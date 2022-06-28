June 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers of a happening in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Gov. Robert L. Taylor reached home yesterday afternoon on the three o’clock train. Mrs. Taylor, who has been quite ill for a few days, is no better. The governor came home in response to a telegram apprising him of his wife’s condition. Dr. E S. Miller, the family physician, says that while Mrs. Taylor is quite sick, he does not think her serious and expects her out in a few days.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
June 28, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned of a tragedy in Erwin. With a dateline from that town located in Unicoi County, readers learned that “The large flour mill here, owned and operated by Grover McNabb, was completely destroyed by fire early this morning. The origin of the fire, which was discovered about two o’clock, is unknown. Mr. McNabb and his employees were operating the mill at the time, and had just stepped out for a few moments. When they returned, the building was in flames. The fire had gained great headway before the fire department arrived and although the department worked heroically, the flames had gained such headway that they could not be subdued.”
“The loss is estimated at $20,000, only partially covered by insurance. The mill is a two-story frame structure, located near the C.C.&O. depot, and has been operating twenty-four hours a day, on day and night shifts. The flour and mill feed supplied the larger part of the trade for local consumption.”
“(Note. — The above report was secured by the Chronicle while the mill was still burning. — Ed.)”
June 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Recovery of four stolen automobiles yesterday afternoon brought the total to 13 vehicles recovered and the arrest of two in connection with three of the stolen machines by Sheriff Luke M. Warrick and his force of deputies this week.”
“Two juveniles, 14 and 18 years of age, were taken into custody yesterday for the alleged theft of three — one a 1932 Plymouth coupe belonging to Fritz Brandy, and another a 1933 Ford coupe, belonging to a Greene county resident. One of the boys confessed to participation in the theft of two, while the other youth said he took a 1933 Chevrolet by himself.”
“The Brandt vehicle was recovered by Deputy Sheriffs Earl O. Byrd and Uel Hartman near the East Tennessee State College, while Sheriff Warrick and Chief Deputy Sheriff Jack Carter discovered the Greene county man’s car near the same spot.”
“The third car involved in the juvenile tie-in was found on the Cherokee road near the Wilson Dairy Farm by Deputy Clifford Mullenix.”
“The fourth vehicle recovered in the round-up yesterday involved a 1947 Studebaker, owned by Melvin C. O’Donnell of Rochelle, N.Y., who was visiting in Kingsport. It was recovered on Wilson avenue by Sheriff Warrick and Chief Deputy Carter.”
“All four automobiles were empty when recovered.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
June 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the following items in “On the News Beats.” “Katherine Orren, 23, Lakeland, Fla., who was injured in a car-truck crash June 19, was released from Memorial Hospital yesterday.”
“City police officers are continuing an investigation into the theft of a bank deposit bag, cash, checks, a pistol and a set of keys from Pardue’s Grocery Tuesday. According to Officer Carroll Musick, the money bag contained $100 in cash, two checks totaling $83, a .22-caliber pistol and a set of keys.”
“David R. Godsey, 833 Dyer St., told police officers Monday the air had been released from the tires of a car parked at his residence and that the engine had been tampered with until the car would not start. Officer Ronald Kelly investigated.”
“Carl Baker, 56, Rt. 4, was treated at Memorial Hospital here Tuesday for lacerations to his arm. He was released following treatment. According to hospital emergency room records, the injury was received in an auto accident at 2 p.m. Tuesday.”
“Jackie L. Roberts, 14-year-old son of Jack Roberts, Rt. 8, was released after treatment Tuesday at Carter County Memorial Hospital for injuries reportedly sustained in a wreck involving two motorcycles on Sims Hill in Carter County. Roberts had injuries to the left arm.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
One hundred dollars in 1972 has the present purchasing power of about $691, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Carter County Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
June 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined, “Statistics released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that although 90 percent of children have received their most critical vaccines by age 2, only about 80 percent are fully immunized.”
“That means that more than one million two-year-olds are left unprotected and vulnerable to vaccine-preventable childhood diseases — diphtheria, haemophilus influenza type B (HIB), hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis, pneumonia, polio, rubella, tetanus, and chicken pox — any one of which can have potentially devastating effects.”
“This is an intolerable situation when you consider how easy it is to solve the problem. You simply have your children immunized.”
“Check your child’s medical records — and if there are deficiencies, have the proper immunization given. It’s the safe way to go to protect our children.”