June 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “An important suit has been commenced in the circuit court at Jonesboro, the style of which is Anna Finley, et al, vs., H.A. Shipley, ex.; etc. The contest is over the will of the late Samuel Keebler. The will is sought to be set aside on the grounds of incapacity of the testator and undue influence. Messrs. Johnson and H.H. Carr, of Johnson City, represent the plaintiffs and Messrs. Deaderick & Epps and Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman, of this place, represent the defendants. The estate was worth close on to $100,000 and a bitter fight will be made.”
“Will Mays, the confessed murderer of C.D. Massengill, at Bluff City, appears to be proud over the crime he has committed.”
“Chicken-killing dogs about Allentown, Carter county, are hanged.”
“Carter county’s wheat crop is apparently all right. The Elizabethton Mountaineer says of it: The wheat crop of lower Turkeytown this year is unusually fine. Especially is this so of the wheat upon the farm of Squire J.B. Range, and also of the wheat upon the farms in close proximity therein. Squire Range has in former years raised as high as 42 bushels of wheat to the acre on his farm.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
One hundred thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $3,483,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what previously was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
Turkeytown is a community in Carter County.
Jeff Aiken, deputy commissioner of agricultural for the state of Tennessee, says that currently the average yield of wheat would be in the range of 55 to 60 bushels per acre. On a national basis, however, the 2022 crop is not good, so the yield for this year may be somewhat lower.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 21, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area citizens. Readers learned that “Miss Lucy Jewell of Tusculum, is the guest this week of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Jewell and family on Harris avenue.”
“Miss Virginia Wade, of Kenova, W.Va., is the guest of Mrs. J.E. Wade on W. Unaka avenue this week.”
Another news item reported, “Master Malcom Wade of Kenova, W.Va., is the guest of Mrs. J.E. Wade at her house on W. Unaka avenue.”
“Mr. G.W. Bare, Jr., of Beckley, W.Va., was the guest of his niece, Mrs. Katie Humphreys, this week. Mr. Bare is en route to attend the Billy Sunday meeting in Morristown.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Weaver of Rogersville, Tenn., were the guests of relatives in the city.”
“Dr. and Mrs. Robert Shuler and children, Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Olson and children motored to the city on Sunday from Konnarock, Va. Mrs. Olson and daughter, Miss Ruth, remained in the city the guests of Mrs. A.W. Johnson. The rest of the party returned to Konnarock on Sunday evening.”
“Master Malcom Wade of Kenova, W.Va., is the guest of Mrs. J.E. Wade at her house on W. Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. W.H. Faust and son, Walter, and Mrs. J.H. Davis and Miss Katie Humphreys were the guests of Mrs. G.W. Barron at Limberlost on Monday.”
“Misses Mary Phetteplace and Clara Thornton of Erwin are the guests of Miss Elizabeth Parsons at the Colonial Hotel.”
“Mr. D.O. Blevens left yesterday morning for Token, S.C.”
“Miss Bess Remine leaves Thursday for Washington, D.C., where she will be the attractive guest of Mrs. C.M. Jennings and Miss Julia Russell. Miss Russell formerly made her home in this city.”
“The many friends of Mrs. A.J. Porter will be delighted to know that she is improving nicely from an operation performed on her last Saturday at the Lankenan Hospital in Philadelphia.”
“Mrs. J.H. Hodge left Tuesday on No. 25 for Detroit, Michigan.”
“Miss Catherine Thompson of Knoxville is visiting her grandmother here.”
“Miss Clyde Denney, who had her tonsils removed last week at the Appalachian Hospital is recovering nicely.”
“Mrs. E.T. Hart returned Tuesday from a visit with Mrs. W.A. McCain in Butler, Tenn.”
“Miss Marie Dyer returned Tuesday night from Knoxville where she has been visiting friends.”
“Mrs. Mary Anderson leaves tomorrow for a visit with her mother in Kingsport.”
“Mrs. Edna Cooper has returned from a visit with her daughter, Miss Erma, in Chicago.”
“Mrs. E.E. Johnson of Erwin spent Tuesday shopping here.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Martin Gump and daughter, Miss Erma Gump, have arrived in this city from California and will be the guests of relatives and friends here.”
“Mr. Frank Baxter of Erwin was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“The many friends of Mrs. H.M. Cates will regret to know that she is ill at her home on E. Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. Davis King of Los Angeles, Calif., are spending the summer in Johnson City with relatives. Mrs. King is a sister of Mrs. R.L. Hickey.”
“Dr. Saunders of Memphis was the guest at the Avalon Tea Room yesterday.”
“Mr. John Tyler of the McCauley Mission in New York, while in Johnson City, has been the guest of the Avalon Tea Room.”
“Miss Edith Frick is visiting in North Carolina.”
“Mrs. Crane and daughter, Miss Carrie Crane of New Orleans, La., have returned from a delightful stay at Blowing Rock, N.C., and are now the gusts of Mrs. Peoples at the Cumberland Apartments.”
“Mrs. Guy L. Smith and young son left last evening for Brooklyn, N.Y., where they will be the guests of Mrs. Smith’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.R. McNab.”
“Mr. Henry Richardson has returned form an extended visit in California as a guest of his son, Captain Will A. Richardson and family.
Kenova, West Virginia, is about 309 miles from Johnson City.
Beckley, West Virginia, is about 178 miles from Johnson City.
Morristown is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Konnarock, Virginia, is located about 82 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Blowing Rock is located about 57 miles from Johnson City.