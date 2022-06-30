June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a big show. With its Vanity Fair, its martial parades, its classic architecture, its restful lakes, its singing fountains, its bands of music, its thousands of beautiful women, and elaborate displays of the products of human toil and marvelous creations of inventive genius, it is daily attracting crowds from every part of the county. All roads lead to Nashville and every eye is fixed upon our fair and proud capitol city on her granite throne overlooking the placid bosom of the Cumberland. It is a mammoth advertisement of Tennessee. The observing visitor can not fail to be impressed with the refinement, aesthetic culture and enterprise of our people, the fertility of our fields, the variety of our productions and the boundlessness of our natural wealth.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897.
June 30, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Misses Emily and Frances Beckner are entertaining in the afternoon between the hours of four and five in honor of Misses Julia Lawny, Ellen Lewis and Helen Durich.”
“The United Commercial Travelers Auxiliary will be entertained with a picnic at Austin Springs with the following ladies acting as hostesses: Mrs. C. E. Bolton, Mrs. W. M. Netherland, Mrs. R. B. Weems and Mrs. Frank Graham.”
“Miss Louise Summers will entertain the A. B. C., Club in special compliment to Mrs. Henry Percival Bridges of Baltimore, Md., in the afternoon at 2:30 o’clock, at her home on W. Holston avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. Floyd Dooley will entertain the Sew Around Circle in the afternoon at her home on E. Unaka avenue.”
“Miss Becker is entertaining with a birthday party this evening at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”
Austin Springs is a community in Washington County.
June 30, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Dairymen in Johnson City began a definite move to raise milk prices last night after seeing pasture lands seared yesterday afternoon by a blistering sun which sent mercury to a record 103 at 3 o’clock.”
“Jerry Wilson, president of the local Milk Producers association, said a meeting of all dairymen had been set for tonight at 8 o’clock in the municipal building ‘to adjust the price of milk to meet present heat and drought conditions.’”
“Asked if that meant a price increase was due to be declared, Wilson said it did.”
June 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, and in a story by the Associated Press, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Alonzo Lowe, 26, of Johnson City is free today on $5,000 bond after waiving preliminary hearing on a charge of murder in connection with the fatal shooting here yesterday of his brother, James Lowe, 33, Chief of Police W. T. Wheelock said.”
“Wheelock said the elder Lowe was shot with a .22 caliber rifle shortly after noon yesterday at the home of his brother. The older brother died a few hours later in a Johnson City hospital.”
“The police chief said his investigation revealed that the shooting took place after James Lowe drove a truck into his brother’s yard tearing down a fence. An argument ensued. Wheelock said. He said Alonzo Lowe told him he took a rifle from a rack in the house, shot his brother, replaced the rifle back in the rack and awaited arrival of police.”
Five thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth nearly $65,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. June 30, 1947 fell on a Monday.
June 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Rebecca Hilton and a dateline from Burnsville, N.C., readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Parkway Playhouse opened its summer season here Wednesday night with the sparkling comedy ‘Aunty Mame.’”
“The play, which will run through July 1 at the Playhouse, is about a wealth playgirl who suddenly finds herself guardian of her young nephew. Their madcap adventures together span almost two decades — 1928 to 1946.”
The Parkway Playhouse is still in operation.
Burnsville, North Carolina, is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
June 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers’ byline, noted, “There’s not telling who or what you might see, or hear, on Main Street. Just ask Tracy Church, the one-man band.”
“Church (don’t even ask him how old he is) has owned and operated Tracy’s neckwear for 33 years, and if you ask, you could get a necktie at a good price and a tune for free.”
“Calling it music may be stretching the truth, but I enjoy it,’ he said. ‘When my store gets full of people, it gets too crowded and I need some space, I suggest I play my one-man band and we get plenty of room. But I don’t have that problem now. I call it ‘learning to starve gracefully,’ he said.”
“Church began his life as a music man about 60 years ago on a local morning radio show.”
“’They told me they would let me emcee for the show if I could get a band together,’ he said. ‘So I got a hold of Joe Clark. Everybody in Erwin knows who Old Joe Clark is.
“He’s one of the best banjo players around. We called ourselves ‘Speedy Clark and the Prairie Cowboys.’”
“The band broke up when Clark began entertaining in Renfro Valley, Ky., and Church wound up on the Army.”