June 28, 1843: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported, “As to the crowd in attendance here, on Monday, it is variously estimated – at from two to four thousand. Of one thing we are certain, to wit, that we never have seen as large a concourse of people in the town of Jonesborough. And the orators themselves, declared the assembly to be the largest they had addressed during the campaign.
Reading other articles in that issue of the newspaper, it is likely that the orators referred to were James Jones, who was the Governor of Tennessee during that time, and James Polk, who was Governor of Tennessee from 1839-1841. Polk later became President of the United States.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1843.
June 28, 1884: The Comet reported, “A match game of base ball (sic) will be played in our city July 4th between the Bristol Base Ball (sic) Boys and the Osborne Boys, of Johnson City.
June 28, 1888: The Comet, quoting the Rock Hill Herald, reported, “The work of the Chief Engineer of the C., C. & C. R.R. Co. being nearly finished here, his office will be removed to Johnson City, Tenn., about the 1st of July. Col. Matson will spend some of his time here until the road is completed to Black’s but his head quarters (sic) will be at Johnson City.”
The Rock Hill Herald was a newspaper published in Rock Hill, South Carolina. It is now published as The Herald.
Rock Hill is about 187 miles from Johnson City.
June 28, 1896: A century and a quarter ago, reporting with a Jonesboro dateline, readers of The Sunday Times learned very sad news. “There was quite a sad accident happened last Wednesday afternoon out in the Thirteenth district (sic), some eight to ten miles northwest of this place, in which Samuel Cochran, a citizen of that vicinity, lost his life. It appears that Mr. Cochran was on his way to Sylvester’s store (sic), clutching a very wild young colt and carrying a sack of bacon. When passing E. E. Shipley’s barn, the colt, it is supposed, got scared at some sheep lying by the fence corner and threw Mr. Cochran off there, as his hat and the sack of bacon were afterwards found there in the woods, but his foot hung in the stirrup and the colt ran down the hill to the creek, dragging Cochran over the rough rocks, and then turned and dragged him back up the hill again, where he was stopped. Mr. Cochran’s neck was broken, also his jaw and one arm.”
“Mr. Cochran was some 60 years old and was a respectable, well-to-do citizen. He leaves a family.”
The Sunday Times was published in Chattanooga. It is published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
June 28, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Miss Estelle Robinson, a popular nurse at Memorial Hospital, left on No. 41 today for Sweetwater, where she will spend a week with her uncle, Dr. William Robinson and family, before going to her home at Mountain City to spend her vacation.”
No. 41 referred to a passenger train.
The Memorial Hospital referred to was a forerunner of the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of another Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
June 28, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, alerted readers, “Local law court was in session here the entire past week and Monday and Tuesday of this week. Judge Vines will go to Blountville, where on Wednesday he will reconvene the adjourned session of the Sullivan county (sic) circuit court, at which will come up the trial of Carl Murrell, charged with killing his father, Thomas L. Murrell, on the night of March 10, last.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
June 28, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, and with a dateline of Johnson City, the Kingsport Times reported, “The Johnson City Airport near Watauga, has been sold to Daniel J. Zoerb and his father, Archie S. Zoerb, of Kingsport, for an undisclosed amount, Howard Patrick, owner of the airport, announced Wednesday.”
“The two Kingsport men, both veterans of World War II, plan numerous improvements at the field, including the erection of a large hangar, Patrick said. They also plan to expand the charter service at the airport to include charter flights all over the United States.”
“Included in the deal were 10 airplanes including BT-13, TT-10, and Stinson type planes.”
“The airport will be managed and operated in the future by Dan Zoerb, who was a major in the Army Air Corps. He attended high school in Kingsport and East Tennessee State College. His father, who is assistant supervisor of personnel relations at Tennessee Eastman Corporation in Kingsport, was a lieutenant commander in the Navy during the war.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Tennessee Eastman Corporation is now known as Eastman Chemical Company, or more frequently, Eastman.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News.
June 28, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Police Lt. C.H. Byrd will be promoted to captain July 1, City Manager Len Dolan said Saturday in announcing a series of promotions. The new officers will be on probation for three months after which their new ranks will become permanent.”
“Lt. Byrd fills a vacancy that has existed since Capt. Bill Roberts left the police force several month’s (sic) ago. Detective Sgt. C.E. Mullinix is promoted to police lieutenant, succeeding Byrd in that office.”
June 28, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Douglas Fritz, readers of the Johnson City Press learned of the retirement of a local educator. “After three decades of making an impact on the local high school sports scene, Gary Scheuerman decided it was time to step aside.”
“Scheuerman recently retired from his positions as assistant principal and athletic director at David Crockett. The former Science Hill and East Tennessee State University graduate had been in the teaching business for almost 31 years.”
