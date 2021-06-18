June 18, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal wrote of the death of a former President of the United States. “After a life of eight long years, spent in the indulgence of the most bitter and vindictive passions, which disgrace human nature, and distract the human mind, the existence of Andrew Jackson terminated at his residence near Nashville, on Sabbath, the 8th inst., at 6 o’clock P.M. We were not prepared to hear of his death, because for every few weeks in the year, for the last five years, we have noticed a letter in the papers, from him to his “dear Blair’ or some one (sic) else, in which, he would speak at length of his failing health, bleeding of the lungs, difficulty of breathing, cough & each letter receiving to be his last. But still he lived on, wrote on, and abused ahead, the living and the dead! And in all these letters in which he spoke so freely of his approaching dissolution, we never could meet with any of that clarity and forgiveness which belongs to the faith he professed – no reparations suffered to the injured and reduced – no offering of pardon from those he had slandered and otherwise injured – no olive branch of reconciliation and peace, extended to his ‘enemies’; — a phrase by which he understood all who opposed his wicked practices, extravagant wishes, or differed from his most unreasonable opinions.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1845.
June 18, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported on a number of Johnson Citians and activities in the city. “The friends of Dr. Walter Miller are glad to see him out again, after several weeks’ illness.”
“The series of lectures being given by Rev. Frank Barnett, at the Baptist church, are greatly enjoyed by all who attend.”
“Bob Taylor was with us yesterday, and, from his reception in Bristol, his popularity is not decreasing in this neck of the woods.” The information about Mr. Taylor came from the Bristol Times, which was quoted by The Comet.
“The Johnson City Fishing Club will pay $25 reward for the arrest and conviction of all persons dynamiting or catching and getting fish contrary to law.”
Mrs. Dr. Mallicote, of Alverado, Texas, visited her step-daughter, Mrs. Jennie Cooper, on Unaka avenue (sic), last week. She was accompanied by her daughter, Mrs. Cooper’s sister.”
“We hear much complaint of lack of amusement at the Lake, and many have suggested that a platform for dancing would afford excellent means of enjoyment for lovers of the Terpsichorean art.”
“Arrangements have been made whereby the electric cars will run during the months of June, July, August and September. Band concerts, free to patrons of the cars, will be given every Thursday night.”
“Albert (Dick) Hughes, an old and respected citizen of this county, died, after a long and wasting illness, at 2 p.m., on June 17th, of inanition. His remains were given to earth at 4 o’clock in the afternoon of the 18th. Decreased was 63 years of age.”
“Mrs. Cooper, the estimable wife of Mr. Joseph Cooper, died at her home in Carnegie last Friday. Her death was from consumption and it was with patience and meek submissiveness that she waited the summons from Him who giveth and taketh for his own good purposes.”
“Painters are making quite a change in the appearance of the building recently purchased by the Jonesboro Banking and Trust Company, originally used as the First National Bank. The color used makes a very noticeable change in the appearance of the building, and while we hope it may be ‘a joy forever,’ it will not create a sensation as ‘a thing of beauty.’ Leastwise, that’s our opinion.”
Twenty-five dollars in 1896 is now worth about $795, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
“Terpsichorean” refers to dancing.
“Inanition” is an exhaustion that is caused by a lack of nourishment.
We now refer to “consumption” as “tuberculosis.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1896.
June 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Paul Erwin, the young man hurt when his automobile was struck by a freight locomotive on a crossing at Telford Sunday night was this morning brought to Memorial Hospital for treatment.”
“In the accident that wrecked his car in which he was driving alone, Erwin was thrown several yards, and regards his narrow escape lucky. He suffered a gash on the back of his head and two or three broken ribs besides minor bruises.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Appalachian Hospital, which preceded the next Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
June 18, 1921: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported two items of interest to Johnson Citians. “Mr. and Mrs. E.R. King is visiting in Johnson City.”
“Mrs. Francis White is visiting her son, Charles, in Johnson City.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, a newspaper published in Bristol. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City during 1921, we do not have record of such.
June 18, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Major R. Chesney Bishop of Washington, D.C., left Sunday for Nashville, after a brief visit with his brother, Mr. Russell G. Bishop and Mrs. Bishop, West Unaka avenue (sic).”
June 18, 1946: According to the Elizabethton Star, “C.M. Morrell of Yuma, Ariz., has been the recent guest of his sister, Mrs. W.W. Smith and Mr. Smith of the Johnson City Highway. This is the first time Mr. Morrell has been home in 22 years. He came by plane.”
June 18, 1971: Polly’s Pointers was a popular column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers would write to Polly with housekeeping dilemmas, or offer a housekeeping hack they had developed. Fifty years ago today, Mrs. E.H.E. wrote, “To remove the odor from plastic containers, I pour coffee grounds in and fill the container with water to the top. Let stand several hours and then wash with soap and hot water.”
June 18, 1996: In a captioned photograph, Johnson City Press readers read, “’Blue Ridge Quilters: The State of the Quilt’ is currently on display at the Carroll Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University through Aug. 4. This exhibit is one of several 1996 exhibits at the Reece Museum being presented in honor of the Tennessee Bicentennial. The Tennessee 1996 quilt, crafted by the Senior Center in Kingsport, and owned by Bea Isbel, is among the quilts on display.” The picture was taken by Angela Jones