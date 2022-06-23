June 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from around the area. Several advertisements were also scattered amongst the news items. “W.S. Hickey’s babe is improving.”
“T.A. Cox, Esq., of Johnson City, was in town last Monday.”
“H.M. Walker, one of our substantial farmers, was in town Monday last.”
“Foy Dulaney, of Johnson City, was in this place an hour or two Monday.”
“Miss Eugenia Murphy is visiting her uncle, Henry Jackson, on Nolachucky River.”
“The rain Thursday night did considerable damage to gardens in this vicinity.”
“Electric wires have been put in all but two or three of the business houses in town.”
“The Embroidery Circle was entertained by Mrs. Silas Cooper Monday afternoon.”
“It is reported that a new time card will go into effect on the Southern Railway July 4.”
“Dr. S.J. Bowman has returned from the east, and is ready to wait on all needing his service.”
“J.B. Carr, Esq., of the Eighth District, says he has the best crop of which this year he ever raised.”
“J.A. Febuary spent Sunday and Monday with his folks in this place, returning to Embreeville Tuesday morning.”
“S.A. Bovell, of Nolachucky, has been considerably under the weather for several weeks, but is making some improvement.”
“We were glad to see Charley Carr, of Johnson City, on our streets again. He has been quite sick for a week or more, and is just able to be out.”
“The last week or ten days has been excellent corn weather, and if the rain does not give the grass and weeds too good a start, a fine crop may be expected.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton arrived home from Nashville last Monday. While gone they attended the meeting of the Tennessee Press Association and visited the Exposition.”
“J.H. Bowman, of Johnson City, was in this place Monday.”
“Much wheat was cut in this county last week, and it is unusually good.”
“The infant child of Smith Byrd is very low, but with slight hopes of recovery.”
“Judge Nelson, who has been visiting the family of his father in law (sic), A.M. Stuart, of this place, returned to his home in Knoxville last week.”
“Capt. Ross Smith is at home for a short rest. The Captain is one of the most popular conductors on the Southern Railroad, and does not lose much time from his duty.”
“Conductors of the C.H.&D. and B.&O.S.W. Railways and Big Four Route have been instructed to refuse to accept mileage tickets of the Columbus, Hocking Valley and Sandusky Railway, after June 9.”
“By private letter we learn that Rev. E.C. McVoy, who is well known here, and who has been suffering from the effects of an operation for appendicitis is not improving as was hoped for, in fact his condition is discouraging.”
“Will Kirkpatrick, while seeming much brighter and more cheerful than a couple of weeks ago, does not improve as his friends would like. We sincerely hope he will fully recover his health and again be seen on our streets.”
“M.L. Heart, salesman and advertising agent for the Chamberlain Medicine Company, of Des Moines, Iowa, called to see us last week. The Cough Remedy, Colic, Cholera and Diarrhea Remedy and Pain Balm, made by this firm has a large sale, and are very highly recommended by those who have used them.’
Nolachucky was spelled that way in 1897.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
June 23, 1904: “Dr. N. E. Hyder departed this life on Gap Creek, Carter County, Tennessee, June 23, 1904.” Dr. Hyder was a physician. (Source: Historical Reminiscences of Carter County, Tennessee, edited by Mildred Kozsuch.)
June 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle brought forth sad news of the death of an infant. “The funeral services of Lloyd Alvin Thompson, the nine-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Thompson, who died Wednesday afternoon of gastroenteritis, will be held this afternoon at the residence, 596 Pardee street, at two o’clock. Interment will be made at Monta Vista cemetery.”
“The services will be in charge of Rev. W.E. Sweeny, pastor of the First Christian Church.”
June 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported that several divorces had recently been granted. “Carter County Circuit Court has been adjourned until the second Monday in August (11th). Judge D.A. Vines convened circuit court in Johnson City this morning.”
Some of the divorces granted were as follows:
“Amanda Florence Hughes from William E. Hughes on the grounds cruel treatment.”
“Coy Harmon from Lester Harmon on grounds of adultery, etc. Mr. Harmon was awarded custody of the children.”
“Edna Townsend Banner from William Ray Banner on charges of cruel and inhuman treatment.”
“Martha Jennings Campbell from William Paul Campbell on charges of cruel and inhuman treatment and adultery. Campbell was forbidden to marry partner in adultery during life of complainant.”
“Allee Nave from David Nave. Divorce from bed and board for four months until next term of court.”
“Ernest Clifford Street received custody of their children from Frances Tipton Street.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. June 23, 1947 fell on a Monday.
June 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried readers, “Isn’t it nice that we have calendars to let us know this is the THIRD DAY of summer?! We sure couldn’t tell it by the thermometer! The low last night was 54.”
“The official forecast calls for variably cloudy skies today, winds northwesterly 6 to 15 m.p.h., and a high temperature in the low 70s.”
“Tonight should be decreasingly cloudy with a low in the low 50s again.”
“Tomorrow is expected to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with the high expected to be in the upper 70s.”
“The record high for this date was 94 in 1964, the record low 48 in 1947.”