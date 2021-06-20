June 20, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported that on June 11, Miss Hattie Alexander and Mr. John M. Johnson had gotten married at the home of the bride’s father, who lived in Buncombe County, North Carolina. Mr. Johnson lived in Johnson City, where the couple would live.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro, at the time.
June 20, 1885: The Comet reported several news items of interest to Johnson Citians. “P.G. Range has closed a contract with Mr. John Sanders for the erection of a splendid business house on the site of the old post office building, recently burned. The building will be of brick and will be 40 feet wide and 75 feet long and two stories high. Mr. Sanders has already gone to work and the excavation for the foundation is about completed.”
“The Masonic celebration bids fair to be one of the largest that has been in the country for some time. One-half rates will be charged on all the railroads to Johnson City on the 24th. (Indecipherable) every Mason come with a big basket, and hear Bob Taylor and others speak.”
“Mr. A.B. Bowman is making preparations to can an immense amount of fruit and vegetables this season. He has seven acres in tomatoes and his large peach and apple orchards are loaded with fruit. He put up between forty and fifty thousand cans last year.”
June 20, 1896: One hundred, twenty-five years ago, the Knoxville Sentinel reported, “W.S. Kirkpatrick, of Johnson City, has been visiting relatives at and near this place this week.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
June 20, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported horrible news from near Knoxville. “Five miles below Knoxville this morning, near the Contury (sic) Club, eastbound train No. 26 struck an auto milk wagon belonging to county court clerk Boring killing the driver, D.W. Goode, and a girl, Miss Lee, also seriously crippling James Kelly, and spilling a hundred gallons of milk. Mr. Boring jumped and was uninjured. The county road parallels the track.”
June 20, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier ran an interesting item in the “Lost and Found” classified section of the newspaper. “Lost on Thursday between Bristol and Watauga, Navy blue coat, to suit; on pike road from automobile. Had Kappa Sigma Fraternity pin, small pearls on inside of coat. Suitable reward, if returned the Herald Courier office in Bristol or the Staff Office in Johnson City.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, in publication. According to the above, the Johnson City Staff must have been published in 1921; we just do not have records of it in our files.
June 20, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Outspoken approval of the candidacy of Sam W. Price for the republican (sic) nomination for congress (sic) on the part of W.B. Ellison, mayor of Johnson City, was seen here in this exclusive interview carried by the Knoxville Sentinel yesterday. Rumor has had it for several days that the mayor was going to manage the Price campaign but up until this time inquiry directed both toward Mr. Price and Mayor Ellison has resulted in denials. Publication of this interview, however, lends color to the rumor and developments are awaited with interest by political observers.”
June 20, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the News-Democrat reported, “Warren Morton, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Morton, of Johnson City, Tenn., has been here this week on the first visit of any length in twenty-five years.”
The News-Democrat was a newspaper published in Russellville, Kentucky. It is now published as the News-Democrat & Leader. Russellville is located about 320 miles from Johnson City.
June 20, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “An estimated crowd of 2,000 persons visited the new Charm Fashions store (sic) on its ‘grand reopening’ day Friday.”
“The new and modern fashion establishment formerly was the Budget shop, and is located at the Budget headquarters, 231 East Main street (sic).”
“It was pointed out by a store authority that ‘Charm Fashions’ is the parent organization of the Budget Shops, all operating through the same management.”
June 20, 1959: Above-the-masthead headlines greeted readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Rhododendron Festival Starts On Roan Today.”
June 20, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Police investigated a break-in at Thomas Products Co. yesterday which netted thieves an undetermined amount of money from seven vending machines. Entrance was gained by breaking a glass window and using a ladder to reach the window.”
June 20, 1971: A half-century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Thurman Fink, 22, Rt. 5, Jonesboro, received wounds to his left hand and shoulder last night when a gun he was cleaning discharged accidentally. He was treated and released at Memorial Hospital. Deputy B.H Humphries investigated the call.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 20, 1980: According to a report in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A radial arm saw and two extension cords with an estimated value of $500 were reported stolen Thursday by Jerry Hicks, Butler, from a house that was under construction. The address of the house was 3500 Honeywood Drive.”
Five hundred dollars in 1980 is now equivalent to approximately $1,680, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 20, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Johnson City is looking to fill a $4.75 million drop in funds for its school building program and new public library, administrators said Wednesday.”
“‘We don’t have the answers at this point in time in terms of how we can get that bridge in place,’ Assistant City Manager Jim Crumley said in a Board of Education meeting.”
“A 1994 quarter-cent sales tax increase referendum funded the projects via $33 million worth of bonds, including $4 million for the library and $29 million for new/expanded schools.”
Four million, seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars in 1996 is now approximately equivalent to $8,084,808, according to www.in2013dollars.com. According to the same source, $33 million in 1994 is now worth about $59,465,465, making $4 million in 1994 worth about $7,207,935 and making $29 million currently worth about $52,257,530.