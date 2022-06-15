June 15, 1897: The Nashville American published three items of interest to local citizens. “Wash Crumley, of Johnson City, is visiting the Exposition. He thinks Nashville has no superior in many respects, especially in charming young ladies.”
“J. Cargille, of Johnson City, is stopping at 232 North Vine street (sic). Mr. Cargille is accompanied by his sons, Walter and Ralph, and by his daughter, Miss Dora, who is one of Johnson City’s most successful teachers. All are delighted with the Exposition.
“Mrs. Alice Nelson Cunningham and Miss Helen Nelson, daughters of the late Chief Justice Thomas A.R. Nelson, after making a pleasant visit to Mrs. A.W. Johnson, their relative, and enjoying the Exposition, have returned to their home in Chattanooga. Mrs. Cunningham is remembered here by many of her former friends as the beautiful and cultured Miss Alice Nelson, formerly of Jonesboro, Tenn. Mrs. Cunningham is a gifted writer. A beautiful story by her appeared in the Centennial edition of the Chattanooga Times. Miss Helen Nelson is an artist of superior merit.”
The Exposition referred to was that of Tennessee’s centennial. The Exposition ran from May 1, 1897, until October 31, 1897. However, Tennessee’s Centennial actually took place in 1896.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that the Nelson family home, Buckthorn, is still standing.
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
June 15, 1917: The Johnson City Staff reported to readers, “Deputy Sheriff C.B. Martin arrested on Thursday Bud Reed and wife, who reside on graveyard hill, and arraigned them before Judge Pierce on the charge of keeping a house of ill fame. The evidence was sufficient and they were bound to court under bond, which they made.”
June 15, 1922: A century ago today, Johnson Citians were bragging to their neighbors about the recent bargains they had scored at Johnson City’s Dollar Day, which was held the day before. “The people of Johnson City unanimously went shopping on Dollar Day. They filled the family larder, and made purchases of many other articles in anticipation of future needs. One prominent business man (sic) proudly exhibited a pair of shoes of standard make, which he was wearing, and which cost him One Dollar. Another said he bought a pair just because of the novelty of getting them for $1 — although they didn’t fit, and he gave them to some poor fellow who needed them.”
“In the dry goods and retail grocery stores, women waiting their turn to purchase the phenomenal bargains offered and displayed; and the people from neighboring towns and the rural districts mingled with the people of Johnson City in the great Commercial Picnic of the merchants.”
“Profit on the articles sold on the Dollar Day plan was not considered by the merchants; it was the get-acquainted, trade extension idea that was uppermost, showing the people of this section just what Johnson City is and has; and practically giving many of the goods away, having confidence that their merit would be recognized.”
One dollar in 1922 now has the purchasing power of about $17.21, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 15, 1947: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 75 years ago today, “The following diseases were reported to the Washington County Health Department for the week ending June 14:”
“Gonorrhea, 24; syphilis, 13; food poisoning, 9; broncho-pneumonia, five; cancer, four; measles, three; whooping cough, two; hookworm, one; and dysentery, one.”
June 15, 1962: With a dateline of Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Raymond Brumit and Dallas Grindstaff, both of Rt. 4, Elizabethton, were freed yesterday of a charge of raping a mother of six children when the Carter County Grand Jury returned a No-True bill in their case.”
“Brumit and Grindstaff had been charged with rape after police said they had caught the two men with the alleged victim. Three other men who were with Brumit and Grindstaff escaped before police could arrest them.”
June 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about the upcoming Rhododendron Festival. In an article with the dateline of Roan Mountain, readers learned that “The 26th annual Rhododendron Festival will be officially launched tomorrow at 10 a.m., as queen contestants parade down Elk Avenue in Elizabethton.”
“The Miss Rhododendron Pageant will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Cloudland High School gymnasium here.”
“The queen will be crowned at special ceremonies atop glorious Roan Mountain Saturday afternoon. J. Phil Campbell Jr., U.S. under-secretary of agriculture, will be the guest speaker.”
“The parade this year has been changed in that queen contestants will be riding in sleek, sporty boats instead of the usual convertibles. This alteration is to help promote the parade theme ‘Carter County — Vacation Wonderland.’”
“The entire parade is designed to help publicize the tourist potential of the Carter County area and to kick off the Rhododendron Festival and Country Music Week, Monday through June 24.”
“William Jenkins, state commissioner of conservation, will help lead the parade.”
William Jenkins represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee in the U.S. Congress from 1997 until 2007. Prior to that, he was the 75th speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, January 1969 through May 1970.
June 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the dual bylines of Jeff Keeling and Vincent Z. Whaley, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “All the chainsaws people heard through the night Friday and all day Saturday signaled that the Johnson City Power Board was working to fix downed power lines and zapped transformers.”
“Authorities struggled to recover the region from a powerful storm system that moved through Middle and East Tennessee Friday and early Saturday, downing trees and power lines and blowing off roofs.”
“Power Board employees worked through the night Friday. By Saturday afternoon, only about 3,200 customers remained without power, down from 35,000 just after the storm hit.”