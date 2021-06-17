June 17, 1840: The Whig alerted readers, “The Editor this week is absent, on business best known to himself — consequently our apology for all imperfections which may occur in this week’s paper.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
June 17, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “H.C. Remine has furnished during the past four months near (sic) 10,000 pounds of cemetery work in Greene and Washington counties (sic), of the finest costliest blue and mountain dark marble known to the trade in the world. He refers to the books of the famous Vermont Marble Company of Proctor, Vermont, the greatest marble works in the world. He has also had the usual run of trade in white marbles. Except an occasional job in a chief town of first or even second class (sic) marble comes to us from elsewhere. Mr. Remine has also recently furnished a $160 monument in first class granite. Also several jobs of choice Tennessee marble, some monuments to go to Eastern Vir. All variety of tests and warranted Tennessee marble bought from none but responsible companies. Ships brought marble from Knoxville at lowest freight rates. While finished is double first class freight. Address, Johnson City or Limestone, Tenn.”
One hundred sixty dollars in 1896 is now worth approximately $5,087, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Herald and Tribune was a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in the newspaper. The Herald and Tribune is still being published.
June 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on some rapid and efficient work by Red Cross workers. “When without notice, 430 of Uncle Sam’s men decided to spend the dinner hour in town, the ladies of the Red Cross immediately got in touch with the commanding officer and issued urgent invitations that the men be honored guests, and that arrangements would be made to serve the men a good hot dinner at the different hotels, cafes, and etc. When he declined with regrets on account of the needed haste, he added wistfully, — ‘But the boys do like cream’ – and so cream it was, and they did like cream. Fifty gallon (sic) of cherry and Vanilla went better than hot cakes. To the Clinchfield the ladies are grateful for every courtesy. Fifteen hundred cones among 430 men went well. One of these splendid Missouri boys said, ‘My! But these do touch the spot. I don’t need another one, but this may be the last cream I’ll get over here. Please pass a cone.’”
The cream referred to is what we now call ice cream.
June 17, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Yorkville Enquirer reported, “At the residence of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Hutchison, the bride’s parents in Rock Hill, Wednesday afternoon, Miss Annie Claire Hutchinson and Dr. I.A. Bigger, of Rock Hill. Rev. F.W. Gregg of the First Presbyterian church (sic), Rock Hill, and Rev. Johnston Hutchinson of Johnson City, Tenn., officiating.”
The Yorkville Enquirer was a newspaper published in York, South Carolina. It is now published as the Enquirer Herald. If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to it in our records.
June 17, 1940: The Johnson City Press informed readers of current selections at local movie theaters. “Viva Cisco Kid” was showing at the Liberty, a theater mentioned later in this column. The Majestic Theater was showing “Waterloo Bridge.” “Blame It on Love” and “Tomboy” were both being featured at the Sevier Theater, while the “Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” was delighting patrons of the Tennessee Theater.
June 17, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported information about a baseball game. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Johnson City Soldiers whitewashed the Bluff City Volunteers, 12-0 in the first game of a scheduled Burley Belt league double-bill here today and were leading 5-2 in the fourth inning of the nightcap when the visitors walked off the field in protest of a decision at first base.”
“Bluff City played both games under protest on the grounds that the Soldiers were playing more men with professional experience than the league rules permit.”
“Gabby Whittimore pitched a dazzling two-hitter to give the unbeaten Soldiers the opening fray.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.June 17, 1971: Half a century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent act of vandalism. “Police officers are investigating acts of vandalism which occurred at the Earl Whitaker residence at 501 Ninth Ave. while the Whitakers were on vacation.”
“According to Officer Tom Correll, eggs had been thrown on the Whitaker house and obscene words painted on the front door and rear wall of the house, as well as on the lawn fence and a compact car parked at the residence.”
June 17, 1996: A quarter of a century ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote of a former employee of the Johnson City Press who had mentioned the Liberty Theater in his (the former employee’s) writing. “It’s been quite a few years since I’ve heard from Bob Price.”
“Bob, a native Johnson Citian, was once a reporter and editor for us here – but has been with the Washington Post for quite a few years now.”
“Ann Hall was in Washington recently — and she brought back a copy of the Post from Saturday, June 1. On the front of the Style section was a story headlined, ‘Ten-Gallon Memories’ with the byline of Bob Price.”
“Now Ann didn’t know Bob Price — but she was struck by a reference in the story to the Liberty Theater in Johnson City.”
“Bob was writing following the death of Lash LaRue recently. He was ‘feeble and forgotten by most,’ Bob wrote ‘But not by me. Once upon a time he was Lash LaRue, king of the 20-foot bull whip in cowboy movies of the 40’s. On a late summer night in my Tennessee home town, he walked into my life out of nowhere.”
“In case you’re too young to known, Lash LaRue was a cowboy star of B-grade westerns in the 40s and early 50s.”
The story continues. “Writes Bob, ‘He lives on in my memories among a pantheon of B-grade western actors who starred in films across the country and at the Liberty Theater in Johnson City, where I was an usher in 1945.”
“For late comers, the Liberty was on Main Street, across from where Community People’s Bank is now located. I spent many a Saturday afternoon there, watching a western double-feature, a serial and a couple of short subjects.”