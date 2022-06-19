June 19, 1890: The Comet opined, “After all there is but one question in the building of the Embreeville railroad. Shall the road be built to Johnson City, where the owners of the Embreeville property and the company that proposes to build the road want to build it, or shall these companies be required and forced against their will and judgment to put up their money and build the road to Jonesboro, where they do not want it?”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
June 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about recent storms. With a dateline of Johnson City, and a date from June 18, readers learned that “A severe electrical storm visited this city this morning about 2 o’clock. The lightning was so severe that many residents were very much excited. No injuries have been reported.”
A news item with a dateline from Jonesboro and also a June 18 date revealed that “Jonesboro was visited by a most terrific thunder storm last night. The lightning played almost continuously for nearly one hour and the rain poured down in torrents. Considerable damage was done to the wheat and grass crops. Other crops were more or less injured and fresh plowed lands were very badly washed.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 19, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news of a wedding. The dateline was Elizabethton, and the date was June 18. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Nat Perry announce the marriage of their daughter, Hazel, to Mr. William F. Shepherd, of Johnson City, Saturday morning, June 17, at their home on ‘Sunset Hill.’ No invitations were extended, nevertheless at the appointed hour, 9:30, some 30 friends and neighbors had gathered to witness the ceremony, which was conducted by the Rev. J. W. Broyles, minister of the Singleton Memorial Church. The full ring ceremony was used. The bride wore a gray Poiret suit, with steel bead trimming, gloves, hat and blouse to match and carried a corsage of pink, sweet peas and sunset roses. The attendants were Mr. Marion Harmon of Johnson City, and Miss Grace Crow of this city, who wore blue taffeta.”
“Before the wedding march, which was played by Donna Perry, sister of the bride, with Miss Beulah Garrison playing the violin, Mrs. W. I. Williams sang Schubert’s Serenade.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Shepherd will make their home in Johnson City. Out of town guests were: Miss Marbeth Shepherd, Miss Olive Brown, Mr. Buck Lockett and Marion Harmon of Johnson City, and Miss Garrison of Niota, Tenn.”
Poiret was the name of a French fashion designer.
Niota, Tennessee is about 157 miles from Johnson City.
The Knoxville Journal and Tribune is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1922. June 19 of 1922 fell upon a Monday.
June 19, 1936: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Approximately two hundred and sixty guests attended the reception given by Mr. and Mrs. J. Frank Seiler in honor of their son, Ensign Dayton Albert Seiler, at their home on East Elk street (sic). Ensign Seiler has just graduated from Annapolis Naval academy (sic) and has received his assignment to the Saratoga, anchored off Los Angeles, which is one of the two largest airplane carriers in the world. He will leave Sunday to motor to San Pedro, where he will be assigned his duty.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
June 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Plans have been completed for the annual state convention of the Tennessee Disabled American Veterans, which opens here tomorrow for a two-day session. Washington County Chapter, No. 9, is host for the event.”
“Delegates and representatives from the various state chapters are expected to begin arriving today and registration of the visitors has been set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at convention quarters in John Sevier Hotel, according to Samuel E. Miller, convention chairman.”
“Commissioner of Education Burgin Dossett of Nashville is scheduled as the principal speaker and will address a banquet session at 7 p.m. Friday in the John Sevier Hotel ballroom. The event will be followed by a dance at 9 o’clock.”
June 19, 1949: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “William Grady Bryant, 44-year-old Gloria Rayon Mill Corporation employee and father of three children, was killed almost instantly at 9:30 a.m. yesterday by a bullet allegedly fired by an 18-year-old Washington county farmer, Sheriff Robert L. Hannabas said.”
“Bryant, who lived at 2001 Wheeler street (sic), in the ‘Y’ section, Johnson City, was shot with a .32 calibre bullet by Toy Carter, route 2, Jonesboro, after the pair and Carter’s older brother, Frank Carter, 20, had been engaged in an argument about Bryant’s 16-year-old daughter, Louise Bryant, Hannabas said.”
“The sheriff said that the dispute arose because Bryant was opposed to the older brother’s association with his daughter. Carter told officers that he had been threatened by Bryant for ‘going with the girl.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1949.
June 19, 1963: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “New officers of Johnson City Council of Civic Clubs were elected yesterday. Don Scott was elected president, and Mrs. Pete Speroupulous was named vice president. The Civic Club Council is composed of representatives of each of the city’s civic clubs.”
June 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dan Stuecher, associate student enlistment director of Milligan College, today told Nativic Civitan Club of the unique qualities of the institution.”
“He said students have the opportunity for spiritual growth as well as a quality education.”
“Stuecher, a vocalist as well as being involved in enlistment, sand (sic) ‘Impossible Dream’, ‘People’, and ‘I Wonder As I Wander.’ He was accompanied at the piano by Judge Stewart Cannon.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
June 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The Johnson City Public Library will be closed this afternoon from 5–6 p.m., and will reopen from 6–8 p.m.”
“Library users are invited to join the staff, the board of directors and city officials for the start of demolition work on the Economy Inn, corner of West Millard Street and North Roan Street, which is the site of the new public library.”