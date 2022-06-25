By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
June 25, 1893: The Comet urged readers to “Go to church to-day (sic).”
June 25, 1893 fell upon a Sunday.
June 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Yesterday evening a heavy storm passed over town. There was severe lightning and thunder and some hail. No damage of consequence was done except that the door of Sanders & Co.’s livery stable was flooded to the depth of a foot.”
“F. A. Stratton and J. E. Brading left on the vestibule yesterday afternoon to meet the directors of the Watauga Lighting and Power Company at New York city. Something for Johnson city is expected to result from this meeting.”
“There are no developments in the proposed opening of the furnace here, as reported by some sensational news gatherer.”
“The G. A. R. post at this place announced that Hon. H. Clay Evans would speak for them here on July 3. A telegram from Mr. Evans declares it an impossibility for him to come.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
June 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “In order to keep the flies out and the prisoners in, brand new wire screens have just been placed on all the windows and doors of the municipal Building. The purpose of keeping the prisoners in refers only to police headquarters, for in the water department, the recorders’ office, and the commissioners’ and clerks’ offices, the screens are only for the purpose of keeping the flies and other pests out. In order to gain admission, visitors are required to give two long and two short knocks on the door facing, scratch the screens with their finger nails, cough three times and give the (indecipherable) sign.”
June 25, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Steps are being taken looking toward the purchase of the homestead of the late George L. Carter for an addition to East Tennessee State College.”
“Governor Prentice Cooper, a visitor in Johnson City yesterday, announced appointment of a five-man committee to appraise the property and make recommendations as to feasibility of a purchase by the state.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
June 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A Mason-Dixon truck driver, Charles Oscar Norris of route 2, received a painful hand injury yesterday while unloading a stove from his truck. He was taken to Appalachian Hospital, where examination revealed a badly crushed finger. He was treated and released.”
“A young rayon mill worker, Mrs. Charles Miller, city, route 1., was treated at Appalachian Hospital Monday for injuries as a result of her foot getting caught in a gasoline engine.”
“Elizabeth Gillespie, 422 Wilson avenue, was treated for stab wounds about the legs, and Miss Ada Fellows of 720 West Locust street received treatment for a fracture of the left wrist. All were dismissed after treatment.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 25, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent citizen. “Paul T. Hill, 58, president of Hill Summers Chevrolet Company, died unexpectedly at Winston-Salem, N. C. Baptist Hospital at 6:50 p.m. yesterday.”
“Hill had undergone an operation several days ago, following an illness, but was believed to be recovering.”
“Hill had maintained an active interest in civic and business circles in Johnson City for many years.”
“He was the immediate past president of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of First Presbyterian Church about 25 years. He was a member of the board of deacons, the church choir and the building committee.”
“Hill also served as a director of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association which he helped to organize. He was a veteran of World War I.”
“He also had business interests in Elizabethton and Mountain City.”
June 25, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Fred Neil Smith, principal of Jonesboro Elementary School, was listed in fair condition at Memorial Hospital last night, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pains Wednesday night, hospital personnel said. A diagnosis was not available.”
“Ann Jennings Dossett was listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital last night. She was admitted Thursday for what hospital personnel described as ‘minor surgery.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1966.
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Just a word from The House, the crisis center in Johnson City. For the past year, The House has shared a room in the building of the Presbyterian Campus Ministry. This building is now going to be torn down.”
“So, The House is moving. Until the location is announced, the crisis center’s telephone line will not be in operation.”
June 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge penned an interesting column in the Johnson City Press. Mr. Hodge wrote, “The weather suddenly turned — and so I had to scrap the idea of writing a column about ‘the year there was no summer.’”
“Actually, had things continued as they were, that would have made the second year there was no summer.”
“Back in 1815, Mount Tambora in Indonesia – a volcano – exploded with 6 million times more energy than an atomic bomb. Indeed, the eruption killed 92,000 people.”
“But if affected a large portion of the world, too.”
“The eruption threw so much dust and debris into the atmosphere that it filtered out much of the sun that summer. Hence, a lot of the United States suffered.”
“Crops grew weakly – or not at all. Corn in New England was planted, but hardly did more than appear above the ground.”
“It snowed in July.”
“It was a condition which lasted most of the year. Not until the following year did things get back to a semblance of normal.”
“And, hence, it was called ‘the year there was no summer.’”