June 24, 1840: The Whig alerted readers: “Those who have business with the Rangers Office, will please call on David Salts, who is legally authorized to transact all business of said office.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
June 24, 1886: The Comet alerted readers about several stories of interest. “The East Tennessee Tobacco manufacturing (sic) Company’s machinery, for the manufacture of smoking tobacco arrived last Tuesday. They will begin operations next week.”
“Mrs. W.A. Dickinson was able to take a drive last Saturday. Her many friends will be glad to hear she is improving.”
“The Johnson City Reds went over to Blountville to-day (sic) to play a match game of base ball (sic) with the Blountville ball tossers.”
“Mr. T. Martin called in this morning and subscribed for The Comet and ordered it sent to John A. Martin, Arlington, Texas.”
“Mr. Enoch Hughs (sic), a machinist in the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Shops sends The Comet to L.D. Bennett, of Akron Ohio, this week.”
“Mr. Crandall, of the Bank of Johnson City, left yesterday for Roan Mountain, Bakersville and other points, in the interests of the Bank. He was accompanied by Gen. Wilder.”
June 24, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune provided readers with several interesting pieces of information. “Col. T.E. Matson, of Johnson City, was down last week on business.”
“A letter from Dr. Paul Kirkpatrick, of Nashville, last week contained three emphatic words, ‘It’s a girl.’”
“J.R. Simpson has been kept at home on account of sickness for several days but is convalescent at present.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way on the masthead.
June 24, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of a dreadful accident. “Suffering an injury to his eye received in a saw mill when a flying piece of wood struck him, F.W. Boyd was brought to Memorial Hospital yesterday morning for an operation. Today the wounded eye is said to be healing nicely and it is not thought that the sight will be impaired.”
The Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner to the next Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 24, 1921: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier alerted readers, “Mrs. Edgar Robertson and two daughters, of Johnson City, spent Sunday and Monday with relatives at this place (meaning Bristol).”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Also on the same day, The Monett Times, with a dateline of St. Louis, Missouri, reported that W.F. Davis of Johnson City had been appointed head sentry of the convention of the Modern Woodmen of America.
The Monett Times was, and still is, a newspaper published in Monett, Missouri. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
June 24, 1923: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Thirty members and visitors of the Bristol Gun Club participated in the shoot held at the club’s new location in the Furnace Flats Thursday afternoon.”
“The club has as visitors J.C. Morrell, R.W. Givens, E.J. Suggs, C.C. Corpening and R.H. Woody of the Johnson City Club.”
June 24, 1940: According to the Johnson City Press, “Miss Louise Preas left Sunday for Bluefield, W.Va., where she will teach a swimming class of 100 girls. Miss Preas has been at Brevard, N.C., the last several weeks where she attended the national aquatic school receiving her water safety instructor insignia.”
In other news of the day, “Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Watson are guests at the Waldorf-Astoria, New York. They are attending the convention of the International Business Machines corporation (sic) and also attending the World’s fair (sic).”
June 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Vineland Times Journal reported news that had happened in Vineland, but could easily be traced back to Johnson City. “Edgar Boatman, 47 of Johnson City, Tenn., was committed to the Salem County jail (sic) without bail Saturday after he had admitted stabbing Karl Isenberg, 27, also of Johnson City, at Parvin’s camp (sic) for Seabrook Farm workers.”
“The two ‘hillbillies’ became embroiled in a fracas at the camp Saturday night, after both had been drinking, police said. Boatman told Malaga State police that Isenberg came after him swinging and he (Boatman) pulled a knife on Isenberg.”
Finally, readers learned, “Isenberg was admitted to the Bridgeton Hospital with a stab wound on the left side of his chest and a laceration of the left arm. His assailant was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Samuel McWilliams, in Elmer, on charges of atrocious assault and battery.”
The Vineland Times Journal was a newspaper published in Vineland, New Jersey. It is now published as the Daily Journal.
June 24, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “A 13-year-old girl, found in a state of collapse at Kiwanis Park at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, has been released from Memorial Hospital after being treated for hysteria.”
“Officers Newt Littleton and John Surcey, wo (sic) took the girl to the hospital, said R.R. Fox, a service station attendant, and G.E. Humphrey saw the girl get out of a black 1948 coupe driven by a sailor.”
June 24, 1963: In a captioned photograph Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers saw a frightening picture. The picture was captioned, “Looks Mean, Doesn’t It?” The caption read, “From the standpoint of appearance, this creature probably elicits a great many more screams than chuckles when it is observed, but it really isn’t harmful at all. It is a rhinoceros beetle, and the close-up view was obtained by P-C photographer Eddie LeSueur.”
June 24, 1971: A half-century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their reader’s day with this chuckle: “Work faithfully eight hours a day: don’t worry. Then in time you will become the boss and work 12 hours a day and do all the worrying.”
June 24, 1996: A quarter-century ago today, the Johnson City Press, carrying the byline of John Newland, reported, “Heavy smokers appear more likely than non- or light smokers to commit suicide, according to a new East Tennessee State University study.”
“Dr. Jon E. Ellis, a clinical psychologist who led the research effort, said the study of more than 500 ETSU students shows that habitual smokers have fewer ‘life-maintaining adaptive skills’”
“Those who smoke more than a pack a day scored significantly lower than nonsmokers on a standardized scale known as the ‘Reasons for Living Inventory.’ And people who smoke more than that scored even lower.”