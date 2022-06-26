June 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported more information about a storm that had recently occurred in Johnson City. Information about that particular storm was initially reported in this column yesterday. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of June 25, readers learned that “Two children of J. B. Lady, aged 6 and 9 years, a girl and a boy, were knocked down by the lightning which struck the Lady residence yesterday afternoon during the severe storm. When Mr. Lady got home he found his children nearly prostrated with fright and the severe shock. The little girl’s lip was severely cut and bruised and she is scarcely able to walk. The supposition is that the child fell against a piece of furniture when the shock came.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 26, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news about the death of a veteran. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from June 25, readers learned that “William Henritze, aged 76, and a Confederate veteran, died very suddenly Saturday afternoon at 1:15 o’clock at the home of his daughter, Mrs. H. O. Blount, Boone Street. Mr. Henritze had just returned from Richmond, Va., where he attended the thirty-second annual reunion of the Confederate veterans and his death came while he was relating to members of his family his happy experience at this gathering of his former comrades. His death was due to acute indigestion.”
“Mr. Henritze was born at Abington, Va., and was a member of the Southern Methodist Church. His remains will be taken to Abington today and funeral services will be conducted from the Southern Methodist Church I Abingdon Monday afternoon at 3:30 o’clock. Interment will follow in the family cemetery.”
“Deceased is survived by two daughters, Mrs. H. O. Blount and Mrs. D. F. Clark of this city, and a number of other relatives in Virginia.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. June 26 of 1922 fell on a Monday.
June 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Officers last night were continuing their investigation of a Main street jewelry store robbery which yielded a quantity of rings and other articles of jewelry from a large smashed hole in the window. Value of the missing articles would scarcely exceed $500, a member of the firm said.”
“Police learned of the window breaking, at Beckner’s – one of the city’s oldest firms – about 2:30 o’clock yesterday morning. Officers then immediately began an investigation of circumstances surrounding the case.”
“’The articles were mostly rings, a few bracelets and necklaces,’ a spokesman for the store explained. ‘There were no diamonds, since we never leave them overnight in the window – otherwise they’d be gone, too.’”
“The hole in the window was about two feet square.”
“At nearby Sterchi’s, Masengill’s, and Ben’s Sport Shop, attempts were made to break in through rear windows, but apparently entrance was not gained, officers said.”
“Investigation was made by Chief of Police W. T. Whitlock, Captains Earl Laughren, W. S. Norris and Bill Daniels.”
Five hundred dollars in 1947 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $6500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried, “To visit or not to visit, that is the question.”
The news account followed as such: “And in City Police Court today, the indication was that a visit should be keyed to a pass – when it’s Memorial Hospital.”
“Charles E. Rose, 32, Rt. 8, charged last week with trespassing on hospital property by hospital security guards, was fined $25 by Judge Eugene Christian.”
“However, Rose’s attorney, Richard Pectol, served notice the case would be appealed to Johnson City Law Court.”
“During the hearing A. T. Morrell, security guard at Memorial, testified Rose approached the reception desk and requested a pass which was denied. Morrell said Rose then asked directions to the vending machine room and left the front foyer of the hospital en route to the vending machines.”
“Morrell said he later found Rose in the hall of the fifth floor near the room of the patient he had originally asked to see. He said he placed Rose under arrest upon orders of the assistant security guard chief. Morrell said Rose asked him ‘If he wasn’t supposed to see friends once in a while.’ To which he answered, ‘Not in this hospital.’ ”
“Rose testified he approached the reception desk and requested passes for himself and three companions, one of them the son of the patient they wanted to see. Rose said he was given two passes and two stickers, which he gave to the son of the sick man and another of his friends.”
“Rose told the court that he and one of his friends started for the vending machines, but when they passed the elevator, they went up to the fourth floor and then took the stairs to the fifth floor. He said when they arrived at the room of the man they were trying to see, Morrell was standing just outside the door and immediately placed him under arrest,”
“Mrs. Shirley Proffitt, receptionist on duty at the time of the incident and aunt of Rose, testified she did give Rose two passes and two stickers and told him and the other three men that the could all visit the patient, but only two at a time. She said Rose then gave the passes to the hospitalized man’s son and another boy.”
“The attorney for the hospital, Frederick Brandt, and Pectol repeatedly argued the point of whether a law was actually broken or only a hospital rule violation.”
“Brandt argued the hospital was a private non-profit organization, while Pectol maintained it was a public service and charitable organization, citing the University of Virginia Hospital where no security guards or visitors’ passes are needed.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.