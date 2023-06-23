June 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported to readers that “In their effort to furnish amusement the Johnson City Base Ball Association brought the Marion, Va., team here for three games. The first of the series was played Tuesday afternoon and the visitors put up such a miserable article of ball that the series was declared off and the boys sent home on the first train. Johnson City furnished the visitors a pitcher for four innings and put several amateurs in the game on their team and with the more careless playing the score was 17 to 1. It could have just as well been 2000 to 0.”

“Arrangements have been made to have the Maryville, Tenn., team here for three games next week. This promises to be royal sport as this team includes the famous Wiley Davis, the league twirler, and a lot of other ‘warm’ members.”

