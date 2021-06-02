June 2, 1841: The Whig presented an interesting opinion. “There is a sort of third party organizing in this town, both numerous and influential which may fitly be decominated (sic) the Dog Party, headed by ‘Tray, Blanche and Sweetheart,’ and followed up by a weekly imported species of Locofuco (sic) bushy-tails and wooly maines (sic), and which, unless we can ‘divide the party’ is likely to neutralize the influence of both Whigs and Democrats! This third party, are a sort of Conservatives adopting a system of practice between the two (indecipherable) parties…”
“This class of our fellow citizens are becoming very troublesome prowling about kitchens and smokehouses, and scratching up gardens, from dark till daylight. A few nights since we were compelled to sit up with a sick child, and about midnight four of the ‘leaders of the party’, whom we would denominate the ‘Jonesboro’ Junto,’ out in our backyard – whether to bring out a candidate to represent this county, or to devise ways and means for getting up a new Press – we could not understand, as their growling, and snarling, seemed to present as great a variety of languages, as were spoken at the tower of Babel? So it was we commanded them to leave, and being a little (indecipherable) , and rather tardy in their movements, we fired on a large brindle fellow, and bored him through the head, which dispersed the causalities in less time than some of us were employed in leaving the Court house (sic) in Greenville (sic), on a certain occasion.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro’, at the time.
June 2, 1896: The Morning Tribune printed a correction concerning Johnson City. “It was noted in The Tribune that W.P. Brownlow, of Johnson City, was one of the commissioners from the District of Columbia, appointed to represent the government of the Tennessee Centennial. It should have read, Col. Brownlow, of Washington City.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896; The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
June 2, 1910: The Johnson City Comet informed readers, “A mass meeting of the citizens of Johnson City was held in the Gray building (sic) on West Main street (sic) last night for the purpose of nominating four candidates for aldermen at large for the city of Johnson City. Over three hundred citizens attended the meeting.”
M.B. Martin, Steve Crigger, J.B. Crowle and J.M. Martin were elected.
June 2, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times announced an engagement. With a Johnson City dateline, readers read, “The following handsomely engraved invitations have been received in this city: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Wharton request the pleasure of your presence at the marriage of their daughter, Carrie Hewes, to Earle Matson Miller, on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, 1913 at 9 o’clock, First Presbyterian church (sic), Jackson, Miss. The groom is a son of Mrs. W.P. Miller of Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
June 2, 1921: A century ago today, readers of the Nashville Banner learned of troubles facing the Chief of Police of Johnson City. With a dateline of Knoxville, it was reported, “Chief of Police Marion Wilson of Johnson City has been granted a new trial by Judge D.A. Vines at Blountville. He is charged with murder in connection with the death of Wesley street (sic). Wilson denies he shot Street. A jury last Friday returned a verdict of guilty of involuntary manslaughter and motion for a new trial was immediately entered.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
June 2, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of several sick and injured residents of Carter County. “Mr. J.H. Anderson of Butler, Tenn. was in the hospital from May 15th until the 23rd for treatment.”
“Mr. William Robinson, of Butler, was in the hospital for treatment from May 15th until the 27th.”
“Mrs. George Hodge, of Butler, underwent a very serious operation on the 14th, and is doing nicely.”
“Mrs. Joe Pierce, of Hunter, was operated on for appendicitis the 14th and is doing nicely.”
“Mrs. S.A. Williams was in the hospital here (meaning Elizabethton) for treatment this week.”
“Friday about 4 o’clock Isaac Blevins got his right arm cut off by swinging a freight train and was rushed to the Elizabethton General hospital (sic) for treatment.”
“Earl Shoun, of Gap Creek was operated on Friday afternoon about 5 o’clock for appendicitis.”
“Miss Pauline Carver, of Doe, Tenn., underwent an operation for appendicitis about 7 o’clock in the General hospital (sic) here (meaning Elizabethton) Friday and is reported doing nicely.”
Butler is a community located in Johnson County.
Hunter is a community in rural Carter County, as is Gap Creek.
Former Judge Lynn Brown reports that the Elizabethton General Hospital began seeing patients in 1920, and closed in 1927. The hospital was located on Sunset Hill, at the corner of Watauga and G Streets. This is the current location of the American Legion; however, their building is not the former hospital.
Doe is a community in Johnson County; it is now referred to as Doeville.
June 2, 1941: According to the Johnson City Press, “Miss Helen Hunter will arrive next Sunday morning from Beaver College, Jenkins Town, Pa., to spend the summer with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin H. Hunter, Gump Addition.”
June 2, 1996: In an article carrying the byline of John Newland, the Johnson City Press reported the way in which Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town, celebrated Tennessee’s 200th birthday the day before. “Parades are nothing unusual in Jonesborough, but on a sunny Saturday morning, a large crowd witnessed one that was 200 years in the making.”
“Organizers from the Johnson City Junior League said it was only fitting the state’s bicentennial celebration in the Tri-Cities was kicked off in Tennessee’s oldest town.”
‘It was wonderful,’ said Junior Leaguer Cindy Torbett, one of the event’s organizers. ‘We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day, and Jonesborough was a perfect setting.’”
There were more than 100 floats and groups participating in the parade.