extra time off will be translated into trips and picnics — and that means fun and lots to eat.”
“There will be no formal observation in Johnson City, but nearly everyone has his own plans already made for the day.”
“In Johnson City the day will be climaxed by a night baseball game between the Cardinals and Elizabethton. Following the game an automobile will be given away in a project sponsored by the Optimist Club.”
June 30, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the “Dear Abby” column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read about a birthday party for dogs.
“Dear Abby: I have no problems (ha!), but I read about the lady who wanted to give her two poodle pups a birthday party but was afraid people would think she was ‘nuts.’”
“I think she should. I have a Spanish radio program in Rosenberg, Tex., and when my poodle, Louie Bon Bon III, was a year old, we had a contest limited to children up to 12 years of age. The one who drew the most original birthday card for the dog would win a transistor radio. There were other prizes too.”
“The winners came with their parents and we had birthday cake, and hot chocolate. We all sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Louie Bon Bon on the air. It was wonderful!”
The letter was signed, “Maruca Tijerina.”
Dear Abby replied, “Dear Maruca: Usted esta ‘arf’ nuts, tambien.” Loosely translated, this says, “You are ‘arf’ nuts, also.” Perhaps Dear Abby was not only speaking Spanish, but was also speaking in the canine language!
June 30, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned of plans for Jonesborough Days. With the byline of James Brooks, the article reported, “Under the theme, ‘The First Does the Fourth, the festival will be held July 4-6 on the streets of downtown Jonesborough. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Fourth of July celebration, with the biggest crowds expected for the fireworks on Friday night and the parade beginning at noon Saturday.”