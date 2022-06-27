June 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Chattanooga Sunday Times learned of news from Johnson City, Jonesboro and Roan Mountain. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of June 26, readers learned that
“Mrs. S. M. Wilson, assisted by Rev. John H. Herndon, James F. Crumley and T. E. Hurst, gave a reception in honor of Charles Odom and bride last Thursday evening, at the Wilson residents on Watauga avenue. The pretty home was beautifully decorated with palms and flowers and by 9 o’clock the hall and spacious parlors were filled with the beauty and chivalry of Johnson City’s society circle, including some from Jonesboro. Mrs. Odom wore a lovely green silk with green tulle overdress, her only ornament being a large bunch of white and pink sweet peas. The delicious ices were served in handsome style. Mrs. Wilson is a charming hostess.”
“Miss Iva Johnson, a charming society belle of this place, gave her many friends a birthday party late Tuesday evening at the home of her sister, Mrs. James Range. Thirty-four young ladies and gentlemen were delightfully entertained with games, refreshments and social chat until a late hour.”
“Quite a number of people from here are attending the Centennial at Nashville this week. Misses Lila Taylor, Mabel and Charlsie Klepper and Lillian Dearmond: Dr. Walter J. Miller and two sons, George Naff, W. H. King, Walter Miller and LeRoy Reeves are among the party.”
“Miss Carrie Brading, of Chattanooga, is the guest of her brothers J. K. and S. F. Brading.”
“Miss Hostetier, an accomplished young lady of Chattanooga, is visiting her friend, Mrs. Rev. Lander, here.”
“At the residence of J. B. Worley, on Wednesday night, Rev. Herndon united in marriage Stover Jenkins and Miss Jennie Pierce.”
News items with a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from June 26 included, “The work on the electric lights is progressing very rapidly.”
“Judge S. J. Kirkpatrick is visiting the Centennial.”
“The little daughter and only child of Trustee S. A. Byrd died on Thursday of flux and was buried on Friday at Limestone.”
“Rev. James R. Stone died at his home on Cherokee creek yesterday evening. He was about 84 years old and had been a preacher in the Baptist church for over fifty years.”
A news item with a Roan Mountain dateline and a date of June 26 alerted readers that “One of the heaviest rains of the season fell here yesterday.”
“Gen. J. T. Wilder has returned from a visit with his daughter.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Flux is currently more commonly known as dysentery.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 27, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news for Johnson City baseball fans. With a dateline of Bristol, Tenn. and a date from June 26, readers read that “The Johnson City Soldiers suffered their ninth straight defeat here this afternoon at the hands of the State Liners. Okmer, the Soldiers’ pitcher, was off and was pelted at will by the Bristolians, while Weldon held the visitors well in check.”
June 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read more information about a jewelry store theft; the story initially appeared in this column yesterday. “One man has been arrested and two others are being held for investigation in connection with the jewelry theft at Beckner’s early Wednesday, and all of the loot recovered, Chief of Police W. T. Wheelock said last night.”
“First member of the trio taken into custody, who will be given a hearing in city police court this morning before Judge John Fain Wiley, was arrested about 6:30 a.m. – four scant hours after the break-in at the city’s pioneer business concern. Discovery was made by the early morning cruiser crew on its regular prowl.”
“Officers received a tip-off to the robbery when a local concern reported the purchase of a ‘valuable fraternity ring for $2.’ The loot was found on Hilltop just off the Glanzstoff highway, officers said.”
“’We are making progress and believe we have the right men connected with this job,’ Wheelock said.”
“Value of the loot, consisting principally of rings, bracelets and necklaces, was hardly over $500, a spokesman for the store said.”
“Wheelock and Captain Earl Laughren of the plain clothes detail are being assisted in their investigation by Assistant Chief Lee Greer, Captain W. S. Norris and Patrolmen Bill Daniels and Buford Tunnell.”
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Five hundred dollars in 1947 now has the purchasing power of approximately $6,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Erwin. “Judge Jack R. Musick disposed of several cases yesterday as Unicoi County Circuit Court convened.”
“No jury cases will be heard this term, according to court clerk Mrs. Mable Cash.”
June 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling and a dateline from Trade, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “A conch shell’s high tone pierced the morning mist atop Snake Mountain Thursday as Aztec Indian Javier Alaron, painted with blue symbols and feather-clad in eagle regalia, invoked a blessing on the 9th Annual Trade Days festival.”
“’We believe in blessing,’ Alaron said to a small crowd who watched as the Indians representing several other tribes danced around a fire.”
“’We believe in permission. Wherever we go, whatever we touch, we need to ask permission.’”
“Trade Days founder Tommy Walsh began inviting Indians for a blessing ceremony several years ago, and said it is meant to request good weather, good health, good crops and a good festival.”
Trade, Tennessee is in Johnson County. It is approximately 54 miles from Johnson City.