June 23, 1841: The Whig opined, “After suffering long and much, from the glare of an intensely fervid sun on our tools and pavements, in our gardens and cornfields, we have been blessed with a glorious shower of rain, which is now working its usual effects upon ‘all nater’ (sic).”
The Whig was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
June 23, 1887: The Comet reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians. “C.W. Carr came up from Inman last Saturday morning to visit homefolks. He returned last night accompanied by his wife.”
“Hon. Alf Taylor has purchased three acres from Tipton Jobe on Roan hill (sic) and will begin the erection of a handsome dwelling at once.”
“There will be a temperance rally in Jobe’s Opera House next Sunday night. Col. T.H. Reeves, of Jonesboro, will address the people.”
“Mr. C.K. McCullum and J.W. Crumley, Esq., secured the right of way from the McCrary springs (sic) to Johnson City last week for the water works. English parties are interested in the enterprise and we understand work will be commenced shortly and pushed rapidly to completion.”
Inman, Tennessee, is located near Chattanooga.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1887.
June 23, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news of a recent baseball game. “After putting up two snappy scraps with the Soldiers, losing one and winning one, the Pioneers went flooey this afternoon and were given a coat of whitewash eleven layers thick. The score was 11 to 0 in favor of Johnson City.”
“’It was a rotten game the Pioneers played, starting off badly in the first with what the fans regarded as Manager Clunk’s malevolent and senseless kicking. He again showed his knowledge of the rules by protecting the game because a batted ball struck the person of the umpire and the runner was called safe at first. No runs were scored on the play.”
The Soldier’s profiting by Henderson’s poor form, seized the opportunity to fatten their batting averages. Bird, on the other hand, kept the visitors’ hits well scattered, and was in a hole only once during the game. D. Taylor, Brogden and R. Byrd hit home runs over left field fence.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that might have been published in 1921 in Johnson City.
June 23, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported news of a recent dance. “The Thirty-Niners entertained Friday night with a brilliant dance in the Crystal ballroom (sic) of the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Streamers in patriotic colors were used in decoration of the ballroom.”
“Dancing was from 9:30 until 1:30.”
“Club members and their dates were Theodore Burton, Louise Dixon; Hubert Monk, Flora Mae Jones, and Charles Mitchell. A number of the club members were unable to attend due to the fact that they are in active training in the Army.”
More details shared, “Approximately 250 members of the younger set from Johnson City, Erwin, Kingsport, Greeneville, and Elizabethton enjoyed the affair.”
June 23, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported news of a traffic accident that involved Johnson City-area residents. “Seriously injured when the automobile he was driving crashed against a parked automobile, Clyde B. Hale, 36, 612 ‘E’ St., Elizabethtown (sic), Tenn., was under double detention in Speer’s Hospital, Dayton, last night after the Newport Life Squad brought him from Tenth and Brighton Sts., Newport.”
“Hale, suffering from a crushed chest and internal injuries, was held on charges of operating an automobile without a license and unreasonable and improper driving.”
“Paul Headon, 38, Johnson City, Tenn., who had been riding with Hale, was treated at the hospital for fracture of a finger, then was released. Police said the automobile driven by Hale went through several stop signs, then hit the automobile of Walt Calhoun, 802 Barr St., Cincinnati, throwing Calhoun’s machine over the sidewalk so fiercely that it tore down several feet of hedge in a yard. Both machines were heavily damaged, police said.”
The Cincinnati Enquirer is still in publication.
June 23, 1955: With a captioned photograph that was practically unbelievable, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a very interesting picture and accompanying story. “With no family of her own, ‘Betty’ threw off the normal cat-like animosity toward the rodent family and ‘adopted’ these six baby rats. The ‘little dears,’ found under a house that was being torn down yesterday, appear to enjoy the companionship of their new ‘mother.’ They even help her drink milk from a saucer. ‘Betty’ (and the baby rats, now) is owned by Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Morgan, No. 2 Dyer St., City. There were eight babies found, but two of them didn’t survive through the night. Inability to adjust themselves to their new surroundings was blamed in their deaths.”
June 23, 1971: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, the Jackson Sun reported, “Newspapers may wrap tomorrow’s garbage or write the next generation’s history.”
“The famous Walter T. Pulliam Hisorical (sic) Newspaper Collection now on display at East Tennessee State University’s Carroll Reece Museum points to the value of the newspaper as a historical document.”
The article continued, “The exhibit has been arranged for the Tennessee Press Association (TPA) Convention, which meets here Thursday through Saturday. The exhibit is also open to the public.”
The Jackson Sun was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jackson, Tennessee.
June 23, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press read an interesting story about a missing train. With a dateline from Watauga and a byline from Joe Ledford, readers learned, “On a muggy summer morning here Tuesday, a team of divers found what may be the remains of a Civil War train that crashed violently into the river in front of hundreds of war-weary soldiers 134 years ago.”
“If the huge wheels and rusting metal on the bottom of Watauga River really are parts of a Confederate train destroyed during the historic Carter’s Raid, it will confirm the family stories Joe Walsh heard while he was researching his genealogy.”
“Walsh, a retired New Jersey deputy sheriff, believes his relatives helped send the locomotive onto a burning wooden trestle, collapsing the bridge and sending the engine into Watauga River. His quest to trace the wartime exploits of John Reilly, his great-grandmother’s brother, began with vague family stories that Reilly had driven and wrecked a train during the Civil War.”