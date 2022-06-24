June 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published an article that originally appeared in the Chicago Record. Readers read that “The exposition which the people of Tennessee have created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the state should be a source of national as well as local pride. Those who have been familiar with all the great fairs which have been held in this country place none but the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 ahead of the one now open in Nashville. The Philadelphia centennial and the expositions of New Orleans, Atlanta and San Francisco all stand second to this. The fact that President McKinley recognized the importance of the event, and journeyed from Washington with his cabinet and personal party to spend Friday and Saturday of last week in Nashville, indicates the national character of the fair. Buildings created by many of the states of the union and the splendid exhibits from all parts of the country are supplemented by surprisingly pretentious displays from foreign countries.”
“So much for the quality of the fair. It is not failing of recognition. The people of the southern and border states are flocking to Nashville in special trains over all lines. Northern visitors attend in large numbers and receive a cordial welcome. As to immediate finance, the directors take pride in the fact that within three weeks after the opening of the gates, while much was still incomplete, they began the payment of their debenture bonds, and there is every prospect that the close of the season will show a profit over all expense.”
The Chicago Record was published from 1893 until 1901, according to www.loc.gov.
June 24, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle ran this account of how things had changed in Johnson City. “’This town sure has growed,’ said a quiet looking man standing on the corner watching the people get off the train. ‘I remember when there wasn’t but three stores here: one right over there on that corner, another’n right up there, and the other right across the street from (indecipherable). Henry Johnson run one of ‘em, and Faw run that one, and Bowman had that one,’ And he pointed out the places they used to stand.”
“‘Yes, sir. I’ve brought many a dozen of eggs in here, and sold ‘em for about six cents a dozen, and took that in trade. In them days, butter ‘n eggs, dried apples and goose feathers was about all there was to bring to the store. I don’t remember no canned goods to speak of.’”
“And he told about two well known citizens coming out of one of the saloons and firing a few shots at each other, and one of them went in his own saloon and everybody was afraid to go after him till they called out the ‘Bob Taylor Rifles,’ a local military company, to go in and arrest him. And another incident about a fellow going in a saloon and drug store, and the storekeeper didn’t pay any attention to him, so he jumped the counter and begin helping himself. They patched it without a scab, however.”
“And the other old stores as they came along, he remembered all of them. Christian and Crockett, but before that, Ed and Will Harr; Seavers; Range; Lide. ‘I knowed ‘em all,’ he said.”
“’Lived here all your life?’ he was asked.”
“’Even right here all the time. I was born out here about a mile the other side of Okalona. Been farmin’ sixty-two years.’ And he smiled a little, because he didn’t look like an old man.”
“How old are you?”
“’Sixty-two,’ he said. Then he told the joke about how he was sixty-two years old, and have been farming sixty-two years.”
Okalona is a community in Carter County, near the Washington County line.
June 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information about a possible new organization. “Interest over the East Tennessee section in the suggestion made by a group of Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin and Jonesboro business men at a meeting held last week that a regional business organization is much needed and should, if possible, be formed, is growing, according to John Wood who was delegated to visit other sections and see how the neighbors would feel about the project.”
“Wood said citizens in every place visited thus far had promised attendance upon a regional meeting when it is called and to participate in whatever action may be taken at that time. He hopes to finish his survey within the next few days and make his report to another meeting of the original group which will then arrange for the general conference at some convenient point.”
“Wood stated that it seemed to be generally recognized that the section from Morristown east has at this time no organization that can voice the needs of the section. Local organizations are active but can speak for the most part for themselves only. The organizations proposed would provide united action for and give sectional weight to such matters and might be undertaken, he stated.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
June 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the weather. With a dateline from Linville, N.C., the Associated Press provided this information: “Hugh Morton, owner of Grandfather Mountain, reported that the chill factor atop his mountain was a frigid zero Friday morning.”
“Morton said that the wind was blowing steadily at 50 knots atop Grandfather with gusts up to 90 knots. He said the temperature went down to 37 during the night.”
“The resort owner explained that the 37 degree temperature plus the 50 knot wind produced a zero chill factor.”
“’That’s pretty unusual for the 23rd of June,’ Morton commented.”
Grandfather Mountain is about 45 miles from Johnson City.
Linville, North Carolina, is about 42 miles from Johnson City.