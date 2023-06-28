June 28, 1888: According to The Comet, “The young ladies gave a Leap Year Party last Monday night at the residence of Capt. A. J. Barnes on Fairview Avenue. It was rather late in season but the young ladies thought it ‘better late than never.’ About twenty couples of the gallant young ladies and fair young gentlemen of the city were present. The ladies called at J. F. Crumley & Co’s. store for their escorts at eight o’clock and went in a body to the residence. Arriving at their destination the young gentlemen were shown to a room where ‘bloom of youth,’ ‘magnolia balm,’ ‘curling irons,’ and other appurtenances necessary to a lady’s toilet were found with directions how to use. The ladies entertained the young gentlemen handsomely and it was evident from their movements that they were making the best of the opportunity to show the gentlemen what was expected of them and what attention they considered due the ladies. The evening was spent very pleasantly and it was after midnight when the couples lingeringly took their departure. Our space will not permit of a description of the toilet of the gentlemen. They all agreed that decollate costumes would not be becoming to their style of beauty, and notwithstanding the invitation called for ‘costume de rigueur’ refused to wear them. Some of the gentlemen wore corsage bouquets (sic) of daisies.”
June 28, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle the following as a news item: “Johnson City’s newest exclusive shop for women, ‘The Parisian,’ today announces its first clearance sale, and on another page sets forth in alluring terms the offerings it has for feminine shoppers.”