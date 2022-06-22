June 22, 1871: Exactly 151 ago, the Herald and Tribune reported, “One of our subscribers wants to know ‘the simplest and most effectual remedy for lice on cattle.’”
“We reply, hog’s lard, mixed with cayenne pepper or scotch snuff, well rubbed in, on the parts affected.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
June 22, 1892: The Comet reported several things of interest to Johnson Citians. Two of those items follow. “S. Simcox, manager of the Johnson City machine works (sic), went to Cranberry Tuesday to put water pipes in the hotel.”
“R.W. Bowman, of near Austin’s Springs, was in the city yesterday. Mr. Bowman informs us that Geo. W. Ford cut his knee while harvesting for him Monday, but perhaps not serious.”
Cranberry is a community in North Carolina, and is located approximately 32 miles from Johnson City.
Austin’s Springs, now spelled as Austin Springs, is a community in Washington County.
June 22, 1899: The Comet printed these proverbs, most of which we would be wise to adhere to over a century later. “Suspicion has a key that fits every lock.”
“Don’t pull down the house because the chimney smokes.”
“If you give me a knife, give me a fork, too.”
“Give me to drink but quench me not.”
“A hole in the purse, and the cupboard the worse.”
“The fuller the hand the harder to hold.”
“Stroke the dog, but beware of his bite.”
“Heap on the coals, and put out the fire.”
“The fool kept the shell, and threw away the kernel.”
“One cock is sure to crow if he hears another.”
“In comes the fiddler and out goes the money.”
“The shorter the wit the longer the word.”
“Saw off any branch but that you are sitting on.”
“My partner ate the meat and left me the bone.”
“If you break your bowl you lose the broth.”
“Don’t wait til it is dark before you light the lamp.’
“Every bell must ring in its own tone.”
“If you shoot one bird you scare the whole flock.”
“Beware of pride, says the peacock.”
“You must shut your eyes if the dust blows in your face.”
June 22, 1911: The Comet provided readers with these quips about the local baseball team. “Ain’t it the darndest thing you ever heard about: the soldiers go away and win five out of six every week, and then come home and lose the whole shebang. But that’s only now. Wait.”
“For Sale — One damaged baseball, picked up in the woods after the second game with Asheville. Apply to Piccher (sic) Lee.”
“Why do so many of the (indecipherable) journals on the circuit pad their reports of games which the soldiers (sic) win, with excuses for the vanquished team; and with cries of ‘luck?’ If the teams are too crippled to play, the easiest way would be to stay in the hotel (or hospital) and forfeit the games. It wouldn’t make any differences in the standing, and the papers would avoid that childish, girlish wail that goes against good, clean enjoyable sport. Give the devil his due.”
“J.F. Crouch has been appointed an umpire in the Appalachian league to succeed Barrett.”
June 22, 1916: According to the Nashville Banner, a tragedy had recently occurred in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, the sad news stated, “Ted Harris, who was accidentally shot by Stuart Kennedy near the city early Wednesday morning, died in Memorial hospital last night following an operation. It was found that the bullet from a 22-calibre shot gun had penetrated the lad’s bowels in five places and had lodged in his back. He was seven years of age, while the boy who shot him is about ten. The body will probably be taken to Virginia for burial.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of another hospital named Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1996. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1916, we have no record of them.
June 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news from Johnson City’s City Council. “Pursuant to adjournment from the meet last night for the purposes of canvassing the election returns, but as the election commissioners had not submitted their report this matter was referred until Monday, when the board will again meet and take formal session.”
“Under routine business the question of locating a flag pole in the triangle of ‘fountain square’ facing Main street was decided, and it was agreed to make a sewer tap for the Watauga Presbyterian church free of charge. Licenses collected from the Scott Confectionery store on Buffalo street were ordered returned. It appearing that the store did not come under restaurants, for which purposes the license was collected. Sewer connection to residence of P. Bolton referred to committee for report.”
June 22, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, the Herald and Tribune offered this delicious-sounding recipe for pea and walnut salad: “Take equal quantities of cooked peas and English walnuts broken in bits. Sprinkle with French dressing. Let stand half an hour and mix with mayonnaise dressing. Serve in lemon cups or on lettuce.”
As noted above, the Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesborough. The name of the town was spelled that way in 1921. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been printed in Johnson City in 1921.
June 22, 1926: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Daily Gazette and Mail reported tragic news. “Andy Correll, 50, was killed Monday afternoon when he fell about 18 feet from a cherry tree, at his home in Marbleton, landing on a chicken coop and sustaining fatal injuries to his head and spine. Correll was in the cherry tree picking cherries, and in some way lost his balance, falling to his death. He landed on his head, and was picked up unconscious, expiring a few minutes later.”
“The deceased, who has been a resident of this section for many years, is survived by his widow, and three sons, George Correll, and Anderson Correll, Jr., living at Marbleton, and Dan Correll of Johnson City.”
Marbleton is a community located in Unicoi County.
The Daily Gazette and Mail was a newspaper published in Morristown. It was published from 1922-1927.
June 22, 1946: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 76 years ago today, “Charles Lovelace, 19-year-old rayon mill worker, living at 209 1/2 East Chestnut street, was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital Thursday for mashed fingers which became caught in a machine at the plant, attendants said. He was released after treatment.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, the Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
June 22, 1971: Fifty-one years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned in an article carrying the byline of Lyndell Jeffers and a dateline of Memphis, that “Johnson City Mayor Vance Cheek has been elected one of the 10 directors to the Tennessee Municipal League.”
“Cheek was elected this morning at the League’s 32nd Annual Conference being held here this week.”
June 22, 1996: Twenty-six years ago, readers of the Johnson City Press read news that the newspaper had recently been awarded several awards. With a dateline from Chattanooga, the report stated, “Three Johnson City Press journalists have received writing awards from the Tennessee Associated Press Managing Editors.”
“John Newland won first place in ‘Sports-Outdoors’ Writing for his portrait of John Ward, the ‘Voice of the Vols’ announcer for the University of Tennessee football and basketball teams.”
“Mark Rutledge, of the newspaper’s Erwin Bureau, won third place in the category of deadline reporting for his account of a man who survived a propane gas explosion.”
“Leisa Paine-Brooks, Press entertainment writer, took third place in non-deadline writing for ‘Wrong Image,’ an in-depth look at truck drivers in the aftermath of the interstate slayings.
June 22, 2000: According to an advertisement in the Herald and Tribune, Howard Petersen, D.C., opened Petersen Family Chiropractic in Jonesborough.