June 25, 1891: The Comet had exciting news to report. “Johnson City is irrepressible and bound for greater things. Now is the time to move for the steel plant.”
“The sheering news announced by telegraph this morning gives promise of an early revival in the construction of the Charleston, Cincinnati & Chicago railroad.”
June 25, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, The Comet reported, “Miss Georgia Reeve Seavers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Seavers, celebrated her eighth anniversary Monday evening. A number of her most intimate little friends were invited to spend from four to six o’clock with her. Georgia Reeve is a very bright and attractive little girl and made a charming hostess. The evening was spent in playing a number of indoor games, after which refreshments were served to the delight of all present. Those invited were: Clyde Klepper, Mary Berry, Lucille McCown, Toupie Baxter, Edith Lyle, Sarah Gildersleeve, Luis Lady, Ed Berry, Fred King, Geo. Gildersleeve, Fred Brown, Hugh Klepper, Leonor McCown.”
June 25, 1897: The Dakota Farmers Leader reported news about war widows and their pensions. “’Seven women are still drawing pensions as the widows of men who saw active service in the war of the revolution: women whose husbands served under Washington more than a hundred and twenty years ago,’ writes Clifford Howard in the Ladies’ Home Journal. ‘The eldest of these surviving widows of the revolution is living at Los Angeles, California….Mrs. Nancy Jones, of Jonesborough, Tenn., whose husband was Darling Jones, a private in one of the North Carolina regiments, is the youngest of the revolution widows, being now about 83 years of age.”
The Dakota Famers Leader was published from 1890 until probably around 1905. It was published in Canton, South Dakota. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was a weekly publication. Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1897.
June 25, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “The Johnson City Rotary club (sic) was presided over by Jas. A. Summers today in the absence of Edward Brading, who is in Kansas City attending the big convention of International Rotary. The feature of the meeting was the address on the War Savings Stamps by E.E. Patton. Rev. Jason MacMillan who has been absent for several weeks was also cordially received. J.E. Crouch was formally introduced, is regular initiation will take place the second Tuesday night in July, ladies night. The entertainment committee, Hugh White reporting, is arranging for an our door (sic) affair for this occasion at a nearby resort.”
June 25, 1921: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported a tearoom had opened in Johnson City. “The pretty new Tea Room (sic) at the Sign of the Spinning Wheel under the management of Misses Gladys Imboden and Louise St. John was opened here yesterday with brilliant success. The rooms are dainty and lovely with white enameled tables and chairs, spotless curtains, potted plants and cut flowers. The decorations of the room are blue and white. During the lunch hour about fifty were served and all during the afternoon shoppers and picture show goers stopped to be refreshed. An orchestra furnished enhancing music during the lunch hours. At the door of the room stands a large old-fashion spinning wheel, the favors at the opening were miniature painted spinning wheels. This is the first tea room (sic) Johnson City has had for many years and from the opening bids fair to be a great success.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still published. If Johnson City had any newspapers published in 1921, we do not have access to them.
June 25, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers, “Mayor W.B. Ellison has moved into the remodeled offices on the first floor of the City Hall building, which may now be reached by either the Market or Boone street entrances. Equipment was moved Monday, and on Tuesday was practically all in shape, through temporary coverings are laid on the lobbies, pending complete drying of the new floor.”
June 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Charlotte Observer noted “Twentieth Century Air Lines, based at Douglas airport (sic), plans to inaugurate a daily passenger flight from Charlotte to Cincinnati, Ohio beginning Wednesday.”
“The company will operate a Douglas DC-3 plane which seats 21 passengers. The pilot will be G.O. Shaver, veteran of the Army Air Forces Transport command.”
“The plane will stop at Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, Tenn. Flying time will be two hours and 15 minutes.”
The Charlotte Observer was, and still is, a newspaper published in Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 25, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City Laundry Co. has added a warning tag to its plastic bags.”
“The company has taken the action apparently in connection with the many deaths attributed to misuse of the bags. A large number of children in various parts of the country have been suffocated.”
The article went on to recount, “No deaths have occurred in this area, however.”
“The warning tag being supplied by the laundry reads: ‘Parents, for safety reasons, keep plastic bags away from children as you would matches or medicine.”
June 25, 1969: Happy news awaited readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “A smiling Roger Davis and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Davis, stepped off the plane yesterday to a happy homecoming.”
“Roger and his parents arrived at Tri-Cities Airport after a long flight from Rochester, Minn., where Roger was treated successfully at Mayo Clinic for congenital cardiac damage.”
“Jimmy Davis, Roger’s brother, was at the airport to greet the Davises along with area newsmen.”
“Mrs. Davis said that Roger’s surgery had been a complete success, and that all Roger needed now was exercise to build up his weak body. She also wanted to ‘thank all the wonderful people who made Roger’s operation possible.’”
June 25, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Attorney Frank Bryant, admitted to Memorial Hospital Tuesday for tests, was discharged yesterday.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 25, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The Johnson City Power Board’s business offices will open at 8:30 a.m., instead of 8 a.m., Friday.”
“The revised opening time is to allow employees to attend reception for Allen Phipps and Jewell Dempsey, who are retiring.”
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as BrightRidge.