June 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items from Johnson City, which was the dateline. June 12 was the date of all of the news items. Readers learned that “The Knights of Pythias gave a banquet last Friday night at George R. Brown’s restaurant. The following who were present speak highly of the evening’s entertainment: G. W. Slater and family, Riley Henson and wife, M. R. Miller and wife, W. H. Crawford and wife, Floyd Jones, W. A. Jones, J. H. Bowman, F. P Burch, B. F. Childress, Geo. H. Berry, Rev. J. R. Herndon and Geo. R. Brown and family.”
“The younger society people gave a pleasant surprise party to Miss Lillian DeArmond at her home last Friday evening. Those who composed the party were: Misses Lillie and Bessie Painter, Charlsie Klepper, Bessie Worley, Willie Cox, Amanda Boucher, Bessie Ball, Clara Brownlow, Walter Hunter, Haynes Miller, Sam Carr, Will Miller, Taylor Hart, Thomas Kirkpatrick, Walter, Oscar and John Miller and Eddie Wade.”
“T. E. Hurst and James Summers attended the Odom-Blair wedding, which occurred at Lebanon Wednesday of this week.”
“Misses Grace Kitrell and Ella Mulky have returned from Asheville, N. C., where they spent the winter in school.”
“Miss Annie Gentry, one of the city’s popular young ladies, is the guest of Miss Anna Faw, in Bristol.”
“Mrs. Dr. S. A. Bowman was called to Cedar Creek, in Greene county (sic), on account of the severe illness of her mother, Mrs. W. G. Broyles.”
“Mrs. G. F. Campbell has returned from a visit in Greene county (sic). She was accompanied by her sister, Miss Mollie Hunt, who will spend a week here”
“Mrs. Ida Buchanan, of South Carolina, is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Sparks.”
“Judge John P. Smith and his esteemed wife have returned from their visit to Arkansas.”
“The following party from here is now attending the Centennial: Mr. and Mrs. T. N. McCown, J. A. Cargille and daughter, Miss Dora, and sons, Walter and Ralph; J. W. Crumley and son, Eddie.”
“Mrs. Thad a Cox entertained a party of young people at her home Wednesday evening in honor of her sister, Miss Clara Brownlow, of Jonesboro.”
“William Bacon, a well-known and highly respected farmer of this county, died Sunday morning at his home near Dove’s Mill at the age of 50 years.”
“Mrs. W. P. Harris and family, who have been spending the winter in Florida, have returned home.”
“Mrs. Alex Farnsworth, of Leesburg, is the guest of Mrs. H., C. Hart.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Dove’s Mill is a community in rural Washington County.
Leesburg is a community rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 13, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Thomas A. Edison has set forth a new list of questions which prospective employes in the Edison laboratories are in the future to answer. The list of one hundred and forty-nine questions includes those, to quote the New York Tribune, upon ‘history, geography, music, physics, chemistry, biology, banking, farming, stock raising, geology, medicine, Latin, astronomy, logistics, anthropology, dietics, mathematics, coal mining, photography, insurance, civics, magnetism, etymology, poetry, fiction, drama, painting and the source of all known and unknown raw materials,’ In addition to these the great inventor asks the question number 100 which is: ‘You have only ten dollars in the world and are playing poker with a man you have never seen before. On the first deal he holds a pat hand. You have three-eighths after the draw. There is fifty cents in the pot. He bets a quarter. What are you going to do and why?”
“The whole list of questions derives its interest from the fact that it has been given out, presumably, with Edison’s approval. Some of them are very simple and some require considerable knowledge. It is safe to say that most of us couldn’t answer fifty percent of them without an encyclopedia and most of us wouldn’t consider the answers to many of the questions important enough to try to remember them after we found them out.”
“Of course no one knows just what Edison’s idea is and our guess may be very far wrong, but we have an idea that Edison or whoever grades the papers handed in after examination puts fully as much stress upon the question not answered or guessed at as he does upon those which are answered correctly.”
“For example, it would seem probable that if a man answered a great many of the questions propounded correctly he would not be ruled out because he didn’t know just how far from the earth the nearest fixed star is, or just who the Igorot’s are.” We have an idea further that if a man should answer every question correction he might not be given a job.”
“Meantime, the circulation of the list serves to keep folks interested and gives them something to discuss and so serves some purpose whether it acts as a reasonable excuse for hiring and firing men or not.”
June 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Knoxville, and a date of June 12, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Tennessee Valley Authority announced today completion of the first stage of construction on Watauga Dam near Elizabethton, Tenn., and said that work on the second phase would start tomorrow.”
“The first stage the TVA described as the diversion tunnel which will divert the Watauga river around the damsite. Water will begin flowing through the tunnel tomorrow and workmen will start on the placement of earth and rock fill in the main dam.”
“The third and final stage, TVA reported, will be the construction of the powerhouse, and the installation of two generating units with a capacity of 50,000 kilowatts.”
“The Watauga and South Holston dams were authorized by Congress in December, 1941, and construction was started in February, 1942. The War Production Board ordered work suspended in December, 1942, due to a shortage of materials and manpower, but work was resumed with congressional approval last July.”