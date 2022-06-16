June 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The Washington County Board of Medical Examiners has no jurisdiction over any part of Carter and Sullivan Counties, and the following of the assertion is apparent to all. Johnson City is distant from the extremes of the county bordering on Sullivan and Greene from fifteen to twenty miles while Jonesboro is at least seven miles nearer those limits. Johnson City is about five miles from the line of Sullivan County, which has a board of its own, and about three miles from the line of Carter County which also has a board.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported: “Late last night, police officers were called to quell a disturbance being created by two women arguing strenuously over the ownership of a small chicken, weighing less than a pound. The neighbors reported that the chicken took a considerable part in the argument, but were unable to state which side it favored.”
“Officers Netherly and Baker arrived on the scene; took in the situation and immediately started to play the role of Solomon and carve the fowl, giving half to each woman. The rightful owner was thus determined immediately and the disturbance quelled.”
“Hardly had they returned to headquarters when a call came from the same quarter again; and this time they found that the chicken fight had broken out afresh — when the husband of one claimant paid a belligerent visit to the husband of the other, and pounded his arguments with his fists, into various portions of the other husband’s anatomy. The duelists were asked to explain the details to Judge Pierce this morning, and to bring along the chicken as Exhibit A.”
June 16, 1936: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Miss Dudley Wood returned Sunday night from Lynchburg, Va., where she is a faculty member of the city schools, to spend the summer vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Haskett Wood, East Myrtle avenue (sic).”
Other news items included the following: “Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Spencer and son, Charles, Jr., are occupying a residence at 201 Boyd street.”
“Mr. Joe Brown, 216 Boone Street, is spending this week in New York City. He will attend the Schmeling-Louis fight Thursday night.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Horace Burleson, Lamont Street, will return this week from Chicago and Evanston, Ill., where they attended graduation exercises at Northwestern university. They will be accompanied home by Maynard Burleson, who graduated from Northwestern, who will spend a week here before returning to Chicago.”
“Mr. F.B. Wheatley has returned to his home at Boston, Mass., after visiting his daughter, Mrs. Dayton Nance, and Mr. Nance, Elizabethton.”
“Miss Margaret Sells, Sunset Hill, is attending school at China Inland Mission, Philadelphia, Pa.”
June 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported several items of interest to readers. “Construction on Highway 67 (Milligan Highway) has now been completed as far as Milligan but no through traffic is allowed on the highway as yet, authorities report.”
“A film on temperance will be shown at the First Christian Church Tuesday at 8 p.m. under the auspices of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The film is one which is being sent to points throughout the state.”
“Edward McNabb, of Chicago, Ill., is spending a ten-day vacation here at the home of his sister, Mrs. Walter Burrow, on ‘K’ Street. Mr. McNabb, who is an engineer, said that this was his first visit to Elizabethton in forty years.”
“George Crowe Jr., who was involved in a fight last week and returned to the state penitentiary for violating his parole has been released again, Sheriff Tom Nave was advised this morning. Sheriff Nave said the letter from the state parole board did not state the grounds for Crowe’s release.”
“Marriage licenses issued Saturday and today by the county court clerk were to the following: Leon Meyer and Ruth Vines; W. Clyde Russell and Retha Hodge; Neal Stward (sic) Gibson, Jr., and Barbara C. North; Kenneth Dale Hollifield and Mary Ruth Black; Thomas Stout and Sallie Blevins; Erminett E. Baughman Jr., and Barbara Jean Brower; Hugh A. Stephenson Jr., and Ina Faye Carder; Grady Dosier and Flossie Campbell.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. June 16, 1947, fell on a Monday.
June 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a short letter to Dear Abby. The letter, and Dear Abby’s reply, read as follows:
“Dear Abby: Will you please tell me if it is possible for a women to conceive while she’s in the water. I mean in a pool, river or bath?”
The letter was signed, “Must Know.”
Dear Abby’s reply: “Dear Must: Not without a man.”
June 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today saw an article with the byline of Press correspondent Michael Joslin, and a dateline from Bakersville, N.C.
The Johnson City Press reported, “Traditionally successful gardeners are said to have green thumbs. Rita McKinney must have a roan thumb, for her flourishing greenhouses beneath the Roan highlands hold the essence of the massif’s natural strength and beauty.”
“Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and white bark birch trees make up the stock of Rita’s Greenhouse, which she owns and operates. Many of the plants have deep roots in the area. Some are wild wonders that she has learned to propagate.”
“’I love to work with the native species: ginseng, flame azaleas, rhododendron, lady’s slippers, showy orchids,’ Rita said, bending over a pile of several clumps of soil holding the leaves of the lady’s slippers, one of those much-prized flowering plants for which the area is renowned.”
Bakersville, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.