June 27, 1872: Hunting bees was a topic in the Herald and Tribune. According to the newspaper, “Hunting bees … is becoming fashionable. If you should happen to meet a gentleman in the woods, he is almost sure to tell you he is hunting bees. We suppose this is a good season to find ’em.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872.
June 27, 1896: One hundred, twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican alerted readers, “The Morristown base ball (sic) boys will have to make some strenuous exertions on the 4th, if they expect to come out triumphant over the Johnson City team, as we have heard that they will be here with an experienced and well drilled nine. You must practice, boys, or you will go down in defeat and be denied the honor of hearing the eagle scream over your victory on that glorious old day.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, and is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.June 27, 1907: According to The Comet, a local youngster met with ill fate. “Folsom Leonard, the 12-year-old son of W.J. Leonard, who lives about two miles south of this city, had his leg badly mashed Tuesday between two dirt cars on the S. & W. road near the Southern crossing. It required several stitches to dress the wound.”
The “road” refers to the railroad.
June 27, 1918: Something like this would not be carried in today’s newspapers. However, tThis item appeared in the “Lost and Found” section in the classified advertisements of the Johnson City Daily Staff: “Stolen from my place 102 Tipton street (sic), one Rose Comb Ancona Rooster, 2 years old, on the night of June 20th. A vile and impeous (sic) wretch, a pusillanimous scoundrel, a thief, a slacker, Pro-German, a friend of Kaiser Bill, won’t work, now on his way to jail, the above description might assist to apprehend thief.” The advertisement was sign, “Hugh F. Webb.”
Pusillanimous describes someone who lacks courage.
June 27, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Concord Daily Tribune reported, “Mr. E.G. Benfield left yesterday morning for Johnson City, Tenn., where he entered a government hospital for treatment.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Concord Daily Tribune was a newspaper published in Concord, North Carolina from 1923 until 1927.
June 27, 1930: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle noted an important real estate transaction in Johnson City had recently taken place. “Purchase of the business house on East Main street (sic) generally known as the ‘Bee Hive’ building has just been completed by W. F. Carter and Thad A. Cox. Consummation of the deal, the largest realty transfer made here in several months, was revealed through recording of deed from the City Realty Company, former owners, to Mr. Carter and Mr. Cox.”
“While the amount paid for the building is not announced, it is generally understood to have been close to $100,000.”
“The building at present is occupied by Parks-Belk Company, who will continue to that location under a lease coverting (sic) several years.”
More details revealed, “The property is in the center of the business district, and the first building was erected about 35 years ago by P. M. Ward and C. D. Friberg, who occupied the ‘Bee Hive’ there for many years. About a dozen years ago it was acquired by Miller Brothers, and eight years ago was sold to the City Realty Company, a corporation from which concern it has just been secured by Carter and Cox. It has a frontage of about 50 feet on both Main and Market streets (sic), and is a three-story structure.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1930 is now worth about $1,600,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Post reported exciting news for a family in Jonesborough, but with a tie to Big Stone Gap, Virginia. “Mr. and Mrs. Wade H. Wheelock of Jonesboro, Tenn., announce the arrival of a son weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., at the Appalachian Hospital, Johnson City, Tenn., on June 15.”
“He has been named Danny Curtis Wheelock. Mrs. Wheelock will be remembered by her many friends in the Gap as the former Miss Vivien Edwards.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
The Appalachian Hospital was the a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Post was a newspaperpublished in Big Stone Gap; it is now published as the Big Stone Gap Post. Big Stone Gap is located approximately 62 miles from Johnson City.
June 27, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Memorial Hospital would soon have an addition. “Edgar Stohler, administrator of Memorial Hospital, yesterday revealed plans for construction of an addition to the hospital and for a nurse’s education building.”
“Speaking at the luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club, Stohler said that the nursing education building, to cost $340,000, would begin construction within two months.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Three hundred, forty thousand dollars in 1956 has the current purchasing power about approximately $3,338,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 27, 1971: A half-century ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, in a captioned photograph on the front page that “George Kelly, editorial director for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, is shown accepting his first place award for best editorials among Tennessee daily newspapers. Kelly, who received this plaque yesterday at the TPA awards banquet here, has won the honor for the past two years.” The TPA awards banquet was held at the Broadway Motel in Johnson City.
The TPA is the Tennessee Press Association.
June 27, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Construction equipment belonging to J. E. Green Construction Co., was damaged during the weekend and according to Calvin Edwards, a tool box, containing $50 worth of tools was taken. Vandals also painted the headlights of the equipment with yellow spray paint. The incident occurred at the site of the construction of the new Johnson City Boys Club on West Market Street and was investigated by Officer Bob Decker.”
The Johnson City Boys Club is now known as the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County.
Fifty dollars in 1972 is now worth approximately $319, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 27, 1996: A quarter-century ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Appalachian Fair is taking a major step forward – a nine-day fair in 1997.”
