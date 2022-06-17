June 17, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “It was definitely decided at a meeting of the patriots June 10th, at the recorder’s office, to have a 4th of July celebration in Johnson City on the 5th of July. C.H. Wolfe was elected chairman and M. Jackson secretary.”
“The meeting was composed of the best business men of this place and other enthusiastic and public spirited citizens, as the following officers will attest:”
“Mayor Faw, president; John H. Bowman, vice president; W.A. Hunter, chief marshal.”
“Committee on arrangement: M.L. Gump, P.M. Ward, P.H. Wofford, R.L. Buner, and J.E. Brading.”
“Committee on Finance — J.A. Martin, M. Jackson and C.H. Wolfe.”
“Committee on Advertising — Cy H. Lyle, S.F. Brading and J.W. Cass.”
“Committee on Program — Harry D. Gump, Tate L. Earnest, Geo. Wofford, Cy H. Lyle and Dr. J.W. Cox.”
“These various committees have gone to work with a vim and a grand success is promised. It has been several years since the patriotism of this place bubbled over and its pent up enthusiasm will surely make a success of the undertaking.”
“The committee on finance went to work at once and found the merchants, with three notable exceptions, ready and eager to put up their part to guarantee a credible celebration.”
“The enterprise is well backed and has the best men in the city back of it.”
“The committee on program have (sic) made out the following card of events for the attraction of the day.”
This was the program before noon, or “forenoon”:
“Sunrise salute.”
“Address of welcome by Mayor Faw, at 9:30.”
“Speech by Gov. Taylor at 9:45.”
“Obstacle race at 10:30.”
“Hurdle race at 10:30.”
“Foot races at 11:00.”
“Bicycle race at 12:00.”
“Exhibition by Johnson City fire department immediately after the bicycle race.”
In the afternoon, events would be held at Lake Wataugee (sic). These events included:
“Swimming race at 2 p.m.”
“Tub race at 2:45.”
“Base ball (sic) game between the Johnson City and Greeneville clubs at 3:30.”
June 17, 1922: Exactly 100 years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “A wedding that came as a complete surprise to the many friends of the contracting parties was that of Mr. Paul B. Carr to Miss Ann Cass which was solemnized on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock in the State Street M.E. Church, South, Bristol, Virginia, in the presence of Miss Caroline Rangely, Miss Lucy Bellamy, Mr. Harry Faw and Mr. Guy S. Chase, intimate friends of the young couple. Rev. R.E. Platt, Jr., performed the beautiful and impressive ring ceremony.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Carr motored to Bristol early Thursday morning and were joined at noon by Misses Rangely and Bellamy and Messers. Faw and Chase at Hotel Bristol where luncheon was enjoyed. Immediately after lunch this party went to the church where the ceremony was performed. The bride was never lovelier than on this occasion; she wore a modish suit of dark blue period twill with accessories to match and carried a beautiful bouquet of bridal roses and orchids.”
“The bride is the only daughter or Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Cass of Greeneville (sic), S.C.; she is a niece of Dr. H.M. Cass and Mr. J.W. Cass of this city.”
“Mrs. Carr has spent the past three years in this city employed as teacher in one of the schools. She has won many friends here by her attractive personality and charm, who will be delighted that she will make her home here in the future.”
“Mr. Carr is a member of one of Johnson City’s oldest families and has a responsible position with Carr Brothers.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Carr left immediately after the ceremony for an extended motor trip in Mr. Carr’s new car to eastern cities.”
June 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A resident of city, route (sic) 5, Cecil Collins, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital Sunday for treatment of severe burns about the right leg and arm suffered when gasoline ignited while he was working on an auto, attendants said.”
“Treated and dismissed were Mary L. Gunn, 14, of 55 Cranberry street (sic), Carnegie addition, who received knee cuts in a fall on pavement, and 12-year-old Lonnie Ratliff, son of Herbert G. Ratliff, 913 Hopkins street (sic), near the Johnson City Country Club, who was struck with a baseball bat.”
“George Sluder, 42-year-old laborer of 803 East Fairview, was injured yesterday when a tiny sliver of steel penetrated his left arm while he was at work. He was treated at Appalachian Hospital and released.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 17, 1964: In an article with the byline of Bill Jennings, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “A Downtown Business Association was formed this morning to combat Johnson City’s decline as regional shopping center.”
“The primary purpose of the association is to promote more activity in all facets of downtown businesses and services, according to Eddie Williams, manager of Sears, who was elected to serve as the first president of the new group.”
“The organization was not designed just for retail sales promotion, but includes everyone who has any interest in downtown, according to Williams.”
June 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried exciting news about the creation of a medical school in Johnson City. In an article with the byline of Dianne Barker, readers learned that “Members of the committee appointed by the Tennessee General Assembly to negotiate with the Veterans Administration in an attempt to secure a medical school for Tennessee met yesterday to elect officers.”
“Rep. P.L. Robinson of the sixth district was chose chairman; Gentry Crowell, Lebanon, vice chairman; and Sen. Marshall Nave, Elizabethton, secretary.”
June 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Disbarred Kingsport lawyer J.D. Hickman, facing possible extra jail time for stealing from clients, testified Monday that he will accept whatever sentence Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown gives.”
“Hickman pleaded guilty in May to four counts of stealing, the subject of Monday’s hearing, and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.”