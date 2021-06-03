June 3, 1886: The Comet readers learned of the death of an area resident. “Mary A. Andis, died at her residence, six miles south of Jonesboro, May 4, 1886, in the seventy-second year of her age. Mrs. Andis was twice married, first to Mr. Nathaniel H. Willis in Harrisonburg, Va., Oct. 2, 1837, and then to Mr. Adam Andis in Jonesboro, Tenn., June 18, 1860.”
More details revealed, “She was a member of the Baptist Church and had been for forty-one years. Her last illness was marked by great sufferings of body. Though she was unable to talk to her friends and relatives while crossing the ‘last river,’ yet they derive comfort from the record of a long life of professed christian (sic) consecration and union with the people of God. It would have given her children and friends so much comfort to receive her dying testimony to her interest in the Saviour, but they were denied this happy privilege. Dying in the faith of Jesus, all christians (sic) have the presence of God in the hour when human friendship and love must fail of giving help in the final conflict with the King of Terrors. Though no note of triumph may come up from the dying strife, yet Jesus gives His people victory over the last enemy. Mrs. Andis was a good mother. She left five children to mourn her loss, but they sorrow now as those who have no hope. Children, you should not indulge in over much sorrow, for your dear mother had lived out her ‘three score and ten,’ and we trust she is gathered as a ‘ripe sheaf’ for the grand and glorious Garden of the Saved. She was buried in the Speed well (sic) cemetery (sic) where the body will sleep till the resurrection morn. May Heaven bless her children and friends, and bring them to the Home of the Saved!”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Speedwell Cemetery is located in rural Washington County.
June 3, 1897: The Comet reported sad news. “William A. Sherfey, a Dunkard preacher, and one of the most prominent citizens of Washington county (sic), attempted to commit suicide this morning. About daybreak he was observed by members of the family to get out of bed, and in a few minutes they heard screams and groans. Rushing to him they found him to be raving mad, attempting to cut his throat with a knife and beating his head wildly against the wall.”
“The cause of the rash act is supposed to be on account of financial trouble. Sherfey himself is well off but lately a son-in-law has involved him considerable by the improper use of his name on commercial paper.”
June 3, 1904: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported two items of interest to Johnson City residents. Both of the news accounts carried datelines from Johnson City. “Mel Weiler, superintendent of the S.A.W. railway, has announced to the public through circulars that he will run on his road during the summer on Sunday a passenger train. The train will leave this city at 7 a.m. and return at 5 p.m.”
In other news, it was reported “Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock Buck Keys, who shot Policeman Webb May 23 and for whose arrest $250 reward is offered, was seen in Johnson City in company with Clarence Hale near Snapps’ livery stable. Sheriff Broderick and Deputy Sheriff I.N. Boring with a posse of men with Winchesters were soon in pursuit of him. Although they did not get sight of him again they were informed that he and his companion went in the direction of the tannery knobs (sic). After an all-day search of the ravines of the knobs (sic) the pursuit was given up as hopeless.”
Two hundred and fifty dollars in 1904 is now equivalent to approximately $7,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in June 1904. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
June 3, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported on June 2, 1910, that on June 3, 1910, Halley’s Comet was expected to cross the “celestial equator from north to south. Distance from the earth, 56,000,000 miles.”
Also on June 3, 1910, the same newspaper reported, “Mr. Geo. L. Carter has had a bird’s-eye view of Johnson City taken from the normal (sic) school (sic) site. It was made by his big ‘Jumbo’ camera and is five feet in length and gives a magnificent sweeping view of the city that nestles at the foot of the greatest mountains of East Tennessee. One of the pictures has been sent to Prof. R.I. Jones and is displayed on the walls of the office of the superintendent of public instruction in the capitol.”
The Normal School was the forerunner of what is now known as East Tennessee State University.
June 3, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of interest about several Johnson Citians. ”W. Horatious Little, after spending a few days on furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Little, has returned to Norfolk, where he holds a naval position.”
“Walter Clemens, home on a leave of absence from the navy (sic) visiting his parents. Rev. and Mrs. H.C. Clemens left this morning for a visit with his sister in Knoxville.”
“Friends of Dr. S.A. Bowman will be glad to learn that he is able to be out again.”
“William J. Barton, Jr., after successfully undergoing an operation for appendicitis at Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon is reported rapidly convalescing today.”
Memorial Hospital was a distant forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
June 3, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago today, The Twin-City Sentinel reported, “Miss Carrie Newton, of Johnson City, Tenn., is the guest of her sister, Mrs. J.F. Bolton, on West Second Street.”
The Twin-City Sentinel was a newspaper published in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It is now published as the Winston-Salem Journal.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them in our records.
June 3, 1951: With a dateline of Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Five thousand persons are expected to be here for the ‘Kiwanis Karnival’ sponsored by the Kiwanis Club next weekend.”
More details stated, “Plans ‘are almost complete’ for the two-night event to be held at the YMCA for the purpose of raising funds to be used for community welfare, according to Carl T. Vance, president of the club.”