June 14, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about a dreadful storm. “The most severe storm of the season, and one of the worse in the history of the city, visited this section last night about nine o’clock. While the wind was not exceptionally high the rain and hail assumed the proportions of a cloudburst, lasting, however, for only about fifteen minutes.”
“As well as could be learned last night, the storm was purely local, covering only a small territory. After a sultry day, the downpour broke suddenly with unprecedented fury, and in a few moments had created torrents in the streets of the city. In the center of town, water rushed over the sidewalks, and in some places crept into store buildings.”
“Hail accompanied the rain during the latter portion of the storm, and on Main street, hailstones as large as partridge eggs were gathered up in large quantities. In one instance at least, the hail broke the windshield in an automobile, and a number of window lights were crashed.”
“In almost every part of the city trees were uprooted, or limbs broken off; in some instances trees falling across the streets. In the Southwest Addition, electric wires were broken; and in one street a high voltage wire made a short circuit with the wet pavement and ‘sputtered’ dangerously until discovered and repaired.”
“The almost continuous flashes of lightning made up an electrical display of unusual severity, and interfered with lighting, power, and telephone service. The electric lights and power in the city were off intermittently during the storm, due to the repeated blowing of fuses in the power house; but by use of the auxiliary, the electric company maintained residence lighting and power service with a few short delays. The street lights were put out of commission early, and remained off during the night.”
“It is probale (sic) that additional damage will be found to have occurred in the adjacent outlying districts, when fuller reports are available; although, from information obtained early this morning, it appears that the center of the electrical storm was in Johnson City.”
June 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle noted, “Today, June 14, is Flag Day, a date set aside for general observance of the national standard.”
“The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has taken no official cognizance of the occasion, but individual merchants likely will be guided by their own feelings about the matter, it was indicated.”
“Even before the recent world war, which many have been prone to forget already, Johnson Citians displayed the flag on this occasion, and lesser holidays. It is expected this will be done generally today.”
“The first widespread observation of a ‘flag day’ was the centennial of national independence in 1877, with a large number of cities taking part. At that time 38 states were in the field of blue.”
“Seems, according to best accepted American history reference, the idea goes back to June 14, 1777, when the young Congress had before it a resolution designed to create the first American flag.”
“Further, there appears to be no exact proof that the national legislature ever approved that resolution, but the American Flag Day Association, Chicago, started nationalizing the observation in 1896.”
“Historians have been continuing research, with the result that many reams have been written on the subject. Their finding reached the debunking stage. Indeed it seems Betsy Ross was not the designer of the earliest flag, as legend has it. Now it is believed that Francis Hopkinson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, was the designer.”
“Anyway, as far as holidays go, Flag Day is a legal holiday in Pennsylvania and Missouri, according to the World Almanac. In the ‘Show-Me’ state — Truman’s own — business is not affected by the observance.”
Harry S. Truman was president of the United States in 1947.
June 14, 1959: With a dateline from Roan Mountain, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Minnie Pearl, long-time comedy star of the National Broadcasting Company portion of the Grand Ole Opry, will highlight the entertainment of the 13th annual Rhododendron Festival opening Saturday.”
“Gov. Buford Ellington, Sen. Estes Kefauver, and Congressman B. Carroll Reece will make talks before the crowning of the Rhododendron Queen by D.W. Moulton, state highway commissioner.”
“The Rhododendron will be in full bloom for the festival.”
“A skit on the mountain men on the way to Kings Mountain will be presented Saturday afternoon at Shelving Rock near Roan Mountain.”
“Shelving Rock is where the men stopped overnight on their way to fight the British, a turning point in the Revolutionary War. Pat Alderman, of Erwin, is in charge of the skit. Shelving Rock is the site of the proposed Roan Mountain State Park, which was authorized by the last legislature.”
June 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this letter to Polly, writer of the popular column “Polly’s Pointers”. “Dear Polly — I have a new sweater made of 100 per cent virgin acrylic fibers (Japan) that has a strong odor resembling that of a wet dog that has just had a bath. I have washed it in that well-known cold water solution for wool and the odor was very strong while the sweater was wet and remained after it was dry. Any suggestions will be gratefully received.” The letter was signed, “Nadine”.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves and problems for which readers were searching for solutions.
June 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “City and library officials are inviting the public to Thursday’s start of the Economy Inn’s demolition, which will make way for construction of the new Johnson City Public Library.”
“The demolition begins at 5:15 p.m., and will include a chance for citizens to ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ for the new construction in the proposed Cultural Arts District.”
“A model of the new library is on display at the library’s current site, 103 S. Roan St.”