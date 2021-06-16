June 16, 1887: The Comet reported, “The game of ball between the Knoxville and Bristol base ball (sic) clubs will be called at 1 o’clock next Saturday. This will be the chief attraction of the day and promises to be the best game of ball ever played in Johnson City.”
June 16, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Buffalo Evening News reported, “Mrs. Joseph Wilson and three sons of Johnson City, Tenn., are the guests of her parents.”
The Buffalo Evening News was a newspaper published in Buffalo, New York. It is now published as The Buffalo News. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
June 16, 1904: The Comet printed a card signed by Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Martin. The card stated, “We desire to express our most sincere thanks to all our neighbors and friends who so tenderly and lovingly spoke words of sympathy and ministered with deeds of kindness in our late and bereavement, in the loss of our precious baby. We are sorry not to be able to speak personally to all. Such kindness has touched us deeply and shall never be forgotten.”
June 16, 1921: A hundred years ago, the Herald and Tribune ran an editorial regarding clothing worn by schoolteachers, as well as students. “The Green county (sic) school boards have taken a radical step forward in regulating the costumes to be worn by teacher and pupil. Now when will the school boards of Washington county (sic) muster up the courage to copy the example of our sister county? For the sake of the little innocent children whose morals are being corrupted and whose sense of modesty is being destroyed not only by the indecent dress of their older schoolmates but by that of some of our ‘lady’ teachers who are anything but ladies, let something be done. If such teachers have to be employed and they haven’t sense enough to appear before their pupils in decent attire, the school board should force them to do so. In days gone by the teacher was looked upon as a moulder (sic) of character, but if the character that some of them are moulding (sic) today is an example of that which they teacher displays, the child will never come out from under the damning influence.”
The editorial continued, “Many of our teachers have lost their dignity if they ever had any. Dignity in dress and dignity in manner both private and public seems to be with many of our teachers, one of the lost virtues. Let our school boards come along and help restore it. The responsibility now appears to rest with them. Let them not shirk it.”
The Herald and Tribune was a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921. The Herald and Tribune is still in publication. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
June 16, 1938: The Elizabethton Star reported, “A proposal to erect a community swimming pool by popular subscription in cooperation with the WPA was discussed by Dr. J.B. Shoun and Mrs. Stanley F. Brading before the Rotary club (sic) at their noon meeting yesterday.”
June 16, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle announced the engagement of Sue Powell Carr to David Hicks Walker. “Mr. and Mrs. Paul B. Carr, Ridgemont road (sic), announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Miss Sue Powell Carr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grover D. Walker, 509 East Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Miss Carr was graduated from Stephens College in the class of 1946, and was a member of Beta Sigma Beta sorority.”
“Mr. Walker attended William and Mary College, Williamsburg, Va. He served eight months overseas with the 15th U.S. Army Air Force.”
“The wedding will be solemnized July 27.”
June 16, 1956: King’s Department Store was celebrating their 30th anniversary all during the month of June, according to several advertisements found in the pages of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
June 16, 1971: Half a century ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, seven members of the East Tennessee State University faculty had recently retired. “Together they represented more than 200 years of teaching with 134 years on the East Tennessee State University campus. They were presented certificates of service and appreciate by President D.P. Culp.”
“Those honored were: William M. Beasley, associate dean of admissions and records; Dr. Harold P. Alspaugh, chairman and professor of business administration; Mahala Hays, associate professor of English; Margaret N. Hays, associate professor of art; Evangeline Hartsook, associate professor of history; Dr. Arthur Cresswell, associate professor of chemistry; and Isabel Martin, instructor in the University School.”
June 16, 1987: With a byline from James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “An umbrella organization embracing four groups promoting the interests of Jonesborough was formed Monday and immediately sat down to talk with area legislatures.”
“The Jonesborough Leadership Council is comprised of representatives from the Civic Trust, the Trader’s Guild, the National Association for the Preservation of Perpetuation of Storytelling and the Washington County-Jonesborough Museum Board.”
“’We’ve been so successful in creating festivals and a climate for merchandising that no one organization can any longer do the detail work necessary to put on a top-quality event here in Jonesborough,’ said Dick Conger, chairman of the Council.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1987.
June 16, 1996: A quarter century ago today, Johnson City Press readers learned interesting information about a local gentleman who wove baskets. In a story with the byline of Lisa Kereluk-Whaley, she reported, “A sense of family is woven through Wylie Milhorn’s life like the white oak laces in his great-grandfather’s handmade baskets.”
“For more than 60 years, Milhorn listened to stories about his great-grandfather. He heard how Jacob Noah Stout had fought in the Civil War against seccession and how he had loved tobacco in his later years.”
“And he heard how, in Stout’s remote home in Johnson County, he had taken trees from the forest and turned them into baskets.”
“So when time began to weigh heavily on the now-retired Milhorn, he turned back to his family roots.”
“And started weaving baskets.”