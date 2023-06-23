On June 23, 1948, in a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Mayor Sam Taylor (right, behind machine) leads a group of city officials in having chest X-Ray examinations at the Municipal Building Tuesday. City Manager Dewey Leonard is at front in waiting line, while City Commissioners Ted Deakins, William E. Washburn, and R. L. Waddell and City Attorney J. H. Winston, left to right, follow. The free examinations, which began in the city Tuesday and will continue until July 2, are sponsored by the Pilot Club, the Washington County Tuberculosis Association, and the Washington County Health Department. The X-Rays will be given from 10 a. m. to 6 p.m. Locations of the mobile unit will be: Today, Municipal Building; Thursday and Friday, King’s Main street entrance; June 26, 28, 29, and 30, July 1 and 2, Parks-Belk Company at Fountain Square.” The photograph was taken by Jim Ellis.
June 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported to readers that “In their effort to furnish amusement the Johnson City Base Ball Association brought the Marion, Va., team here for three games. The first of the series was played Tuesday afternoon and the visitors put up such a miserable article of ball that the series was declared off and the boys sent home on the first train. Johnson City furnished the visitors a pitcher for four innings and put several amateurs in the game on their team and with the more careless playing the score was 17 to 1. It could have just as well been 2000 to 0.”
“Arrangements have been made to have the Maryville, Tenn., team here for three games next week. This promises to be royal sport as this team includes the famous Wiley Davis, the league twirler, and a lot of other ‘warm’ members.”