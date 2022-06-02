June 2, 1897: The Herald and Tribune reported news briefs about the activities of area residents.
“Mrs. H. H. McPherson is visiting in Johnson City.”
“Miss Mary Leon Sensabaugh is guest of Miss Elizabeth Reeves.”
“Chas. Deaderick brother of Capt. A. S. Deaderick, is visiting in this place.”
“George Hacker is at home from St. Louis on a visit to his parents in this place.”
“Sam Haws, who has been in school at Mosey Creek, is at home to spend vacation.”
“Mrs. T. J. Peoples and children are visiting in Johnson City and Bristol.”
“Mrs. Tate L. Earnest and children were down from Johnson City Monday.”
“A. Broyles brought some of the finest strawberries to town last week we have seen this year.”
“Hugh A. Jones, who has been in California for the past four years, is here on a visit.”
“Chas. Cain, after an absence of about ten months in Alabama, is at his home in this place.”
“We are glad to note that Will Kirkpatrick is still improving and hope he will be out again soon.”
“Dr. Fuqua, of Louisville, Ky., was visiting his sister, Mrs. S. H. L. Cooper, of this place, last week.”
“Miss Lena Anderson, who has been in the State Normal at Nashville, arrived home Saturday evening.”
“Miss Jessie Smith has returned from school at Maryville and is visiting her sister, Mrs. W. S. Hickey.”
“Mrs. Sam Davis is expected up from Knoxville today (Wednesday) to spend the summer with her sister, Mrs. A. C. Britton.”
“Capt. I. E. Reeves was on the streets Monday for the first time in more than a month. We are glad to see him out again.”
“Will Reeves and Herbert Shipley spent last Sunday on Kendrick’s Creek. They were kept out until Monday morning by the heavy rain Sunday afternoon.”
“Guy Luttrell, son of Dr. S. S. Luttrell, of Washington, D. C., and a former resident of his place, is here on a visit. He will remain in Tennessee about two months.”
“Mayor F. E. Britton, wife and two children, and Mrs. S. B. Keefauver and Miss Retta Smith left Tuesday for the Centennial at Nashville. They will be gone about two weeks.”
“R. M. Siemons, of Newcomb, Tenn., is visiting his mother in this place. His wife, who has been here a few weeks, will return with her husband some time (sic) this week. Mack seems to enjoy good health, although he only weighs 280 pounds.”
“Dr. R. S. Bolton, of Embreville, and Miss Dora Range, of Johnson City, will be married today at the home of the bride’s father, W. S. Range. The happy couple will leave on the vestibule for Nashville and will be gone two weeks, in which time they will visit Asheville, N. C. We wish these two young people a pleasant trip and abundant success through life.”
“Last Monday afternoon a very perceptible earthquake shook was felt in Jonesboro. The vibration lasted but about six or seven seconds, and did no damage. Dishes and glassware on shelves in stores were heard to rattle, and persons in the upper stories of buildings felt the shock very plainly. It occurred at 1 o’clock.”
This announcement came from S. W. Sherrill: “I have in my possession what is known as the Lend a hand Library, furnished by a society of young ladies of Washington City. This library is now at my room in the school building and until further notice will be open to the public every Thursday afternoon from 2 to 4 o’clock. The public is cordially invited to use this library, during the summer, free of charge.”
Mosey Creek is located near Jefferson City, Tennessee, which is approximately 78 miles from Johnson City. Kendrick’s Creek is in Sullivan County. Newcomb, Tennessee, is located in Campbell County, and is about 160 miles from Johnson City.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
June 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “If you have an idea that you know it all then you may as well count yourself out of the running. When we get an idea like that we are dead ones. The man who grows is the one who has no illusions about his knowledge, but believes with all his heart that he can learn something every day, no matter from what source that knowledge comes.”
June 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “Two Clinchfield railway locomotives were smashed up and 16 cars left the tracks early Sunday in a wreck at Boone Station near Johnson City.”
“Railway officials explained that a pusher engine and caboose had stopped to take on water and a southbound freight, en route in Erwin from Kingsport, rammed into the stationary pusher with terrific force.”
“No one was injured. The engineer and fireman of the pusher engine leaped to safety when the (sic) saw the freight bearing down.”
Boone Station was near Boones Creek.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. June 2 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
June 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Mrs. D. A. Bowling, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read news from Shady Valley. “Kenneth, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. D. Garland Jr., Clay, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Walker, and Terry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hutchinson, recently graduated from Mechanical Maintenance School at Ft. Dix, N. J. They spent last weekend with their parents and reported to Ft. Knox, Ky.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Reece honored his mother, Mrs. Winnie Reece, with a dinner on Mother’s Day.”
“Mrs. Martha Gentry has been discharged from Abingdon, Va., hospital.”
Shady Valley is a community located in rural Johnson County. It is about 32 miles from Johnson City.