June 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported with a dateline from Johnson City, “Information reaches here of a serious stabbing affray near Allentown in Carter county. At a place known as Sheep Rock, Gid Lewis and Zack Peters fought, Peters was stabbed twice in the back and had an eleven-inch gash, cut across his stomach from which his liver protruded. Peters is living, but in a critical condition. Lewis escaped.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
June 29, 1916: The Johnson City Comet provided readers with several news items regarding local citizens. Readers learned that “J. L. Davis, of Jonesboro, was here on Monday of this week.”
“J. B. Bowman of Limestone was a business visitor here Monday.”
“G. C. Hale of Flourville was a business visitor here Tuesday.”
“Alex Patterson was a business visitor in Erwin the first of the week.”
“S. B. Douglass was in Limestone the first of the week on a business mission.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Devault, of Austin Springs, were in the city on last Saturday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Allen of Elizabethton were shopping in the city on Tuesday of this week.”
“Attorney J. H. Epps of Jonesboro was a prominent visitor in the city on Monday of this week.”
“R. F. Farrell, with L. N. Nease & Co., has returned from a business trip in Southwest Virginia.”
“W. N. Walker, feed and seed inspector of Limestone, passed through here Monday en route to Erwin.”
“Mr. and Mrs. G. W. cook have had as their guest their daughter, Miss Florence Cook, of Washington, D. C.”
“S. Joe Allen, with the Oliver Hill Construction Co., and who have the contract for the grading on the Carter county roads, was a visitor here Sunday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1916.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County, as are Flourville and Austin Springs.
The Johnson City Comet was published weekly in 1916.
June 29, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle ran a small advertisement for Massengill’s. The ad read “Massengill’s Clearance sale Starts Today, June 29.”
June 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several news items from Dividing Ridge. Readers learned that “W. O. Johnson, who has been convalescing from a minor operation, is able to be out again.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Pierce have bought a home and moved to Braemar.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Burl Smith have moved to Elizabethton.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Mike Peters have moved into Mr. Peters’ old home near the top of the ridge.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Paul Leonard have moved to Valley Forge.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ross Moore and son spent a week-end recently in Washington, D. C.”
“Mary Nell Saults has returned home after spending two weeks with Mr. and Mrs. John McIntosh at Johnson City.”
“Miss Barbara Johnson of Elizabethton spent a week’s vacation with her cousin, Miss Carolyn Sechrest.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Argie Proffitt of Tiger Creek and Mr. and Mrs. Troy White of Siam have been recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Saults.”
Dividing Ridge is a community in rural Carter County, as are Braemar, Valley Forge, Tiger Creek and Siam.
June 29, 1949: With a dateline from Kingsport, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read of a tragic accident. “A playful child’s game apparently was the cause early today for the death of five-year-old Kenneth Reed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Reed of Mr. Carmel, who suffocated in an outside toilet pit with a feed sack pulled over his head and shoulders.”
“Otis Johnson, 10, who lives in the neighborhood said he saw Kenneth playing around the yard with the sack over his head a few minutes before Mrs. Reed found the child in the toilet pit, the sack still pulled down over the child to the waist. Mrs. Reed missed her son and had gone to look for him.”
“Ernest Johnson, 30, a neighbor said that he tipped over the toilet as soon as he discovered what was wrong and pulled the child out of the pit with an iron rod.”
“Tommy Dean, 17, also near by, said he and several other men rushed to the Reed place to help get the child out and started artificial respiration.”
“He said that the boy breathed while in the ambulance until about three miles from Kingsport.”
“Emergency treatment at the Holston Valley Community Hospital for nearly as hour failed to revive the child.”
June 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Beginning tomorrow, sentimentality and nostalgia, both tinged with authenticity, will pervade the state’s oldest town, Jonesboro, as a five-day festival commemorating the town’s heritage and historic importance is celebrated to the festive background of a long fourth of July holiday. A preview of the events, tours, exhibits and hubbub which will comprise Historic Jonesborough Days is contained in a special 24-page section of this morning’s Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
June 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Pyro Shows will again present the annual Independence Day Fireworks to be held Friday on the grounds of Freedom Hall Civic Center.”
“Despite the recent explosion at Pyro Shows’ warehouse in LaFollette which killed four people Freedom Hall interim director Lisa Chamness said the facility had no hesitations about Pyro presenting this year’s fireworks display.”
“’We feel confident that Pryo Shows will perform the show with as much competency and responsibility as they ever have. They are extremely professional and safety conscious and have always provided us with a safe, fun show,’ Chamness said.”