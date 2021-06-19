June 19, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Rev. L.F. Drake, P.E., will hold a quarterly meeting at Bell’s School House, three miles East of this place, on the Jonesboro’ Circuit, commencing on next Saturday. Services on Sabbath will be held in the grove near the Meeting House.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. It was spelled that way, as well as “Jonesboro’” within the pages of the newspaper, as above.
June 19, 1890: A truly unusual notice appeared in the pages of The Comet. “Three false teeth, joined together, were picked up the other day by one of The Comet’s force, which the owner can get by applying at this office. We know not if they were knocked out, sneezed or snorted out, or if they were unknowingly dropped out by some person in an effort to talk another to death, but we do know they are here, if the rats haven’t carried them off. If there (sic) absence presents the owner from articulating sufficiently plain to be understood, he or she has only to come here, ‘shake a bush,’ or ‘make signs,’ and get their teeth.”
June 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Veteran and Mrs. R.B. Curtis of Lamar Street, having recently observed their fifty third (sic) wedding anniversary, will on Saturday of this week celebrate the ninetieth birth anniversary of Mrs. Curtis, who was born in Maine June 22, 1828; for all of the active period of her life was a practicing physician. She was a nurse in the army (sic) hospital at time of the Soldier’s Hoy’s (sic) recovery from illness in 1865 and soon they were married. Through their home is now at St. Cloud, Florida, they came to the Mountain Branch to spend the winter.”
Mountain Branch is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
June 19, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported information about the Normal School. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The recent sale of $150,000 bonds insures the erection of the East Tennessee State Normal two buildings costing $150,000. One of the buildings will be used as a boys’ dormitory, while the other will be a combination gymnasium and library. It will include classrooms for physical training of men and women, ball courts and swimming pool.”
The article continued, “Work is expected to begin on these buildings late this summer or early in the fall and it will take three or four months to complete them.”
“President Gilbreath and his teaching force of thirty-five have the largest attendance in the history of the Normal at the summer school. Dean Burleson yesterday reported 780, and before the term is over the total may reach nine hundred.”
Finally, the article said, “The record the East Tennessee Normal is making puts it in a class by itself in comparison with the other normal schools. With added buildings and equipment it is expected that the attendance will go over one thousand next summer.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City during 1921, we do not have record of them.
The Normal School eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
One hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1921 is currently worth approximately $2,237,882, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 19, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star, with the byline of Roy Vance, reported “This week end (sic) will see hundreds going to the big rhododendron show atop the Roan Mountain. Those who have already viewed the gorgeous gardens comprising more than 600 acres, say the height of the beauty of the rhododendron will be Saturday and Sunday and for several days thereafter.”
The article continued, “All rooms are taken at Roan Mountain. Paul R. Cates received a letter this week from E.W. Phillips of Arlington, Va., who will be here Friday accompanied by his wife and Mrs. Charlotte Ewell. Mr. Phillips has engaged rooms at the Cates home for his party and he will make moving pictures of the gardens this week end (sic).”
“Elizabethton people who have a spare room or two and want to accommodate some of the sightseers will find a coupon in this paper and if filled out properly and mailed to the Daily Star, will help to take care of the cavalcade of tourists who are already in the mountains and will come in greater numbers for the next several weeks.”
“The Elizabethton Star is sponsoring a move to provide rooms in the city because of lack of hotel accommodations. It will be a fine thing to rent a spare bedroom to some of the nice people who will be coming in for the mountain trips. Look up the Daily Star.”
The Elizabethton Star is still published.
June 19, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Johnson City Yankees, with 22 players in camp, are busy preparing for their Appalachian League opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Yankee Park, but Manager Gene Hassell has been handicapped thus far by a shortage of players at key positions, particularly in the infield and outfield.
June 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started readers’ morning with a chuckle that was a true story. From the front page, readers read, “Officer Joe Campbell has discovered there’s no generation gap when it comes to the excuses he receives from persons who have stepped outside the law.”
“Yesterday Campbell answered a call to Dyer Street, where a four-year-old youth was riding his tricycle in the street.”
The story went on: “Campbell, fearing the youngster would be struck by a car, told the youth he would have to do his riding on a sidewalk.”
“The youngster, not impressed by Campbell’s uniform and badge, looked him in the eye and said, ‘I’ll ride anywhere I like! I’m a taxpayer, you know.’”
“Campbell probably knowing that half the argument was already lost, led the youth to his mother for a conference that promptly settled the matter.”
“Watch out for those taxpayers, Joe. They’ll get you ever time.”
June 19, 1996: A quarter century ago, the Johnson City Press featured a story with the byline of Sam Watson. Safety was a concern then and continues to be in the forefront of the minds of teachers and other school personnel, as well as parents and students. “A lone gunman enters the school and takes a kindergarten teacher hostage in a classroom full of 5-year-olds. The principal dials 911, and returns to the classroom door. What should he do next?”
“The scene hasn’t happened here, but Johnson City school administrators met Tuesday at Columbus Powell Center to prepare for such a situation or other crisis with new management plans.”