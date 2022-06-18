June 18, 1891: The Comet reported on recent high temperatures. “Thermometers throughout the country registered excessive heat Tuesday. Johnson City compares favorably, in this respect, with the following places: Johnson City, 94; New York, 97; Boston, 100; Biddleford, Me., 102; Concord, N.H., 100; Portland, Me., 98; Lark Beach, Me., 101; Danbury, Conn., 100; Bridgeport, Conn, 95.”
June 18, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported to readers, “The statement that Mr. C.H. Lyle had been appointed treasurer of the Mountain Branch Soldiers’ Home and which appeared in Thursday’s Staff created no end of interest at the Mountain Branch Soldiers’ Home as well as in the city. The veterans of the home not having been informed of Major Marshall’s resignation, thought a grave injustice had been done (to) that courteous and efficient official, and they expressed their thoughts and feelings in no uncertain way, not that they had anything against Mr. Lyle, for they will like him when he gets to spinning camp yarns to them in his original way, but they had become deeply attached to Major Marshall and were devoted to him.”
Mountain Branch Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
June 18, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “John S. Taylor has purchased the business which has been operated by R.F. Farrell, on Roan street (sic), the deal having been closed yesterday morning. Mr. Taylor is a well known traveling salesman to this section, and will continue the operation of the establishment in a way to make it one of the leading confection, cigar, fruit and news stands in the city. He will have the Chronicle on sale, daily and Sunday. In addition to the the (sic) business heretofore handled by Mr. Farrell, the new management will carry a full line of magazines and papers.”
“Mr. Taylor is well known in the business circles here, is a booster for Johnson City, with a strong interest in baseball and athletics, and enjoys a popularity which should make for the success of his business.”
June 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Joe A. Summers and Dr. G.J. Budd of Johnson City told Jonesboro Kiwanians yesterday of their experience on a hunting trip to Alaska.”
“They also showed films of hunting trips.”
“Guests included the following Johnson City Kiwanians: Summers, Budd, Dr. Ferguson Wood, C.C. Sherrod Jr., T.F. Beckner, Jr., W.C. Adams, Randolph W. Bennett and Frank G. Lee.”
“Other visitors included Harry W. Smith of Jonesboro, guest of his brother, Robert F. Smith, and J.J. Byrd of Knoxville and Neal Manley of Greeneville, guests of George Foster.”
“Gordon Lyle and Kenneth Keys were in charge of the program.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
June 18, 1963: Bold headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that the “Supreme Court bars reading of Bible in public schools.” More details followed in an article from the Associated Press, which carried the byline of Jerry T. Baulch and a dateline of Washington. “The Supreme Court barred Monday Bible-reading and recital of the Lord’s Prayer in public schools as part of required classroom exercises.”
June 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dorothy Hamill, 720 W. Locust, and her father, Henry Black, were transferred to Johnson City Memorial Hospital Saturday from Tazewell, Va., where they were injured in a car wreck Thursday. Mrs. Hamill is listed in fair to satisfactory condition and Mr. Black’s condition is fair. Mrs. Hamill is a staff writer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
Tazewell, Virginia, is about 107 miles from Johnson City.
June 18, 1980: Hubcaps were in the news that appeared in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers learned that “Two hubcaps were reported stolen off of a 1978 Buick Regal belonging to Dave Hodges, Bluff City. The car was parked on the lot of Griffith Motors, 1100 W. Market St. Hodges was unsure as to the time of the theft.”
Readers also were alerted to the fact that “Three hubcaps were reported stolen off of a 1975 Chevrolet Monza belonging to Hobert Powell, Jonesboro. The reported theft occurred on June 6 while the car was on the campus of Tennessee Technological University, Cookeville. Powell’s daughter was using the car at the time.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1980.
June 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Natalie Holsten and a dateline from Roan Mountain, reported that “The 51st Rhododendron Festival, featuring a variety of arts and crafts and entertainment, is set for this weekend.”
“The festival will begin Friday with a young people’s talent contest at 7 p.m. Youngsters in four age divisions will compete in areas of dance, instrumental and vocal performance.”
“All day Saturday and Sunday, area craft vendors will display and sell their handiwork, including paintings, woodworking, quilts and jewelry.”
June 18, 1999: The Johnson City Press reported to readers that “A 53-year-old city man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when a train struck his sport utility vehicle at a Jonesborough rail crossing was still listed in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center on Thursday.”
“According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Jackie R. Donati, 2706 Grandbrook Court, was driving west on Mill Spring Street about 5:46 p.m. when he drove his sport utility vehicle over a railroad crossing near the intersection with Spring Street.”
“Authorities said Norfolk Southern train No. 7078 approached the intersection from the southwest while sounding the whistle with long and short bursts, but Donati continued driving across the tracks. The train struck Donati’s vehicle in the driver’s side and dragged the car about 332½ feet before stopping.”
“Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Donati apparently never applied the brakes when approaching the crossing.”
“The WCSD said Donati will be charged with failure to yield.”