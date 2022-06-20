June 20, 1897: Exactly 125 years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news items, all with datelines from Johnson City and dates from June 19. Readers learned “The First Presbyterian church will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Westminster assembly that adopted the Westminster confession of faith and catechism. This anniversary is to be observed on July 2, 3 and 4. There will be addresses by Rev. W. O. Cochran and Col. C. R. Vance, both of Bristol, and also by Rev. J. A. Wallace, D. D., and other men of note.”
“The operation of the street cars, which has been suspended a week on account of a generator being burned out, will be resumed Sunday.”
“Gov. Taylor stopped at home here Monday on his return from Washington. The visit was merely to see his family and to take a rest. To the Governor there is no place which furnishes so much substantial rest and refreshment as does his beautiful summer home here.”
“A pane of glass dropped on the hand of Lyle, the 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Bruner, last Monday and came near severing it from the child’s arm. It is thought, however, that the child will not be permanently injured.”
“Deputy Sheriff George F. Campbell was spider bitten last Sunday and was very ill from the effects for several days.”
“Rev. J. Randolph Wellborn, of Iowa, who is here visiting his father, Thomas Wellborn, will conduct the morning service at the M. E. church. Dr. J. B. Caldwell, the pastor, has been in poor health for several months.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Chas. M. Odom, the new bride and groom, are domiciled at the residence of Mr. Odom’s uncle, C. K. Lide.”
“The Ladies’ Aid society of the M. E. church gave a dime social at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Cass Thursday evening. Those who attended were delighted with the entertainment.”
“Miss Iva Johnson, one of the popular young ladies of this place, has returned from a month’s visit to relatives in Knoxville.”
“A. C. Lotspetch, of Thula, Greene county, has been the guest of his sister, Mrs. Chas. M. Taylor, this week.”
“Miss Mattie Henderson has gone to Roanoke, Va., on a visit to relatives and friends.”
“Miss May Neighbors, who was the guest of friends here for a week or two, has returned to Knoxville.”
“Mrs. W. W. Faw, who has been at her father’s home at Thompson’s Station for a month, has returned home.”
“Mrs. G. Kirkpatrick and daughter, Hattie, are visiting at Whitesburg.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Hogan, from Los Angeles, Cal., are here for a visit of several weeks with Mrs. D. L. Lander, Mrs. Hogan’s sister.”
“Miss Nora Cunningham is the guest of Rev. W. S. Neighbors at Knoxville.”
News items with a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date of June 19 included: “Prof. Oliver Taylor gave one of his characteristic entertainments at College hall last night.”
“Judge A. S. Deaderick and wife gave a social party at their home tonight in honor of their daughter, Miss Lucile Deaderick, who recently returned home from college at Staunton, Va.”
Thula is a rural community located in the southwestern portion of Greene County. It is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
Thompson’s Station is located south of Nashville, and is about 309 miles from Johnson City.
Whitesburg is about 56 miles from Johnson City, It is located in Hamblen County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Troop A of the Girl Scouts left Monday morning for Sycamore Shoals. They will spend the week enjoying all the pleasures of camp life. The party was chaperoned by Mrs. F’follott. Among those going were: (Indecipherable), Millicent F’follott, Helen Spencer, Sarah Cass, Mary Marshall, Burnett Johnson and Ruth Hemien.”
June 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of J. D. Greene, Johnson City Press-Chronicle read several news briefs from Elizabethton. Readers learned that “After making the rounds and visiting several grocery stores I am pretty well convinced that the sugar situation here is not good and will not improve for sometime.”
“One merchant said he tried to ration the sugar so that a few people would not hoard it. ‘One woman came in and asked for three hundred pounds,’ he said. ‘I told her she had bought 60 pounds the day before.’”
“There has been lots of sidewalk discussion on the visit of U. S. Senator Tom Stewart and other outstanding visitors to the rhododendron garden on Roan Mountain Sunday, June 22.”
“The $35,000 breach of promise suit was filed yesterday in Chancery Court is causing a lot of guessing as to who the plaintiff and defendant may be in the case since they are so well known here. One woman has already threatened to divorce her 80-year-old husband.”
“Official circles revealed today that David Sampson, widely known Elizabethton resident, and the founder of the newly formed Boys’ Club, is making plans to organize a Carter county (sic) Home Mission in Elizabethton.”
Thirty-five thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $454,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Julian H. Rentz, formerly of Johnson City, was listed in satisfactory condition at St. Vincent Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla. Monday where she was being treated for a broken hip. Mrs. Rentz sustained the injury in a fall at her home. Mrs. Rentz is a member of the Rentz family which operated a jewelry firm in Johnson City for many years.”