June 21, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Circuit Court will commence in this place Monday morning June 24th. Hon. Judge Butler President.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. Inside the pages of the newspaper, the name of the town was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro.
June 21, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported, “A large number of ladies and gentlemen, members of the Tennessee Press association (sic), will go through here (meaning Chattanooga) Tuesday morning. They will breakfast at the Southern hotel (sic), and leave the city on the 7:35 a.m. train over the Southern road for Johnson City and Cloudland hotel (sic), Roan mountain (sic), where the association meets on Wednesday. The business transacted, the association will go in a body to Richmond to witness the annual meeting of the Confederate Veterans’ association (sic) and see the historic city. There will be several going to Roan mountain (sic) from the city.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
June 21, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported on June 2, 1910 that on June 21, 1910, “Halley’s comet (sic) distant from the earth 93,000,000 miles, the same as the distance of the sun from the earth.”
June 21, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers with some peculiar wording, “The sidewalk in front of the Unaka Bank building, which has been for the about ready for occupancy, was torn past month under repair and is now up today. A new one will be put down in its stead conforming to the contour of the rounded corner and on a slightly lower level. At an early date the electric light and telephone pole at the corner will be moved. Something like five feet is gained to the width of the street at the corner.”
June 21, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Daily Journal-Gazette and Commercial-Star reported, “Ray Baker, a son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Baker of 908 South Eighteenth street (sic), departed on Monday for Johnson City, Tenn., where he will enter the government sanitarium, maintained there for the benefit of former service men. Ray, who spent some time overseas, has been in failing health for some time, his throat and upper lungs being affected, this condition, it is stated by physicians, being partly due to a gas attack while in the trenches in France. His condition during the last few weeks has become such as to cause alarm to his relatives.”
The government sanitarium referred to is currently known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Daily Journal-Gazette and Commercial-Star was a newspaper published in Mattoon, Illinois. It ceased publication in 1940. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
June 21, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported several items of interest to readers. “City Commissioner Hubert Brooks, mayoralty aspirant, opened his official campaign headquarters next to Meredith’s News Stand, opposite Fountain Square yesterday.”
“D. Curtis, head of the city street cleaning department, was able to return to duty yesterday after several days of illness at his home, 308 Lamont street (sic).”
“Fire Companies 1, 4 and 5 responded to an alarm turned in from 201 East Ninth street (sic) yesterday, but found no blaze to extinguish. A carpenter had sawed into a gas line and feared fire would ensure.”
“Marion Sell and Joe F. Hall will have charge of the Optimist club (sic) program today, Dr. J.T. McFadden said yesterday. A ‘surprise program’ has been arranged.”
June 21, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Elizabethton Star, “Melville Kelly, music director of the High School, spoke at the Civitan Club, Thursday and presented members of the school band who entertained with musical numbers. Mayland Muse, president, conducted the luncheon meeting at the Franklin Club.”
The Elizabethton Star is still being published.
June 21, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “W.W. Faw, president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Chamber Manager O.C. Lockett has resigned his position in order to accept appointment as general manager of the Clearwater, Fla., Chamber of Commerce.”
June 21, 1967: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “George M. Haws, 1208 W. Main St., employe (sic) of the city of Johnson City, was treated at Memorial Hospital yesterday after he struck his head in a fall from a street sweeper. He was dismissed following treatment.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 21, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A buffet dinner to kick off Historic Jonesborough Days is July 1.”
“The gathering will be under way at 7 p.m. in the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church.”
“Tickets are now on sale at various businesses in the historic town.”
“The dinner will be a gathering of all those who want to help launch the flurry of activities schedule for History Jonesborough Days, set for July 3, 4 and 5.”
“The weekend celebration is designed to help call attention to Jonesboro and her role in early American history.”
“Sam Dean will be master of ceremonies.”
The town’s name was spelled both ways in 1971.
June 21, 1996: A quarter century ago today, in a letter to the editor, Sandra Lilly and Karen Smith, writing on behalf of the Junior League of Johnson City, expressed appreciation and congratulations to the Springfest Committee on a “job well done.” The letter, in part, stated, “The success of Springfest was largely because of Eddie Gray’s leadership as chairman. Gary Mabrey and the Chamber of Commerce staff were invaluable in facilitating the accomplishment of the diverse 2-week schedule of events.”
Additionally the ladies wrote, “The Junior League was delighted to be offered the opportunity to partner with these fine leaders and coordinate the Bicentennial activities of June 1 in Jonesborough.”
We appreciate the efforts that were made to involve our youth and people throughout our region in the celebration.”