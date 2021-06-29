June 29, 1842: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported sad news about the death of a prominent lady. “Departed this life in Carter county (sic), on Saturday the 18th inst., Mrs. Harriet A. Jobe, consort of John Jobe, Esp., in the 33rd year of her age. Her disease which terminated the existence of this excellent woman, was slow and lingering, and one with which she had been surely affected for the last few years of her life. But she was a deeply pious, useful, and experienced Christian (sic), in all the relations of life.”
“By her excellent old Mother, Mrs. Fitzimmonds, of Abingdon Virginia, Mrs. Jobe was raised up in the fear of the Lord. With constant parental solicitude her pious mother watched over her tender years – she was accustomed to take her regularly to the means of grace, and indeed labored with unceasing assiduity, and earnest prayers for the divine blessings, to instill into her opening mina the first principles of religion. Not were her pious endeavors unavailing. Mrs. Jobe became very early the subject of gracious impressions, and entertained a relist (sic) for divine things until seventeen years ago, when she was converted to God and became a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church, of which she constituted a faithful exemplary, and esteemed member to the day of her death.”
“Not only was the deceased a member of the Church, in the common acceptance of that term, but she was and (sic) esteemed member, devoted to the doctrines, discipline and usages of the Church of her choice and few women have brought to the end of the cause of religion, greater weight of moral character, or greater devotion to its pursuits. Education had prepared the mind of Mrs. Jobe, for her proper use of religious attainments, and the proper enjoyment of the blessings of life; and in these qualifications for the uses and enjoyment of life, were added a moral force, a just conception of the dignity of women, which made the deceased doubly useful to others.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1842.
“Inst.” was a commonly-used abbreviation meaning “in the same month.” Therefore, Mrs. Jobe died on June 18, 1842.
June 29, 1921: A century ago today, The Birmingham News, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Failing to agree with carpenters on a scale of wages, architects, backed by contractors and sub-contractors, this morning declared an ‘open shop’ in Johnson City, the promulgation going into effect today.”
The Birmingham News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Birmingham, Alabama. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
June 29, 1942: There could be no doubt in the minds of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers that the United States was in the midst of facing shortages of various kinds brought about by the ravages of World War II. “Today’s designation as ‘rubber inventory day’ by proclamation of Mayor Sam H. Sells brought a call from George Speed, county salvage chairman, asking every business house and institution of any kind of take an inventory of all rubber available and to let the drive committee know immediately the poundage it may expect from those sources.’
“If the material has not been turned in to the oil dealers or to a service station but will be available before tomorrow night’s deadline, managers are urged to call Joe B. Jared, drive chairman at the Free Service Tire Company and let him know what poundage he may add to the count total, Speed explained.”
The article continued, “’We still feel we can make that quota of 258,000 pounds,’ he added, ‘but our citizens must not slack up at the eleventh hour in putting forth a final effort not only to reach the quota but to go over it and give Washington count (sic) as good a showing as any in the state.’”
“Jared asks that all service stations make sure their rubber is in the hands of the oil distributors by tomorrow night. If the central collectors do not have all the rubber by that time, the poundage cannot be counted in the drive, he explained.”
June 29, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Dean D.S. Burleson, member of the staff of East Tennessee State College for 35 years and a widely known educator has retired, college officials announced today.”
“Dean Burleson has been designated dean emeritus of the college and will maintain an office on the campus. He also will retain his position as secretary of the East Tennessee Education Association, a post he has held 31 years with only one interruption.”
“The retirement of William L. Prince, former business manager and also with the school 35 years, was announced simultaneously with Dean Burleson’s.”
“Dr. J.W. Alexander, director of the college training school, was named successor to Dean Burleson.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The college training school is now known as the University School.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
June 29, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Deadline for obtaining renewal of state driving permits is midnight July 1, County Court Tom Boring said last night. After that date, old permits will be void and drivers of vehicles will have to take the test before obtaining a renewal.”
“Boring said some 15,000 drivers had obtained permits – about the same as two years ago. He said the number would far exceed former years and that a large number had not obtained the renewal permits.”
“With only three days to secure the permits, Boring urges drivers not to wait until the last-minute rush.”
“In order to convenience the public, permits have been placed on sale at J.C. Penney Company and George Oldham’s office at John Sevier Hotel. They may also be obtained at both the Jonesboro and Johnson City offices of the county court clerk.”
“Boring said the supply of special chauffeur’s permits had been exhausted, but that a new supply was expected by Thursday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1949.
June 29, 1971: A half-century ago today, readers read of a tragedy that took place at a local lake. With the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Boone Lake claimed its second victim within 24 hours yesterday when a 26-year-old man drowned while swimming with his brother near Old Meredith Boat Dock.”
“Dead is Ronnie C. McDonald, 172 Blackmore Circle, who drowned while attempting to swim from the south side of Buddy’s Beach to the north side.”
The report continued, “His brother, William E. McDonald, 28, also of 172 Blackmore Circle, was treated for shock at Memorial Hospital after being rescued form murky lake waters.”
“Both men were unemployed, having moved here from Greer, S.C., three weeks ago.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
June 29, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press featured an advertisement for Darden’s Clothiers, which was having their semi-annual sale. Darden’s was located in the Target Shopping Center. Darden’s Clothiers featured classic clothing styles for both men and women.