June 26, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported on a recent marriage that took place in Washington County. On the 16th of May, “at the residence of Mr. Jefferson Wilson ... by the Rev. J.D. Tadlock, John N. Blair and Miss Millie Embree” were married.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
June 26, 1890: The Comet informed readers of exciting progress in Johnson City. “The town is being canvassed with a view of establishing a telephone exchange. It is believed that 75 or 100 telephones can be placed for a starter and that in a short time the advantage of telephone communication will be so apparent that the private dwellings will all be subscribers.”
June 26, 1896: One hundred, twenty-five years ago, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “R.L. Taylor and family have returned to Johnson City, from Tate’s Spring.”
“N.H. Hall, claiming to be a tailor from Chattanooga, is mysteriously missing from Johnson City. He is believed to have been robbed and murdered.”
Tate’s Spring, or Tate Springs, as it is now known, is located in Grainger County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
June 26, 1902: The Comet published a stern warning from H.C. Jackson, who was the trustee. “On the first Monday of July next, at the court-house (sic) in Jonesboro, Washington county (sic), Tenn., I will offer for public sale all the real estate belonging to delinquent taxpayers for the year 1901, a description of which real estate can be seen upon the books in my office, and if said sale is not completed on the said first Monday in July, the same will continue from day to day until completed.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
June 26, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reminded readers to “Renew your subscription to The Staff and get a war map of Europe, together with a brief mention of the principal developments of the war. Maps are at the Staff office.”
June 26, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, the Nashville Tennessean reported, “Prof. J.L. Ruffin left Monday for Johnson City to visit his son who is in a government hospital.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Tennessean is now published as The Tennessean. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
June 26, 1923: With a dateline from Greeneville, the Johnson City Chronicle reported about a recent baseball game. “Eight to one was the count when the last man was out in the ninth today, and the cubs (sic) had the long end of the score. Emerson, pitching for Greene-ville, had the soldiers (sic) at his mercy during the entire game, and had his teammates played errorless ball no runs would have been made off his delivery.”
“Errors today were excusable on account of the wet grounds which made the play slow for both teams. Johnson City’s run came in the fourth on a single by Roberts, a sacrifice and an error.”
June 26, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried tragic headlines 75 years ago today. “The treacherous Watauga river (sic) claimed another victim last night when Lawrence E. Johnson, 33, of 310 West Market Street, was drowned, while on a pleasure swim, near Watauga station (sic).”
“Johnson, an employee of the Walter Hart Awning Company, went with his brother, Frank Johnson, of the same address, to the river at the bridge near the J.T. St. John farm about 7:30 p.m. yesterday ‘just to cool off a bit,’ his father, W.J. Johnson, a city employee said.”
More details included, “The Johnson boys saw some friends on the opposite side of the river, ‘so Lawrence decided to swim across,’ his brother said. ‘He had almost reached the other side of the river when he called back that the current was getting strong,’ the brother related, ‘Then he went under. He came up later and tried to float with the current but it was just too strong for him, I guess,’ the brother said.”
“The sheriff’s forces and Johnson City fire department were assisting in locating the body which had not been found at an early hour today.”
June 26, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided readers with several items of local interest. “Mary Huffine reported to police yesterday that Puckett Grocery, 511 Forrest Ave., was broken into and several packs of cigarettes were stolen, police said.”
“Robert W. Johnson, 1704 N. Roan St., reported yesterday that someone had forced open a bathroom window and screen, entered his home and stolen a radio, a television and a record player and 100 albums of records. Police Lt. Musick investigated.”
“Earl Curtis, 43, Rt. 1, Telford, was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital. He had been admitted last Thursday for treatment of a laceration to the left arm, sustained while at work at Carmichael and Curtis Slaughter House in Telford.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 26, 1971: A half-century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a captioned photograph, alerted readers, “You’ve heard of those modern cities where the old may be seen side by side with the new. Well, Johnson City is one of those cities where the old clings on even after the new has taken its place. In this case the old Lamont Street marker has been strapped onto the new.”
June 26, 1996: In his column twenty-five years ago today in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote of a high school reunion of sorts. “All these Johnny-come-lately high school classes have reunions.”
“But the Science Hill High School Class of 1930 is beyond that – anyway, the annual reunions.”
“The members of the class who still live here have monthly reunions of a sort. On the third Tuesday of every month, they gather for lunch at Shoney’s.”
“And how many folks come? An average of eight to 10 says Mara Leonard Osborne, 600 E. Unaka Ave., a member of the class.”
“And why not the annual reunions? ‘Not enough of us any more to worry about it,’ she says.”
“Actually, she provided me with a list of surviving members of the class who still live in Johnson City. There’s Virginia Akers Fields, Clara Ruth Browning G’Fellers, Frances Carr McKee, Mildred Comer Hegler, Thelma Jones Bolinger, Myrtle Perkins Denny (‘the youngest of our class’) Anna Bell St. Clair, George St. John, Paul Walser, and Margaret Wilson Wiggs – and of course, Mrs. Osborne.”