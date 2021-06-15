June 15, 1871: A century-and-a-half ago today, according to the Herald and Tribune, “H.C. Lynch, has opened a new Livery and Sale Stable, in the rear of the Postoffice, Jonesboro, Tenn., where can be found safe and reliable Saddle and Harness stock. Carriages, Buggies, and everything usually kept in a first-class Livery Stable, will be furnished at reasonable rates, and on short notice. Horses and Mules sold, bought or exchanged.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and currently is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was also spelled as “Jonesboro” in 1871.
June 15, 1893: Hotels and trains were featured in the news of The Comet. “The Piedmont bar stock and fixtures were yesterday sold by the constable at auction. J.M. Hardin, who forced the sale, bid off the property in a bulk for $800.”
“The fine, new three-story Carlisle Hotel on Main street (sic) is to be sold at public auction to-day (sic). Messers. B.T. Conway, L.D. Ray, John B. Carlisle and J.A. Kelly, of Lebanon, Ky., are in the city looking after their interests in the property.”
“No. 444, a large new ‘jack’ engine at Knoxville, is to be placed on the J.C. & C.R.R. the last of this week, taking the place of the small one now in use.”
“Nos. 3 and 4 on the narrow gauge, due to arrive here at 11:20 a.m., and leave at 2 p.m., have been abandoned until further orders. The cause for such action is a broken engine. The main crank pin on the right drive was twisted in two near Roan Mountain yesterday morning and the 10:20 train did not arrive. The engine was brought in during the afternoon and is now undergoing repairs at the Foundry and Machine Works, this city. It will be put in running shape as soon as possible, by the first of next week at the farthest.”
Eight hundred dollars in1893 is now worth about $23,738, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Lebanon, Kentucky, is about 252 miles from Johnson City.
June 15, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported on June 2, 1910, that on that day, “Halley’s Comet distant (sic) from the earth 80,825,000 miles.”
June 15, 1918: Reporting from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Daily Staff noted, “Among the boys who recently have joined the navy (sic) are Carriger Vaught, Burchel Taylor, Albert Hathaway, Burt Clements, John H. Alexander, Ivan Hend-rickson, and Paul Hendrickson. Some of these boys will be in the marines (sic) and others on board ship. Most of them are in training at Norfolk, Va.”
June 15, 1921: A century ago today, the Big Stone Gap Post reported, “Miss Rosemond Wren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Wren, is visiting her aunt, Mrs. Lowry in Johnson City.”
The Big Stone Gap Post was a newspaper published in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. It is now published as The Post. If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have records of it.
June 15, 1936: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported news about two children who had recently been injured in accidents. “Two children were given treatment at Appalachian hospital (sic) yesterday and today from accidental hurts.”
“One, Jimmy Hale, 6, of 508 West Main street (sic), was brought in about one p.m. today, suffering from a cut hand. He was dismissed after receiving treatment.”
“Jack Deaderick, 10-year-old Taylor Bridge boy, will probably remain several days longer. He is suffering from a head wound received when he fell from a car near his home yesterday.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
June 15, 1946: The Rapid City Daily Journal informed readers, “Miss Jill Nicholsen has arrived from Johnson City, Tenn., to visit her father, S.H. Nicholsen, of the Peterson Drug Company for the summer. She made the trip by plane.”
The Rapid City Daily Journal was a newspaper published in Rapid City, South Dakota. It is now published as the Rapid City Journal.
June 15, 1948: The paper shortage continued, according to a front-page article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. First reported in this column on June 9, 1948, readers of the newspaper on June 15 saw this headline: “Lopsided Pages Worry Us, Too.” The article stated, “We don’t like it either, the irregular size of the pages in today’s edition.”
“It’s because of a drastic shortage in newsprint. We hope, with you, that we won’t have to publish many more papers of this type.”
Finally, readers were asked, to “Please bear with us!”
June 15, 1955: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Little Donna Greer was crowned ‘Queen’ of the Roan Mountain Garden Club Baby Show at ceremonies at Cloudland High School recently, and Jimmy Cartner was chosen as ‘King.’”
“She is the charming little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Ray Greer, and Jimmy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cartner of Newland, North Carolina.”
Newland is about 37 miles from Johnson City, and about 12 miles from Roan Mountain.
June 15, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned sad news of the death of a retired nurse. With a dateline from Elizabethton, “Amanda Jane Grindstaff, 88, Rt. 1, died at 5:45 a.m. today in the Hermitage Nursing Home following an illness of one year.”
“A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Susan Brewer Grindstaff, early settlers of Carter County.”
“Miss Grindstaff, Carter County’s first woman graduate nurse and one of the first volunteers, completed her nursing course in 1912 at the General Hospital in Knoxville. After her graduation, she joined the American Red Cross (Army Reserve) as a volunteer in the Mexican Insurrection in 1914. Then during World War I, she served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She also trained in Richmond, Va., for public health nursing, under the auspices of the Red Cross.”
June 15, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, and with a dateline from Washington, D.C., readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Cranberry bogs in Shady Valley, Tenn., will receive a $5,250 grant to help increase the growing of root stock, Congressman James H. Quillen announced Friday.”
“The funds include $1,170 from the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The remaining money will come from private funding and from sources at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, and Virginia Highlands Community College.”
“The Forest Service is interested in preserving the large, fruited cranberry that has been growing in the Johnson County, Tenn., area for generations, which is now a threatened species.”
Five thousand, two hundred and fifty dollars in 1996 is now worth approximately $8,935, while eleven hundred, seventy dollars from the same year now has the purchasing power of about $1,991, according to www.in2013dollars.com.