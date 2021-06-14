June 14, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag printed these words, which we would be wise to remember and practice over 150 years later. “Hold on to your tongue when you are just ready to swear, lie or use any improper word.”
“Hold on to your hands when you are about to strike, steal, or do any improper act.”
“Hold on to your feet when you are on the point of kicking, running away from steady or pursuing the path of error, share, or crime.”
“Hold on to your temper when you are angry, excited or imposed upon, and others are angry about you.”
“Hold on to your heart when evil persons seek your company, and invite you to join their games, or revelry.”
“Hold on to your name at all times, for it is more valuable to you than gold, high places, or fashionable attire.”
“Hold on to the truth, for it will serve you well, and do you well, and do good throughout all eternity.”
“Hold on to virtue – it is above all price to you in all times and places.”
“Hold on to your good character, for it is, and always will be, your best wealth.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead.
June 14, 1896: Exactly 125 years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Hon. A. A. Taylor is now at home at Nola Chucky. Mr. Taylor’s venture on the stage in connection with his brother, ex-Gov. Taylor, has been a success and he will prepare another lecture this summer for the next season.”
Nola Chucky is now spelled Nolichucky.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1896; it was a weekly publication.
June 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff brought a variety of news about area residents. “Miss Agnes Rosenblatt, of Greeneville, is the guest of his (sic) aunt, Mrs. J.A. Vines at her country home.”
“Mrs. M.T. Johnson, of Kingsport, is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. Jamie Hart at Oakland Heights.”
“Mrs. L.W. McCown is the guest of Elizabethton friends and relatives.”
“The ‘Imps’ will entertain Monday afternoon in honor of Mrs. Fred Lockett, a recent bride, at the home of Miss Margaret Hutchins on Holston Avenue.”
“Cards have been received announcing the safe arrival overseas of Corporal William Merritt Cousins.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Lee, Friday morning, a daughter, who will bear the name Ruth Albertine.”
“Mrs. George Houck, of Lima, O., is spending the summer with her brother, Mr. Henry Ehret, 703 Buffalo Street. Mrs. Houck comes to this section for her health and since arriving here about a month ago, she is rapidly improving.”
June 14, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago today, the Nashville Tennessean reported, “Governor Alf A. Taylor, who has been absent from his office for the past two weeks, is expected back in Nashville tomorrow. The Governor left here for a visit in his home at Milligan College and from there he went to Knoxville to attend the dedication of the University of Tennessee buildings. He went from Knoxville to Johnson City, where he has been visiting his brother, who is in bad health.”
“Although he has not notified his office here as to the date of his return, he is expected back in time to attend the meeting of the Tennessee Memorial Commission, which has been arranged for Thursday morning at 10 o’clock.”
The Nashville Tennessean is now known as The Tennessean.
Milligan College became Milligan University on June 1, 2020.
June 14, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News brought exciting news to the women in and around Johnson City. “Something entirely new awaits Johnson City housewives and neighbors from the surrounding trade territory in the Hostess School and Electric Fair, which opens this afternoon in the old King building, east Main street (sic).”
“Combining the newest styles, expertly modelled – with a display of goods and dresses of cotton manufacture, the Darling Shop, local firm co-operating with the Electric Fair, tonight will bring its Style Show to the thousands of women expected to attend the event.”
“Booths in the fair are undergoing final preparation for the opening, and will be maintained for three days. Dealers in the newest electrical appliances, conceived with the idea of making housekeeping a pleasure, will show their wares in individual booths and displays.”
“In addition to these, stores and business houses dealing in quality groceries, pastries, meats, etc., will display their wares in individual exhibits.”
June 14, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported that the Johnson City Press-Chronicle had recently won some awards. With a dateline from Estes Park, Colo., readers learned that “Awards in the National Editorial Association’s ‘better newspaper contests’ went today to more than 40 American dailies and weeklies.”
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was named as a winner in the “general newspaper excellence” category for daily newspapers. It was also named as a winner in the community service category for daily newspapers.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1996.
June 14, 1971: A half-century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Walter E. Tittle, subdivision developer, has purchased from Beryl Miller a 29-acre farm on Knob Creek Road for $66,700, courthouse records showed.”
“The farm, situated in the 10th Civil District, is to become a residential subdivision, Camelot Too, consisting of 70 lots, Tittle said.”
Sixty-six thousand, seven hundred dollars in 1971 is currently worth about $439,814, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 14, 1996: A quarter-century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press read about the moving of the Robert Young Cabin. In an article carrying the byline of Jim Wozniak, it was reported that “Johnson City’s oldest dwelling is now developing roots at one of the youngest parks.”
“The Robert Young Cabin, estimated to be about 225 years old, was moved Thursday from Optimist Park to Winged Deer Park. It is unclear exactly how the cabin will be used, but Mary Ann Marsh, a Parks and Recreation Department employee, said it will be open for tours at some point.”
“’We hope to keep it as natural as we can,’ she said. ‘We don’t want to destroy any of its authenticity. Right now, we just want to keep it secure until we can decide what to do.’ ”